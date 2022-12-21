ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

All eyes on Ga. special grand jury as it drafts final report

ATLANTA — After meeting for more than seven months, sifting through mountains of evidence and hearing testimony from dozens of witnesses, the 23 members of the Fulton County special grand jury are expected to soon issue a final report detailing their findings and recommending next steps. The jurors are...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: South Carolina

Post and Courier. December 18, 2022. Editorial: Infrastructure law shows compromise is still possible, and SC benefits from it. A year after President Joe Biden signed the long-elusive bipartisan infrastructure bill, we have more clarity about how it will affect South Carolina, and its impact promises to be significant indeed: About $2.3 billion in investment on more than 90 projects, from roads to clean water to airports to sea ports, already has been announced, and there is more to come.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Brunswick News. December 21, 2022. Editorial: State should consider incentives to boost music industry. If you sit all the way through the credits of a major movie or TV show, you will find something that has become very common at the end — a logo featuring a peach and the some variation of the words “Made in Georgia.”
GEORGIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Frankort State Journal. December 20, 2022. Editorial: Graham makes history as first Black caucus leader. When the legislature convenes for its regular session next month, one of Franklin County’s own will be the new Minority Floor Leader. Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, was elected to the position by the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus on Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE
WacoTrib.com

Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Kentucky gov warns motorists to avoid section of snowy I-71

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear warned residents Saturday to avoid a snowy stretch of Interstate 71 after a series of accidents over two days caused significant traffic backups. “We got one cleared, then another happened. We got that cleared, and then another happened,” Beshear said during...
KENTUCKY STATE
WacoTrib.com

Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she'll face a similar...
MONTANA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Kentucky residents urged to check federal broadband map

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission has released a draft of a national broadband map and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging residents to look at it and give feedback to improve its accuracy. The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WacoTrib.com

NY governor nominates Hector LaSalle as state's chief judge

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul nominated Hector D. LaSalle as the next chief judge of New York's highest court on Thursday, which would make him the most powerful judge in the state and the first Latino to hold the position. If confirmed by the state...
NEW YORK STATE
WacoTrib.com

OH--Ohio Digest, 130pm update, OH

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Ohio stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Ohio and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
OHIO STATE
WacoTrib.com

New Hampshire Digest

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select New Hampshire stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of New Hampshire and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome...
ARIZONA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Young hiker who died in NH remembered as caring, determined

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Olivera Sotelo’s 19-year-old daughter was late returning from a solo hike, and she wasn’t answering her phone. Panicking at the trailhead, Sotelo called her husband for help. “I could not stop my anxiety,” she said. Emily Sotelo emerged from the woods safely...
WESTFORD, MA
WacoTrib.com

PA--Pennsylvania Digest, 130pm update, PA

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Pennsylvania stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Pennsylvania and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Travel woes ongoing in Washington state amid winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freezing rain, ice and snowy conditions complicated road and air travel in Washington state, where mountainous portions of two major roadways were closed in both directions Saturday afternoon, officials said. Interstate 90 was closed along more than 70 miles (113 kilometers) because of freezing rain...
PORTLAND, OR
WacoTrib.com

Alaska Digest, 1pm update

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Alaska stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Alaska and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
ALASKA STATE
WacoTrib.com

NJ--New Jersey Digest, 130pm update, NJ

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select New Jersey stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of New Jersey and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: New York

Albany Times Union. December 21, 2022. A modest raise for state lawmakers wouldn’t be out of line — but the proposal on the table feels like a bait and switch. We were all set to endorse a raise for state lawmakers — until we got a look at what they’re proposing. Talk about nerve.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WacoTrib.com

Man convicted in 2020 Indiana crash that paralyzed motorist

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A Missouri man has been convicted in a drunken-driving crash in central Indiana that seriously injured another motorist two years ago, leaving her paralyzed. A Boone County judge convicted Ryann Early, 36, of multiple drunken driving charges this week, including causing catastrophic injury when operating...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Alabama

Cullman Times. December 21, 2022. A few days ago in these pages we wrote a stern reminder about the perils of drinking and driving — during the holidays and beyond (Dec. 17, “A holiday reminder not to drink and drive,” https://tinyurl.com/yxv2swe4). But because we recognize that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs — prescription or otherwise — is only one issue threatening safety during the holiday travel period between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, we continue the mini-series here with sound advice from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy