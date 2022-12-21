ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

1 dead after shooting near apartment complex in East Knoxville

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156SYu_0jpYf5qo00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A teen is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville Tuesday night, according to Knoxville Police Department .

Knoxville police responded to a call in the Walter P. Taylor Homes area around 6:30 p.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. Officers said they searched the area and found a 16-year-old male with gunshot wounds on the 440 block of Taylor Homes Road near South Olive Street.

Sheriff’s Office: 1 injured after shooting in Jefferson County

During the investigation, KPD Violent Crimes Unit found that the victim was walking through the apartment complex and was shot multiple times. They also believe that there are two unidentified suspects involved who left the scene.

The victim was taken to the University of Tennesee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Mail theft suspect sought by Loudon County Sheriff’s Office

Knoxville police said there is no suspect information available at this time.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Editor’s Note: More information will be made available by Knoxville Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Teen arrested after assaulting woman in front of her son, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday after assaulting a woman in front of her son, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The suspect, Daquan Moss, was reportedly at the Weigel’s on Cedar Bluff Road when he grabbed a woman by the waist and tried to drag her into the store’s bathroom. Officers who investigated the incident were told that the woman then screamed “get off me” before eventually getting free and leaving the Weigel’s, the report said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

3 rescued from East Knoxville house fire

Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. trashing your tree. Updated: 6...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting

Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxsheriff.org

Shooting Investigation North Knox

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Major Crimes Units are on the scene of a shooting that occurred before 11 am behind Rural King in Halls. Sheriff Tom Spangler says the suspect remains at large, and KCSO is working to identify the suspect. He’s asking nearby businesses and homeowners to take safety precautions and stay vigilant. Once we have a description, we will disseminate that information.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wivk.com

A Rural King employee is dead after Halls shooting.

A Rural King employee is dead after Halls shooting. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was trying to shoplift ammo and other items when he was approached by employees. KCSO said the 23-year-old male employee and the suspect got into a scuffle behind the business when the...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Rural King employee dead after Halls shooting, officials release suspect’s photo

An investigation into the fire is underway. Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting. Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a North Knox County shooting Thursday morning, officials told WVLT News. YWAC cold weather safety tips. Updated: 10 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording.
wvlt.tv

Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says

The Department of Defense announced Thursday that a Marine from Jefferson, Tennessee died while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive. Shoplifter shoots, kills store employee in robbery. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KFD: No injuries reported after small motel fire in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded to a commercial fire alarm at a North Knoxville motel Thursday night. They said the alarm was at the Super 8 Motel North, located at 341 Merchant Drive. When crews arrived they said there was smoke in a room on the second floor. They said they found a fire inside an exterior wall that had extended up into a space on the second floor.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen dies after Knoxville shooting, suspects at large

Most attractions will stay open, but some outdoor rides will close once the temperature reaches near freezing. East Tenn. seniors to be gifted meals on Christmas day. About 150 volunteers will deliver meals to seniors, regardless of weather. Two children died from flu in Tennessee, Dept. of Health officials say.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One dead after Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at Taylor Homes Road near S. Olive Street on Tuesday in Knoxville, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers were already in the area when they heard multiple gunshots nearby. When officers responded, they found a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Two people injured, one seriously, after crash near Alcoa Highway on Thursday

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Alcoa Police Department and Alcoa Fire Department said they responded to a crash with injuries at around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. They said the crash was near Alcoa Highway and Hillside Drive, and two males were injured. They also said that one of them was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries.
ALCOA, TN
WATE

WATE

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy