PWMania
Mandy Rose’s WWE Release Could Be Triple H’s “First Fumble” According to a Former WWE Writer
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Mandy Rose’s release from the company during his podcast. He said, “In what I think might be the first fumble that Triple H has had, they released Mandy Rose, the NXT Champion. And if you aren’t familiar with her, she rules. She’s awesome, she’s been the champ for over a year. She’s drop-dead gorgeous, she can talk on the mic a bit… and NXT, the crowd there welcomed her with open arms when — I don’t wanna say it’s a demotion to go from the main roster to NXT, because I think most of the time these wrestlers now are trying to help out the NXT roster. Because a lot of them came from the NXT roster.”
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Furious Over Raquel Rodriguez Winning Gauntlet Match On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey came back to WWE earlier this year and immediately put the whole locker room on notice, eventually becoming a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion. Her feud with Raquel Rodriguez continues to further intensify with every passing week. Gonzalez ended up winning the Gauntlet match on Smackdown this week and this has infuriated Ronda Rousey.
wrestlinginc.com
W. Morrissey Gets Engaged To Fellow AEW Star
AEW host — and stepdaughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page — Lexy Nair took to Twitter this weekend and revealed that she's engaged to fellow AEW star W. Morrissey, formerly known as WWE's Big Cass. The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Nair holding...
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
diva-dirt.com
Rhea Ripley Gets Slapped By Angie Mysterio During The Holidays
Rhea Ripley has been slapped and Dominik Mysterio has been arrested. Just as Ripley and Dominik made a visit to the Mysterio household during Thanksgiving they did the same for Christmas. However, this time the Mysterio family was prepared. Ripley and Dominik entered the household first greeted by Dominik’s grandfather....
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Writer Criticizes Uncle Howdy Appearance On Smackdown
The look of the mysterious character known as Uncle Howdy on WWE Smackdown has been criticized by a former WWE writer. Ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in October at Extreme Rules, there have also been appearances from a new character named Uncle Howdy. For the past two months, Uncle Howdy only appeared on the video screen often issuing warnings about who Bray Wyatt really is and also warning LA Knight, who Wyatt is feuding with.
bodyslam.net
Brock Lesnar Was Challenged To A Fight Backstage At Crown Jewel 2019
Brock Lesnar was almost in a fight backstage at 2019’s WWE Crown Jewel. Tim Allcock, a member of Fury’s team, allegedly risked Brock Lesnar’s wrath by challenging The Beast Incarnate backstage. During a 2019 interview, IFL TV host Kugan Cassius told Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy, about the event. He also mentioned that Allcock’s behavior was reported.
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Name Nearly Fired By Triple H
A report has emerged suggesting that WWE threatened to fire a Hall of Famer if they took an independent booking. D-Von Dudley was all set to be in Bully Ray’s corner at Battleground Championship Wrestling’s Tribute To the Extreme show on December 17. Although D-Von had been advertised...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chelsea Green Continues To Tease A WWE Return, News On Xavier Woods, Royal Rumble, More
You can check out the latest Battle of the Brands from the “UpUpDownDown” channel below:. WWE is selling “priority passes” for the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 39, and Elimination Chamber for 2023. You can find additional details below:. WWE posted the following video on Thursday, showing some...
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Invites Bayley To A Drinking Session
It appears AEW star Dax Harwood's new podcast won't be devoid of drunken rants. WWE superstar Bayley, among the many wrestlers who reacted to the news of Harwood's podcast, has been invited by the FTR member for a live drinking session once the show hits the airwaves. "You should be...
PWMania
Deonna Purrazzo Wants to Wrestle Mandy Rose, Says Rose Can Thrive in Impact Wrestling
Deonna Purrazzo has announced her intention to bring former WWE NXT Superstar Mandy Rose to Impact Wrestling. Purrazzo recently told Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge that if Rose decides to continue her pro wrestling career, she wants to see her thrive in a new environment following her recent WWE departure.
bodyslam.net
Jade Cargill Wants To Wrestle Charlotte Flair For The TBS Championship
After almost two years of running through the women’s division, there isn’t anyone Jade Cargill hasn’t faced and defeated which the begs the question: Who will be next to challenge Jade Cargill? It almost seems like Tony Khan will have to start looking outside AEW for a worthy challenger for the TBS Champion, who will be competing in a title eliminator match on Rampage.
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Says Becky Lynch Looking To Hollywood
Seth Rollins has indicated what Becky Lynch’s future might look like as he indicates that she’s looking to pursue a Hollywood career. Becky Lynch has been one of the lynchpins of the WWE’s women’s roster in recent years, shooting to unparalleled popularity in late 2018 which led to a WrestleMania main event victory for The Man in 2019.
ringsidenews.com
Leila Grey Sends Temperatures Soaring In A ‘Winter Wonderland’ With Scorching Christmas Photo Drop
Leila Grey became a big presence in AEW programming when she filled in for Red Velvet. She became a member of The Baddies, who work together with Jade Cargill and Stokley Hathaway. Grey recently set temperatures soaring in Christmas photo drop. Leila Grey took to Instagram and posted a stunning...
stillrealtous.com
NXT Star Gets Married
It’s certainly been an exciting year for NXT star Ivy Nile as she announced her engagement to Ari Levy earlier this year when she posted the following back in February:. It looks like Ivy Nile and Ari Levy have officially tied the knot as the NXT star posted a photo on Friday which shows her and Ari in wedding attire along with a caption which said, “For the rest of my life.”
PWMania
WWE Main Event Results – December 22, 2022
Match starts off with some mat wrestling early with neither man getting an advantage and then a series of armdrags from Cedric Alexander but a 3rd is avoided and Andre Chase gets a roll up for two. Shoulder block from Chase but Alexander snaps off a headscissors followed by a dropkick for two. Heavy kick to the back from Alexander.
stillrealtous.com
Bruce Prichard On What Went Wrong With Mr. Kennedy In WWE
When Mr. Kennedy first arrived in WWE he immediately got people talking thanks to his mic skills and charisma. Kennedy feuded with some of the biggest names in the business and it seemed that he was on track to become one of the top stars in WWE. However, Mr. Kennedy...
bodyslam.net
Information On Dancing Extra Used On Friday’s SmackDown
The Miracle on 34th Street Fight this year featured Ricochet and Braun Strowman taking on Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci. The match featured Christmas trees, gift-wrapped steel chairs, and giant candy cane Kendo sticks to create the entire Christmas environment. Another spot saw a ballerina emerge from a...
tjrwrestling.net
Solo Sikoa Reveals What He’s Learned From Roman Reigns
Solo Sikoa has opened up about what he has learned from being around Roman Reigns and The Bloodline this year. It’s been a huge year for Solo Sikoa’s professional wrestling career. Solo was in NXT to start 2022, he suffered a knee injury that sidelined him while he was thriving and then he became part of the main roster in September at Clash at the Castle. After that, he won the NXT North American Title and recently got to main event Survivor Series with The Bloodline.
