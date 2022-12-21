Read full article on original website
Paula R. Boehlje
A celebration of life for Paula R. Boehlje, age 81 of Pella will be held at a later date. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home of Pella is in charge of the arrangements.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Meredith Clark and Eric Caviness
Our guests today on Let’s Talk Knoxville are Meredith Clark, Knoxville Community Service Officer and Eric Caviness, Knoxville City Street Superintendent, as we talk about winter weather. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk...
Live Christmas Play set for tonight
The Methodist Church in Knoxville will be holding a Live Christmas Play at the church tonight starting at 7 p.m. Lauren Petersen, children’s and youth director, at the church, tells KNIA/KRLS News about the play, “So, on Christmas Eve, December 24th, our 7 pm service, we will be performing the Nativity story in the form of a live Christmas play.”
Hormel Donates to Marion County United Way
The Marion County United Way is in the middle of their 2022 campaign. The goal this year is to raise $60,000. The money is used to provide money to Marion County non-profits who apply for funds. The community impact is education, health and human services. Marion County Board Member David...
Eric Caviness Makes the Calls for Knoxville Streets
Knoxville City Street Superintendent Eric Caviness took over being in charge of the city streets back in late summer. Caviness realizes the job isn’t an easy one, when dealing with winter weather and having to make calls as when to send trucks out on the city streets during snow events.
Eagles Warrior Natelborg Back Home Following Months of Recovery
While the road to recovery remains long for a Pella Christian standout cross country and track athlete following a devastating injury this past summer, he reached an important milestone this past week. Ryan Natelborg has now returned to live with his family in Prairie City after several months of physical...
Indianola Fireworks Ordinance
Indianola residents who wish to celebrate the new year may do so by lighting fireworks for a limited time within city limits next weekend. The Indianola City Council approved an updated ordinance regarding the use of fireworks within city limits earlier this year, which includes New Year’s Eve as an approved date, in addition to July 3rd and 4th. Fireworks are not allowed to be discharged at private parks, private campgrounds, cemeteries, or sidewalks, regardless of ownership, or within 200 yards of any school, hospital, nursing homes, veterinary clinics, animal shelter or utility.
Merry-N County Christmas adds Christmas Night
Merry-N County Christmas will now be open Christmas Night. Therefore they will be open Dec. 23rd, 24th, and 25th this coming weekend from 6-8 p.m. Merry-N County Christmas, a drive-through lighted holiday display at Marion County Park continues this weekend. There are over 65 lighted displays this year. Sponsored by THRIVE Knoxville and the Marion County Historical Society, the Merry-N County Christmas route has expanded this year due to increased displays, so visitors will see many changes as they drive through Marion County Park.
Time for Clearing Sidewalks in Knoxville is Extended
The Knoxville City Code states sidewalk snow removal should be completed within 24 hours after snowfall has stopped. In this case, enforcement would usually be Friday mid-morning. Due to freezing temperatures staff have decided to extend enforcement. Knoxville residents will have until Tuesday, December 27th to clear sidewalks. Please remember...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests today on Let’s Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent and Craig Mobley, Knoxville School Business Manager. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Indianola Chamber Hosting Ribbon Cutting for Sauced Up
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new restaurant Sauced Up this week. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News Sauced Up has a variety of pastas and salads with different sauces, dressings, and toppings. The ribbon cutting will be on Thursday, December 29th at 10:30am at their location 1709 N Jefferson Way Suite 200.
Flag Donation to Knoxville Middle School
Carole Rowland, a member of the Knoxville American Legion Post 168 in Knoxville presented the Knoxville Middle School with an American Flag and the Iowa State Flag for the gymnasium. The presentation took place Tuesday afternoon, as Rowland presented the flags to Knoxville Middle School Principal Brian McNeill and assistant...
Christmas Origins Come from Two Gospels
Pastor Sophie Mathonnet-Vander Well with Second Reformed Church in Pella says the origins of the Christmas holiday come from the gospels of Luke and Matthew. “They basically tell the story of a baby born in Bethlehem to a young mother named Mary and a father named Joseph,” she says.
Ten Norwalk boys swimmers competing for Des Moines Lincoln
This year’s Des Moines Lincoln boys swim team features 10 student-athletes from Norwalk Community High School. The list of Warrior swimmers competing for the Rails includes senior Tyler Rewerts, juniors Adam Lingor, Dylan Marquardt and Vincent Martin, sophomore Aidan Basinger, and freshmen Trafton Baity, Keegan Kraft, Lane Osterloh, Brayden Plourde and Kingston Smith.
Marching Dutch Depart for California Next Week
In just under one week, the Pella Marching Dutch depart for a once in a generation trip to Pasadena, California, for the prestigious Rose Parade. The 200+ member band, directors, and fans will depart December 28th and 29th for the special experience that includes one final performance of the Marching Dutch field show “Kiss from a Rose” and marches at Disneyland and the Rose Parade itself on January 2nd.
Indianola Chamber Awarded Tourism Grant
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce was awarded a tourism grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority as announced earlier this month. The chamber was awarded a $10,000 grant for a multi-media campaign to explore Indianola tourism. The grant was part of nearly $300,000 distributed to 33 organizations across the state. Find a full list of grant funds below.
Blaine Kingery
Funeral services for Blaine Kingery, age 19 of Knoxville, will be held Friday, December 23rd at 2:00pm at the First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Bellefountaine Cemetery in Tracy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to de designated at a later date. Bybee & Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Knoxville Coaches vs Cancer Event Around 3 Weeks Away
It is around three weeks until Knoxville holds its Panthers vs. Cancer event on January 21st. The all-day event begins with alumni basketball games until around 3:30 then high school games for the rest of the evening. Knoxville Girls basketball Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it is still not too late to get your alumni team together, but he says you should not wait too long.
IN DEPTH: Christmas Story Part 2; KNIA and KRLS
Christmas is drawing near, and its time to reflect on the Christmas story, perhaps in a way you never have before. In the second part of a two part program… Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Pastors Sophie and Steve Mathonnet-Vanderwell, with Second Reformed Church in Pella.
Winter Recap For Knoxville Sports
So far this season, the Knoxville Winter Sports Squads have had certain amounts of success this early season. As we hit the Christmas break, the Panther basketball squads are 5-1 and 5-2 on the season with the girls at 4-1 in the South Central Conference and the boys are 5-0. Both have an important contest with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on January 3rd, which is the first game after break. Highlights on the schedule moving forward for the Panthers are the January 21st Panthers vs. Cancer night against Chariton. Non-conference games against Oskaloosa, Bondurant-Farrar and Fairfield plus a game with Newton in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on February 4th. Listen to the Panthers on your home and away voice for Knoxville on 95.3 KNIA and select home games on the KHS Activities You Tube Channel. On the wrestling mats, the Panthers have put together a 6-1 dual record and have either finished 1st or 2nd in each of their Saturday meets. Knoxville’s first meet after break will be a South Central Conference Quad at Albia featuring Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Cardinal. While young and not seeing the wins as in the past, the Knoxville Bowling Squads are making progress early this season. The Panthers will get back to the lanes Saturday January 7th at Ballard. Listen for daily reports and play-by-play for Knoxville sports on KNIA/KRLS and kniakrls.com.
