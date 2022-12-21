2023 will bring highway, road and 'streetscape' construction in Livingston County

Major construction projects will impact motorists and pedestrians in Livingston County in 2023, especially in and near Brighton.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials say the three-year extension of the US-23 Flex Route north to Interstate 96 will start this spring. MDOT officials opted to make the Brighton area "phase one" and then work south to where the existing flex route currently ends, south of M-36 in Green Oak Township.

In Brighton, city officials have major plans to revamp the downtown streetscape along Main Street and part of Grand River Avenue, improve the Mill Pond park, complete roadwork and replace an aged watermain.

In late December, Livingston County road officials are expected to approve a more than $54 million budget in preparation for next year's local road and bridge repairs and maintenance, including a $6.5 million reconstruction and widening of a portion of Old U.S.-23 in Hartland Township.

U.S. 23 Flex Route extension will start in Brighton and go south

MDOT spokesperson Aaron Jenkins said construction on U.S. 23 will start on the northern half of the state's more than $146 million extension of the flex route to tie into I-96. That is the portion near Brighton.

In 2024 and 2025, flex route construction will move south to the interchanges at Silver Lake Road and M-36 in Green Oak Township.

In 2017, MDOT launched the US-23 Flex Route on nearly nine miles of the highway between M-14 near Ann Arbor to south of M-36. It was the first of its kind in the state.

The highway will be widened for the addition of "flex lanes" that allow motorists to drive on the left-hand shoulder on the southbound side of the highway during morning rush hour and the northbound side during evening rush hour and other times when congestion is high. It also features overhead signs that alert motorists to when the flex lane is open and traffic conditions ahead such as crashes and suggested speeds.

"The work planned for 2023 includes the complete rehabilitation and widening on US-23, from north of the Huron River to Spencer Road, as well as the ramps at Lee Road," Jenkins said.

He said there will be traffic impacts throughout construction, which MDOT officials will announce at a future date.

"The northbound US-23 Flex Lane will end just north of the exit ramp to Lee Road," he said. "At that point, the new lane in the median will be a permanent exit lane to westbound I-96. This reconfiguration will provide increased time for traffic to select the appropriate lane as they approach I-96."

Over winter, construction crews will remove trees and relocate utilities.

"The main project will be under construction starting in the spring of 2023 and will continue through the fall of 2025," he said, also saying officials expects the system to be fully operational by early 2026.

MDOT will also reconstruct two interchanges in Livingston County with new roundabouts.

Jenkins said MDOT officials plan in 2024 to work on the middle portion of the project, from north of M-36 to north of the Huron River, including new roundabouts at the Silver Lake Road interchange.

He said work in 2025 will including construction to the north and south of M-36, including new roundabouts at the M-36 interchange.

Jenkins said it was always the plan to extend the Flex Route to I-96, but MDOT lacked the funds at the time.

The extension will primarily be paid for with federal funds.

Brighton streetscape, Mill Pond park revamp coming

Main Street's width will shrink and sidewalks will be widened in downtown Brighton. The city in partnership with the Brighton Downtown Development Authority is gearing up for a more than $8.5 million revamp of the downtown streetscape on Main Street and part of Grand River Avenue.

The project will takes months and narrow Main Street, widen sidewalks, upgrade crosswalks, revamp part of the Mill Pond Park, and include new planters, benches, lighting and bicycle racks. The city is also replacing a more than 100-year-old watermain down Main Street, beginning in January.

Officials said the new streetscape's design will accomplish several goals: Slow traffic, make the downtown more pedestrian-friendly and accessible, and better accommodate civic events.

Different sections of downtown will see construction at different times during the approximately 11-month project, on Main Street between Grand River Avenue and First Street, and Grand River Avenue, between St. Paul and North streets.

How to time the phases of the project was discussed at length by city officials, local business owners and residents earlier this year. The city held merchant meetings to collect feedback from businesses about how to minimize the impact of the streetscape project on retail, restaurants and civic events.

While city officials say downtown Brighton will remain open to traffic and pedestrians the entire time, work will require road, lane and sidewalk closures in phases. There will be detours, and some civic events would potentially need to be relocated, and some temporary measures might be needed to keep businesses accessible when the sidewalk is being rebuilt in front of them.

