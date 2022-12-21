ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

What's open on Christmas Day? Dining and movie options in Livingston County

By Patricia Alvord, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NH1Ri_0jpYhH0B00

While virtually everything closes for Christmas Day, there are options for those who don't observe the holiday or are looking for food or entertainment after opening gifts. Know of something we missed? Let us know at palvord@livingstondaily.com.

MJR Brighton Town Square Digital Cinema 20

There will be five movies playing on Sunday, Dec. 25 at the theater at 8200 Murphy Drive in Brighton, including "Babylon" (R), "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody" (PG-13), "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish" (PG), "Avatar: The Way Of Water" (PG-13) and "Elf" (PG).

Showtimes for "Babylon" include, 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.; "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody" showtimes include, 11 a.m., 2:20 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. For "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish" showtimes are scheduled for 10 a.m., 12:40 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 6:05 p.m. and 8:35 p.m.

For "Avatar: The Way of Water", showtimes for 3D include, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:10 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 8:45 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. Showtimes offered without 3D include, 11 a.m., 3:10 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Finally, "Elf" will be showing at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Emagine Hartland

There will be four movies playing on Sunday, Dec. 25 at the theater at 10495 Hartland Rd. in Hartland, including "Avatar, "Babylon", "Whitney Houston and "Puss in Boots"

Showtimes for "Avatar" for EMAX are 10:15 a.m., 2:45 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. For standard format, there are options for 11:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 5 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. For 3D HFR, there are options for 9:45 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

On Christmas Day, patrons can see "Babylon" at noon, 4:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Similarly, they can catch "Puss in Boots" at 10 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Lastly, there are two options to catch "Whitney Houston," in standard format, there are showtimes at 11:30 a.m. and 9:45 p.m. For open captioning, there's showtimes for 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Wong Express House

The Wong Express House at 9912 E Grand River Ave Ste. 1600 in Brighton is open from noon to 9 p.m., on Christmas Day, offering a number of items. Crew Member Luciano Lopez recommends that patrons place an order online ahead of time and schedule for when they want to pick it up.

"It's one of the biggest days of the year," Lopez said.

New China King

New China King at 1104 E. Grand River Ave. in Howell will be open for carry-out only from noon to 9 p.m.

China House

China House at 106 W. Main St. in Pinckney will be open Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

China Best

China Best at 138 W. Highland Rd. in Howell will be open noon to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., on Christmas Day.

Dragon Court

Dragon Court at 7570 E. M-36 in Hamburg will be open on Christmas Day from noon to 8 p.m.

Gourmet Garden

Gourmet Graden at 306 Brookside Lane in Brighton will off carry-out only from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Ocean Star

Ocean Star at 10578 Highland Rd. in Hartland will be open from noon to 9 p.m., on Christmas Day.

Livingston Daily reporter Patricia Alvord can be reached at palvord@livingstondaily.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Press

See the houses recognized in Troy’s annual Christmas decorating contest

Looking for something fun to do over the holiday weekend?. The city of Troy has issued a list of winners and a map of houses that were recognized in its annual Christmas decorating contest. You can view the list and map at https://troymi.gov/departments/community_affairs/holidaylightscontest.php. If you can’t get out to see...
TROY, MI
metroparent.com

Best Hot Chocolate You Can Only Find in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

On a winter day in Michigan, those at-home Swiss Miss packets just won’t do when you’re jonesing for a cup of hot chocolate to awaken your senses. Whether the warm drink is boozy, simple or over-the-top, we’ve found the best places for hot chocolate that you can only get in Southeast Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

The Henry Ford cancels all operations for Dec. 23, including Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Henry Ford has canceled all operations for Friday, Dec. 23, due to the expected winter weather conditions. The closure includes the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Giant Screen Experience, Ford Rouge Factory Tour and Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village, according to a Facebook post from The Henry Ford. In addition, the Ford Rouge Factory Tour will also be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24. Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders impacted by the closures, as museum officials say ticket exchanges are currently not possible. Here's how to receive a full refund:If tickets were bought online or over the phone and received in the mail, orders will be automatically refunded in 10-12 business days. There is no need for these ticketholders to take any action. If tickets were bought in person, people are instructed to use the Contact Us page to initiate refunds.If tickets were purchased over the phone and were to be picked up at Will Call locations, people are instructed to use the Contact Us page to initiate their refunds. Museum officials say Holiday Nights will be operational on Thursday, Dec. 22. 
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Looking for a new restaurant to try? Here are our recent reviews

This year our restaurant reviews told the stories of wine bars, neighborhood diners, swanky destination restaurants and many other types of businesses throughout Metro Detroit. Below are links to each review that ran this year. Click for the full review, plus photo galleries, addresses, price points and how to make...
DETROIT, MI
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
Michigan Daily

Winter storm warning in effect for Ann Arbor through Christmas Eve, Washtenaw County offices close

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Southeast Michigan from Thursday evening to Saturday morning. Ann Arbor is expected to get up to six inches of snow with ice and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. The expected conditions could lead to scattered power outages. Ann Arbor is also expected to experience wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero, which the National Weather Service warns can cause frostbite after 30 minutes of exposure.
ANN ARBOR, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29

If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
SAGINAW, MI
ecurrent.com

The Details Behind The Love Stand Shut Down

“Thank you for all the love you all have brought to this place. The court has ordered The Love Stand to be removed by 12/4/2022. Let the memories of joy live in our hearts forever and help us remember that we are loved.”. These were the final words posted outside...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Oakland Press

Anonymous gift allows Salvation Army to triple donations Dec. 23-24

The impending snow storm might fulfill wishes for a white Christmas, but it also means danger for Metro Detroiters living on the streets. Luckily a special gift arrived just in time for Christmas: all donations made to The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit from Dec. 23-24 will be tripled thanks to an anonymous matching donation of $50,000. This matching donation opportunity is coupled with the existing $500,000 Consortium of Hope match, which runs through Dec. 31.
DETROIT, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy