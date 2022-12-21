ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pullmanradio.com

Christmas Holiday Closures

All government offices are closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday. There will be no mail on Monday. Banks will be closed. Trash will not be picked up on Monday. Pullman Transit will not run buses on Sunday Christmas Day. Buses will not run in Moscow on Monday.
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Power in Lewiston now restored

LEWISTON – Power in Lewiston has been restored. Previously, 2,184 people were without power in the Lewiston area, according to Avista Utilities.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Lewiston Street and Road Closures: Tuesday, 12/20/22

Due to hazardous conditions, the city of Lewiston has closed some streets in the interest of. – 29th Avenue, from Country Club Drive to Meadowlark Drive. – 10th Street, from Miller Grade to 7th Avenue, and Miller Grade. – 11th Avenue, from Prospect Avenue to Snake River Avenue. – 5th...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified

PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides

MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

More Snow Expected Friday

More snow is on the way for Friday on the Palouse. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory to run between 4:00 Friday morning and 10:00 Friday night. Up to 4 inches of snow could fall on the Palouse. Wind chills are forecast to get down to -15 into Friday morning.
PALOUSE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Record Low Temperature In Pullman

Pullman set a new record low temperature for Wednesday’s date. It reached -20 yesterday smashing the old record for December 21st of -11 set back in 1990.
PULLMAN, WA
KING-5

Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th

MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Annual Evan Ellis Christmas Extravaganza Radio Special Airs This Weekend

The annual Evan Ellis Christmas Extravaganza radio special will be running this weekend. This year’s special will once again feature music from Ellis’s father tenor Richard Ellis and his grandfather Gospel Music Fall of Famer Vep Ellis. The program will also include music from the Washington Idaho Symphony. Ellis also interviews his father about his time serving in the Vietnam War.
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy