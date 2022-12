New Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell, right, joins athletic director Chris McIntosh, left, and Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin at a welcome event Monday, November 28, 2022. at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. He was previously head coach for six seasons at Cincinnati.MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mjs Uwgrid28 4 Jpg Uwgrid Fickell