NORTH CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION: Athletic Director Shares Update Regarding Grandstands
ATHLETICS … North Central Schools Athletic Director Michael Babin, reported to the board with good news of multiple high school students receiving All-County Teams selection for their individual sports. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) North Central School Board of Education began their regular meeting on December 20 at 5:30...
Area facilities open as warming centers this weekend
CHICAGO – A winter storm warning continues across north central Illinois through 6 AM Saturday, as a blast of snow and high winds will create dangerous wind chills and poor visibility causing the potential for life-threatening situations. Area facilities have announced availability as warming centers like St. Margaret’s Hospital in Peru and Spring Valley, the Streator Salvation Army, and the Henry and Mcnabb fire departments. For a complete list of warming, centers visit our website.
Closings and cancellations
The Plano Public Library will close at noon Thursday and will be closed all day on Friday. The Oswego Public Library District is closing at noon Thursday and will be closed on Friday. Secretary of State offices and Driver Services Facilities will close at one Thursday and reopen on Tuesday.
Local closures for Grundy County
Local officials have announced the following offices will be closed on Friday due to the weather. Administration Offices at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
Community transmission of COVID-19 remains low in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – The Community Transmission rating of LaSalle County remains low according to the Centers for Disease Control, however some neighboring counties still are in the high risk category. In the last week the number of new cases nearly doubled recovered cases in LaSalle County, with 82 recoveries and 162 new reported infections. Since the pandemic began, 502 LaSalle County residents have died from COVID-19. Bureau and Putnam counties are in the low risk category, but DeKalb, Lee and Woodford Counties are listed at high community transmission.
Fire Department: Several cows die in rural Livingston County barn fire
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Several area fire departments battled a barn fire Thursday afternoon in rural Strawn, which is in Livingston County. The Colfax Fire Department, one of the agencies called to the scene, released photos of firefighters confronted with wind, snow and dangerously cold sub-zero windchills. Several...
Fire at 2000 Ottawa Avenue in Naplate
This morning/Friday just before 6:00am, the Ottawa Fire Department was called to a kitchen filling with smoke at 2000 Ottawa Avenue. When firefighters arrived they saw fire in a window on the Northwest corner of a home right next door to the Naplate Village Hall. There was heavy fire in the laundry, kitchen and attic when crews arrived..
WMU sophomore dies following car accident
Western Michigan University sophomore Cassandra (Cassie) Marino of Minooka, IL, died in a car accident on Monday, Dec. 19. The accident allegedly occurred in Minooka and involved a second car as well as a Minooka ambulance. Marino was studying business and marketing at WMU. She was also involved in Delta...
Two perish in Ottawa Christmas Eve fire; a third survives
Two persons perished early Saturday, but a third survived a Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa. About 2:10am, firemen were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore on the city's west side. The first crew were met with heavy fire in the kitchen and living room. A...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of I-74
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, traffic East Bound on I-74 before the Murray Baker Bridge was temporarily closed due to a crash Friday Morning. Currently, there is only one eastbound lane open on the bridge. Illinois State Police are currently handling the crash.
Red Cross Smoke Detector credited with saving a life in Streator
STREATOR – A Red Cross Smoke Detector that was installed by Streator Firefighters as part of a community safety program has been credited with saving a life. Around 4:45 AM on Wednesday the Streator Fire Department was called to the 400 block of Oakley Avenue for a house fire. The resident called 911 after being alerted by the smoke detector. The fire was brought under control in under 30 minutes. The resident was treated and released at the scene by paramedics, and no other injuries were reported. The home is considered a total loss after suffering heavy fire damage.
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
Will County Brewing Company Opening Second Location
Hot off the presses on this cold day! The guys at Will County Brewing Company announced they are opening a second location!. Most days you will find their brewery and taproom teaming with people at the original location on Rt. 59 in Shorewood. For those living south of there, it will soon be even easier to grab a pint of Rocket Queen, or my personal favorite, You Don’t F with Jesus! The new location for WCBC will be in the old River Hawk Brewing facility at 24735 W Eames St in Channahon!
Don’t Get Towed – Know Your Parking Restrictions
OTTAWA – Most communities have winter and snow parking restrictions in place in order to get the streets back open after a snowstorm. Here are some of the area rules, but if you have specific questions you should contact your city for details at your address or business. Earlville...
Two dead after Ottawa apartment fire
OTTAWA – A mother and her child have died after a fire in an apartment building early on Christmas Eve in Ottawa. Around 2 AM the Ottawa Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of Sycamore street for a two unit apartment building that had visible flames showing and individuals trapped inside. Crews found upon entry heavy fire in the kitchen and living room areas, and removed the two victims from a bedroom. A third resident, a teenage male who escaped the blaze, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but according to the Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner, appears to be accidental in nature. The identity of deceased is being withheld pending family notification.
Aurora police investigating fatal crash
Police in Aurora are investigating a single vehicle crash at the intersection of West Indian Trail and Almond Drive that happened Tuesday morning. 69-year-old Vincente Barrera, of Aurora, died in the crash, according to the police. Police say Barrera's vehicle had collided with a fire hydrant and a utility pole....
Eighteen-year-old shot and killed in Boulder Hill
An eighteen-year-old man was shot and killed in Boulder Hill Thursday night. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office identified him as Ashton Laatz, of Oswego. The sheriff's office says the shooting happened in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East. Police had responded to a report of gunshots just before 5:30...
First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
