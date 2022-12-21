BREAKING: Nikola Jokic's Updated Injury Status For Grizzlies-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets.

On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Colorado.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Nikola Jokic has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (knee) will start Tuesday."

The superstar center is coming off a sensational game on Sunday night when he had 40 points, 27 rebounds, ten assists and two steals, leading the Nuggets to a 119-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at home.

Jokic has won the MVP Award in back-to-back seasons and is currently averaging 25.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 26 games.

The Nuggets are also tied with the Phoenix Suns for the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are 18-11 in 29 games and 6-4 in their last ten.

At home, the Nuggets have been very hard to beat, going 9-3 in 12 games hosted in Denver, Colorado.

If the team can have a healthy season, they have the talent to be a contender.

As for the Grizzlies, they are the first seed in the west with a 19-10 record in 29 games.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games but have gone 6-8 in 14 games on the road away from Memphis, Tennessee.

In their last game, they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-109 on the road in Oklahoma City (they had been on a seven-game winning streak).

The Grizzlies have a one-game lead over the Nuggets, so a loss would have the two teams tied in the standings.