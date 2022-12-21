1 dead after shooting near apartment complex in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A teen is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville Tuesday night, according to Knoxville Police Department .

Knoxville police responded to a call in the Walter P. Taylor Homes area around 6:30 p.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. Officers said they searched the area and found a 16-year-old male with gunshot wounds on the 440 block of Taylor Homes Road near South Olive Street.

During the investigation, KPD Violent Crimes Unit found that the victim was walking through the apartment complex and was shot multiple times. They also believe that there are two unidentified suspects involved who left the scene.

The victim was taken to the University of Tennesee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Knoxville police said there is no suspect information available at this time.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Editor’s Note: More information will be made available by Knoxville Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.