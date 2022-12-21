ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs’ TE Blake Bell returns to practice, designated to return from IR

By PJ Green
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Xauw_0jpYfSp200

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs’ Belldozer is closer to being back on the field.

Tight end Blake Bell is designated to return from injured reserve and is in the 21-day window off his return. Bell was seen at practice on Tuesday.

This news comes as the Chiefs are preparing to sideline tight end Jody Fortson, with an elbow injury.

Three Chiefs defensive linemen missing from practice Tuesday

“He’ll struggle to make it to the game as we go forward. (He’s a) tough kid, but he got banged up pretty good,” head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday.

Bell injured his hip flexor during the preseason when the Chiefs faced the Chicago Bears and has been on injured reserve all season .

Reid also said wide receiver Mecole Hardman may return from injured reserve this week.

“There’s a good chance. He’ll practice with the guys today, and we’ll see if we can get him in there a little bit,” Reid said Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stepped to the podium after helping Dallas rally past the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately addressed the first reason the Cowboys needed a comeback. “Let’s start with the interception,” the star quarterback said before a reporter could even ask a question. Prescott finished with 347 yards passing and three touchdowns after Josh Sweat’s shocking 42-yard pick-6, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Cowboys beat the Eagles 40-34 on Saturday. Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for injured Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher’s go-ahead kick.
DALLAS, TX
YourErie

Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. On the same night the Steelers retired Harris’ No. 32 — the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman could not catch a break on Saturday night. Perryman hurt his shoulder while trying to defend against a pass with his team up 10-3 in the fourth quarter of their Week 16 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers. #LVvsPIT: Denzel Perryman went down, and he is headed to the blue... The post Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KSN News

Zoo’s beloved baby chimpanzee has died

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The baby chimpanzee that brought worldwide attention to the Sedgwick County Zoo has died. The zoo posted a message on Facebook just before noon on Thursday saying that 5-week-old Kucheza was found dead, cradled in his mother’s arms Thursday morning. “Friends, our hearts are broken today. It is with the greatest […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy