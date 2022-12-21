BREAKING: LSU Adds Oregon Transfer Bradyn Swinson Via Portal

LSU added a commitment from Oregon EDGE Bradyn Swinson late Tuesday evening. The transfer fills a position of need for the Tigers going forward after losing both Jaquelin Roy and BJ Ojulari to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Swinson totaled eight tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in the 2022 season. In his three seasons at Oregon, Swinsin finished with 35 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

With two seasons of eligibility remaining, Swinson has received significant interest in the portal. The Tigers are in search of additional depth at the defensive line position, and after extending two offers within that position group in three days, it’s clear the message they are sending.

It appears things began to trend positively after a productive visit this weekend. With players beginning to lock in their transfer destinations, Swinson wastes no time pledging to Brian Kelly and LSU.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”