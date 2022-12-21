ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

BREAKING: LSU Adds Oregon Transfer Bradyn Swinson Via Portal

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 4 days ago

LSU added a commitment from Oregon EDGE Bradyn Swinson late Tuesday evening. The transfer fills a position of need for the Tigers going forward after losing both Jaquelin Roy and BJ Ojulari to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Swinson totaled eight tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in the 2022 season. In his three seasons at Oregon, Swinsin finished with 35 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

With two seasons of eligibility remaining, Swinson has received significant interest in the portal. The Tigers are in search of additional depth at the defensive line position, and after extending two offers within that position group in three days, it’s clear the message they are sending.

It appears things began to trend positively after a productive visit this weekend. With players beginning to lock in their transfer destinations, Swinson wastes no time pledging to Brian Kelly and LSU.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

LSU mourns passing of 1981 Final Four team member Willie Sims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced the passing of Willie Sims, a member of the university’s 1981 NCAA Final Four Team. According to the university, Sims died at the age of 64 on Friday, Dec. 23. The university added that he had been in a hospital since suffering a heart attack in August.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU adds 7 transfers, including elite FCS cornerback

LSU has officially added 7 transfers to its already stacked roster for 2023, and it’s a group that includes 4 defensive linemen, 2 cornerbacks and a wide receiver, head coach Brian Kelly said in a news release on Friday. One of those cornerbacks is from an unlikely place but...
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Jordan Jefferson Transferring to LSU

The transfer portal continues to whir and a familiar face is returning to the LSU football program: Jordan Jefferson. Okay no, not that Jordan Jefferson. No this Jordan Jefferson is a defensive tackle formerly of West Virginia. Jefferson, a four-year contributor for the Mountaineers, has one more year of eligibility remaining.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

BREAKING: West Virginia DL Jordan Jefferson Commits to LSU

West Virginia defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson has committed to LSU, he announced Friday morning. The Florida native will have one year of eligibility remaining. A productive defensive presence with room to improve under defensive line coach Jamar Cain, Jefferson finished the 2022 season with 31 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and five pass breakups.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU defensive starter announces he'll return for 2023 season

The SEC West Division Champion LSU Tigers received some big news about its defensive roster Friday night. Starting defensive back and key playmaker Greg Brooks Jr. announced that he would be returning for the 2023 season instead of heading to the NFL Draft. Brooks shared a social media graphic and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Announces The Addition Of Seven Transfers

BATON ROUGE – LSU officially added seven transfers to its roster for the 2023 season, a group that includes four defensive linemen, a pair of cornerbacks and a wide receiver, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Friday. LSU’s roster additions feature two of the nation’s top high school prospects...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

NEWS: Texas A&M Transfer Denver Harris Commits to LSU

LSU has secured a commitment from former Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris. A 5-star recruit coming out of high school, LSU fills a position of need with Harris taking his talent to Baton Rouge. As a freshman in College Station, Harris totaled 10 tackles in five games played. He will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Former Southeastern Louisiana CB Zy Alexander Transfers To LSU

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC. LSU announced the singing of cornerback Zy Alexander on Friday, who transfers into the program after being a three-year starter at Southeastern Louisiana. quote:. Zy Alexander. Cornerback. 6-3 * 185 * Jr.-Trf. Loreauville, La. (Loreauville HS/Southeastern Louisiana) 2022 First Team All-Southland...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

2023 Early Signing Day Class Rankings

LSU entered the Early Signing Day Period with 25 commitments and closed out Wednesday with 25 signees. While the Tigers lost out on four-star cornerback Daylen Austin who flipped to Oregon, LSU coaches reeled in four-star tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton who flipped his commitment from Vanderbilt. According to all major...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment

The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day. Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday. This decision surprised many around the college...
EUGENE, OR
LSUCountry

Recap: LSU Early Signing Period, Who the Tigers Landed

Marrero, La. (St. Augustine) A four-star offensive lineman from St. Augustine High School in New Orleans … Ranked No. 14 at his position nationally and as Louisiana’s No. 11 overall prospect in the On3 composite … Listed at No. 7 nationally his position and No. 7 in the state by Rivals.com … Position coach at St. Augustine was former LSU center Elliott Porter … First team all-district 9-5A as a senior in 2022 … Graduate of same high school that produced LSU greats Leonard Fournette and Tyrann Mathieu along with current Tiger coaches Cortez Hankton, Frank Wilson and Carter Sheridan.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge spring football team to build stadium in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Redsticks will build an open-air stadium in Gonzales for the 2023 season. The construction is expected to be complete in time for the April 1 season opener against the Mississippi Mudcats. The United Football League team announced a partnership with the Parish...
GONZALES, LA
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Buzzer-beating win at Scotlandville shows Hannan's potential

Defending Division II state champion Hannan found itself on the road and down a point to Scotlandville with 2.1 seconds remaining on Dec. 17. Locked in a defensive battle, the Hawks needed a driving layup by senior Luke Timmons at the buzzer to earn a thrilling 49-48 victory. “It might...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy