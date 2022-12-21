The Lions have turned their season around, winning six of their last seven games to go from 1-6 to 7-7. Their playoff hopes are very much alive and well. This week they take on a Panthers team that still has playoff aspirations of its own, even at 5-9 on the year. Carolina is still just a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South lead. That's how bad that division is.

