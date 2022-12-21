Read full article on original website
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBloomington, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsBloomington, IN
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop levelRoger MarshBloomington, IN
Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat
MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton’s winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of...
Panthers run past Lions 37-23, maintain division title hopes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman knew the Carolina Panthers' offensive linemen meant business when they walked into a meeting room following Friday's walkthrough practice. They were silent, and wearing full-length black ski masks. To Foreman, it meant the linemen were focused — and ready to bounce back...
Murphy scores 23, Pelicans beat Thunder in OT without Zion
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 23 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame the absence of leading scorer Zion Williamson and a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-125 in overtime on Friday night. Murphy and CJ McCollum each hit a 3-pointer in...
Texans snap 9-game skid by beating skidding Titans 19-14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off.
Magic beat Spurs 133-113 for 8th victory in 9 games
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cole Anthony had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Franz Wagner added 21 points and the Orlando Magic beat the San Antonio Spurs 133-113 on Friday night for their eighth victory in nine games. Paolo Banchero had 18 points and six rebounds, and Mo...
Murray, Jokic lead Nuggets to 120-107 win over Trail Blazers
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray returned to the lineup with 25 points and a season-high 12 assists, Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 11 assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-107 on Friday night. Murray, who finished two rebounds shy of a triple-double, sat out...
James Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills
CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title.
Hourlong delay to kickoff forced by cold no issue for Texans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith took a nap, and the Texans simply pushed back their pregame schedule by an hour. While the Tennessee Titans had little desire to talk about anything other than finding a way to end a skid that now has reached five straight after a 19-14 loss to the Texans on Saturday and not the delay before playing the coldest home game in franchise history.
Canes top Flyers, points streak at franchise-record 14 games
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesper Fast scored twice in the first period and the Hurricanes set a franchise record with a 14-game points streak, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Friday night. “It is something to be proud of,” Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. “When we come back (after...
Kyle Kuzma scores 32 points, Wizards beat Kings 125-111
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points and the Washington Wizards beat the Sacramento Kings 125-111 on Friday night to end a six-game trip. “We got it done tonight,” Kuzma said. “We played good tonight. … I put my heart out there every night. I come ready to play. I have something to prove to myself every single night."
