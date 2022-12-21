Students graduate from program aiming to give those behind bars a second chance

MADISON, Wis. — Nine incarcerated individuals celebrated a special milestone on Tuesday: graduating from a program at Madison College that aims to give them a second chance.

The group received technical diplomas in electrical maintenance Tuesday morning as part of the college’s Second Chance Pell program. The program’s goal is to help students gain the skills necessary to find job opportunities and earn a living wage as they re-enter the community.

“I really hope that there are more programs like this that become available to inmates all over the [Department of Corrections] system because it really is so beneficial to inmates, to grow and improve themselves,” graduate David Tatro said.

The DOC pays for the cost of the classes and materials under a contract with Madison College and also helps graduates find jobs. The college, meanwhile, provides the training and the Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin helps connect graduates with employers.

