BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The National Weather Service is predicting a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain tonight as we head into Christmas Sunday. SE Oregon and portions of SW Idaho are expected to see the mix/freezing rain this evening, as a Pacific storm sends wave after wave of moisture and precipitation. A winter weather advisory is still in effect for parts of eastern Oregon and southwest Idaho until 8 a.m. tomorrow morning. Expect highs to warm up into the 30's by tomorrow. Most of any snow that falls tomorrow will likely melt by the afternoon as we get warmer conditions later in the day.

IDAHO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO