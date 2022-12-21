Read full article on original website
I am Constantly Tormented for Delivering the Idaho Girls to their Deaths: The private Taxi Driver Opens upOlu'RemiMoscow, ID
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFresno, CA
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersLocal GuyMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Christmas Holiday Closures
All government offices are closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday. There will be no mail on Monday. Banks will be closed. Trash will not be picked up on Monday. Pullman Transit will not run buses on Sunday Christmas Day. Buses will not run in Moscow on Monday.
Idaho murders: Footsteps can be heard on 'every floor,' former tenant says
A former resident of the home where four Idaho college students were murdered said that every footstep was audible in the "creaky" house with "poor insulation."
Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
Power in Lewiston now restored
LEWISTON – Power in Lewiston has been restored. Previously, 2,184 people were without power in the Lewiston area, according to Avista Utilities. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Lewiston Street and Road Closures: Tuesday, 12/20/22
Due to hazardous conditions, the city of Lewiston has closed some streets in the interest of. – 29th Avenue, from Country Club Drive to Meadowlark Drive. – 10th Street, from Miller Grade to 7th Avenue, and Miller Grade. – 11th Avenue, from Prospect Avenue to Snake River Avenue. – 5th...
WSU PD Sgt. Identified As The Officer Who Fatally Shot Pullman Man During Armed Standoff
Washington State University Police Sgt. Brett Boyd is the officer who shot and killed a Pullman man during an armed standoff near campus. WSUPD publicly identified Boyd on Thursday. Boyd is on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the Washington State Patrol. The incident began on Wednesday night...
Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified
PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
More Snow Expected Friday
More snow is on the way for Friday on the Palouse. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory to run between 4:00 Friday morning and 10:00 Friday night. Up to 4 inches of snow could fall on the Palouse. Wind chills are forecast to get down to -15 into Friday morning.
Record Low Temperature In Pullman
Pullman set a new record low temperature for Wednesday’s date. It reached -20 yesterday smashing the old record for December 21st of -11 set back in 1990.
Idaho murders: Lawyer for victim's family says police may be in 'over their heads'
An attorney representing the family of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves said Moscow police may be 'in over their heads.'
Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th
MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
Idaho murders: White car spotted in footage obtained by police one day after killings
Police obtained neighborhood surveillance footage that captured a white car near where four Idaho college students were murdered just one day after the killings
Idaho murders: Pullman Police SWAT teams descend upon area near Washington campus for unrelated 'operation'
Police in Washington descended upon a neighborhood just miles from the Moscow, Idaho, crime scene for what police are describing as an unrelated incident.
Father of Idaho murder victim reveals new info from coroner
One month after four students were stabbed to death at an off-campus house at the University of Idaho, investigators are still searching for any clues that could lead to an arrest. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Dec. 13, 2022.
Annual Evan Ellis Christmas Extravaganza Radio Special Airs This Weekend
The annual Evan Ellis Christmas Extravaganza radio special will be running this weekend. This year’s special will once again feature music from Ellis’s father tenor Richard Ellis and his grandfather Gospel Music Fall of Famer Vep Ellis. The program will also include music from the Washington Idaho Symphony. Ellis also interviews his father about his time serving in the Vietnam War.
Moscow Police Identify Idaho Murder Victim's Potential 'Stalker'
Local law enforcement said in a Monday update that "detectives believe this was an isolated incident and not an ongoing pattern of stalking."
Former Idaho prosecutor who visited house where students were murdered reveals killer's possible path
A former Idaho lieutenant governor and attorney general who has been inside the home where four students attending the University of Idaho were found dead says that the suspect likely entered through the back of the house.
Idaho coed murders: Sorority sister recalls victim's hours before tragedy, 'a normal night in Moscow'
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13
