natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Melissa Place
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning on Melissa Place in Hidden Hills Mobile Home Park. On December 24, 2022 around 12:17 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 200 block of Melissa Place in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon officers arrival they located Loyd Brown Jr. (B/M, 27 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) and another victim who were suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a residence. As a result of his injuries Loyd Brown Jr. was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office. The second victim was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and later to a hospital in Shreveport for further treatment where they are listed in critical condition.
West Monroe man accused of attempting to burglarize several vehicles
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 23, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Edinburg Drive in reference to attempted vehicle burglaries. Deputies were informed that two males were circulating the area in a Chevy Tahoe. Once authorities arrived […]
Authorities release more information on Millhaven Road shooting; suspect identified
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department has released more information on the shooting incident that took place on December 22, 2022, on Millhaven Road. According to police, they were called to Chennault Park due to a shooting. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they located […]
KNOE TV8
Woman found shot on Millhaven Road, suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 5 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2022, in the 8400 block of Millhaven Road. MPD found a woman who was shot. A suspect was later taken into police custody near the 1200 block of Pecanland Road.
Man arrested after attempting to assault West Monroe resident; claimed to be Jesus Christ
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Martin Street and Evergreen Street in West Monroe, La. Deputies were advised by the caller that a White male was yelling about demons and attempting […]
KSLA
NPD investigate homicide in Hidden Hills trailer park on Christmas Eve; 1 dead, 1 critically injured
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred in a trailer park, early Christmas Eve that left one dead and another fighting for their life. On Dec. 24, around 12:17 a.m., NPD responded to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of...
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted for drug and gun offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 36-year-old Blaine Audrey Powell. According to reports, Powell is wanted for Aggravated Flight, multiple counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession […]
ktalnews.com
2 Keithville men wanted; linked to sports cars stolen from storage yard
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two Keithville men accused of having vehicles in their possession that were stolen from a storage yard in November. According to the sheriff’s office, 20-year-old Nathan Martin and 23-year-old Derick Ferguson II are alleged to...
West Monroe man arrested for allegedly calling police multiple times without valid reason
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, at 9:32 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Browning Avenue in West Monroe. According to reports, upon arrival, the officer learned that 30-year-old Charles Meredith allegedly made the call and could not provide a valid reason […]
KTBS
Improper heating suspected in deadly Mansfield fire; victim identified
MANSFIELD, La. - A woman died and her grandson was injured in a late night fire Friday in Mansfield. Neighbors were able to rescue a 6-year-old boy but could not reach his grandmother. The child was taken to DeSoto Regional Health System for treatment and is expected to recover. DeSoto...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Motorist arrested after running from officers
Ruston police arrested a man early Monday on numerous charges following a traffic stop. Sha’Quille D. Williams, 28, of Ruston was stopped at about 1:00 a.m. for driving a vehicle with an inoperable headlight. A records check indicated Williams was wanted on bench warrants for failing to appear in Ruston City Court. When officers attempted to arrest him, Williams fled on foot.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police seek information in unsolved 2021 homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help identify the person responsible for an unsolved fatal shooting in Highland in December 2021. Police say 28-year-old Jermarie Sherman was shot in the 1800 block of Highland Avenue in December 2021 while sitting in a Dodge Avenger just before 1 a.m.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested in domestic incident
A Choudrant woman was arrested Monday afternoon after Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic complaint. The victim told deputies Shawniya Jenkins, 24, had gotten mad over a comment and grabbed her by the throat and threw her up against a wall and held her against the wall with her forearm. The victim said she punched Jenkins to get her off of her.
KSLA
2 Keithville men wanted for vehicle thefts
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Arrest warrants have been issued for two men from Keithville for allegedly being in possession of stolen vehicle from a storage yard in the area. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the stolen vehicles came from a storage yard located in the 7400 block of W Bert Kouns. Nathan Martin, 20, and Derick Ferguson II, 23, are both accused of possessing a stolen gray 2023 Chevy Camaro SS and a gray 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392. Martin is also accused of possessing a blue 2019 Dodge Charger stolen out of Halton City, Texas.
Calhoun woman arrested for shoplifting and drug offenses; allegedly assaulted police during arrest
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, around 5:44 PM, West Monroe Police were contacted by a Walmart Asset Protection agent who advised authorities that 34-year-old Chelsea Mae Strange allegedly concealed stolen store merchandise in her purse prior to leaving the building. According to […]
fgazette.com
FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS
The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston report the following arrests: Stanley Hendricks, 53 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 11-19-22 for Second Degree Battery. Jasmine Brickey, 28 years of age, West Monroe, La. arrested on 11-29=8-22 for Entering and Remaining after being Forbidden. Antonio Elliot, 35 years...
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Mary Brantley Forwood, 6/18/1982; 296 Old Sterlington Rd, Sterlington, La; FTA, FTA Roderick Lemon Kennedy, 12/28/1973; 1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, La; Simple Battery, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Theft -Misd. December 14. Roy Lavelle Brantley, 4/8/1973; 226 Jurd Pardue Rd, Marion, La; Poss. Legend Drug without Prescription or Order, Poss....
Louisiana crash claims the life of 73-year-old woman
CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 2:50 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Sherry M. Bates. The investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford F250, driven by 30-year-old Cody Culpepper from Columbia, was driving […]
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Grieving, frustrated families fear police bias in unsolved trans murders in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been a nonstop battle in the streets of Shreveport the last few years: a rise in homicides. KSLA reports on most, but some get little media attention. Now, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron is examining five unsolved homicides. These murders have few clues and different killers, but the victims all share something in common.
KTBS
Woman killed in Bossier City shooting; suspect turns gun on himself and later dies
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City Police detectives continue their investigation this morning into a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and her ex-boyfriend as the suspected assailant. At approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in...
