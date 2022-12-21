Chiefs’ TE Blake Bell returns to practice, designated to return from IR

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs’ Belldozer is closer to being back on the field.

Tight end Blake Bell is designated to return from injured reserve and is in the 21-day window off his return. Bell was seen at practice on Tuesday.

This news comes as the Chiefs are preparing to sideline tight end Jody Fortson, with an elbow injury.

“He’ll struggle to make it to the game as we go forward. (He’s a) tough kid, but he got banged up pretty good,” head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday.

Bell injured his hip flexor during the preseason when the Chiefs faced the Chicago Bears and has been on injured reserve all season .

Reid also said wide receiver Mecole Hardman may return from injured reserve this week.

“There’s a good chance. He’ll practice with the guys today, and we’ll see if we can get him in there a little bit,” Reid said Tuesday.