Earlier this year, city officials reworked the projected timeline, combining some phases, in order to get both directions of W. Main Street open sooner and in time to for some civic events to occur in their normal locations. The reworked timeline has a portion of W. Main Street reopening to normal traffic by late July and the rest of the road by September.

January-March

Water main replacement on eastbound Main Street

Westbound Main Street and one lane of northbound Grand River Avenue will remain open

Pedestrian access will be maintained except where active construction is taking place

March-April

Mill Pond Park improvements will include a firepit and seating, a picnic area, new benches and different landscaping

Curbs by the Mill Pond will be removed for easier pedestrian access during civic events

The sidewalk and on-street parking adjacent to the park will likely be closed during construction

Main Street will remain open to two-way traffic

April-July

W. Main Street, between Hyne Street and Grand River Avenue

Grand River Avenue, between W. St. Paul and W. North streets

Hyne Street intersection

Construction will require closures

One lane of southbound Grand River Avenue will remain open

No on-street parking on southbound Grand River Avenue during construction

Late July-early September

W. Main Street, between Hyne and 2nd streets

Streetscaping work will require road and sidewalk closures during construction

September-October

E. Main Street, between Grand River Avenue and S. East Street

One lane of northbound Grand River Avenue will remain open

No on-street parking on northbound Grand River Avenue during construction

E. Main Street will close to traffic between Grand River Avenue and S. East Street

October

The center left turn lane on Grand River Avenue will be milled down and resurfaced

Traffic will use North Street as an alternate route for Main Street

Northbound and southbound Grand River Avenue will be temporarily reduced to one lane in each direction when crews are performing the roadwork.

Road commission budgets for millions in local road, bridge repairs

The Livingston County Road Commission is expected to approve a more than $54.3 million budget for 2023 at the board's Dec. 28 public meeting.

Director Steve Wasylk said the budget is expected to include about $26 million in state road funds for 2023, the same as this year.

"When we budget, we don’t budget for an increase (in state funding)," Wasylk said. "We usually do get an increase, but the way the economy is and gas prices are, we price conservatively. We plan for the same, and if more money starts coming in than anticipated, we'll add projects as we go."

Federal aid will cover more than $7 million in road and bridge work in the county. Local contributions from some townships are expected to cover more than $4.8 million of projects in the budget. The road commission also anticipates an additional $6 million for pavement preservation of local roads, which would be split 50-50, with local townships contributing $3 million and the road commission providing matches.

"Next year for us, we’ll have various paving projects, but the biggest one will be Old U.S. 23 from M-59 to the Brighton Township line," in Hartland Township," Wasylk said.

The section of Old U.S. 23 will be reconstructed with new pavement and widened for a new center turn lane.

Wasylk said they targeted the road for federal aid, which will cover more than $4.6 million, and Hartland Township will cover more than $1.3 million of the cost.

"It was getting deteriorated and getting in pretty bad shape and there is development that way, so traffic is increasing, businesses are going in," Wasylk said. "We'll expand it with a central turn lane."

He said road work on the stretch of Old U.S. 23 should begin by May and continue through the summer.

"Traffic will be impacted, but we’re not anticipating any lengthy closures on the job," he said.

Federal aid will also help cover the cost of repairs to portions of Chilson Road, between Crooked Lake and Beck roads, and Fowlerville Road at the I-96 interchange, between Van Buren Road and Fowlerville village limits.

Wasylk said the stretch of Chilson Road in Genoa Township was targeted for federal aid because traffic volumes have increased.

He said the section of Fowlerville Road in Handy Township has "bad rutting" in the pavement.

"Fowlerville Road, it's a smaller job, but a higher impact because it's right there at the interchange," he said. "We're going to have to close the ramps in one direction, south, and then flip to the north side of the freeway."

In addition to road work, federal aid will also help finish the reconstruction of the Peavy Road bridge in Marion Township, which had fallen into disrepair, and upgrade traffic signals at the well-traveled intersection of Grand River Avenue and Burkhart Road in Howell Township, as well as Grand River Avenue and Trinity Health's medical campus in Genoa Township near Brighton, which will be expanded with a new hospital.

County road commissioners will review and vote on whether to approve the budget for these and other local road and bridge projects, as well as routine maintenance, at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 28 at 3535 Grand Oaks Drive in Genoa Township.

