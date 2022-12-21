Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
James Cameron Has Already Shot Scenes From Avatar 3 and 4
James Cameron has revealed that he's already filmed scenes for Avatar 3 and 4 because he didn't want younger cast members to age significantly between sequels. The director reportedly shot the third Avatar movie and the first act of the fourth movie whilst also filming Avatar: The Way of Water because he wanted to avoid something he calls the "Stranger Things effect." He told Entertainment Weekly that he was keen to keep continuity in the sequels and ensure that the younger actors didn't age out of their roles.
IGN
The Glass Onion Team on What Games They're Playing
Filmmaker Rian Johnson and the cast of his Knives Out sequel Glass Onion reveal what video games they've been playing. In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. Glass...
IGN
Movie Studios Can Now be Sued for Deceptive Trailers
Thanks to a new ruling, deceptive movie trailers may be a thing of the past. According to Variety, U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson ruled on Tuesday that movie studios can be sued under false advertising laws if they release deceptive movie trailers. The case stems involved the 2019 movie Yesterday, which stars Himesh Patel as a man in a world without the Beatles.
IGN
The Flash Movie: Who's Who in the Cast
The Flash movie, which is slated for release June 2, 2022, and will reportedly feature "a lot of DC characters" -- as it borrows from the Flashpoint story arc from the comics and restarts everything -- is slowly growing its cast (while also losing a few faces). Here's a quick...
IGN
That '90s Show Trailer Has the Right Amount of Red and Kitty Forman
A new trailer for Netflix's That '90s Show just dropped and, thankfully, the new series seems to revitalize the original show with faces old and new. Red and Kitty Forman, the iconic parenting duo from the original That '70s Show, return in full force in the trailer, showcasing their significant role in the new series. They are now grandparents, but it looks like they haven't changed a bit. From Kitty's bubbly and wild antics to Red's grumpy one-liners, That '90s Show utilizes just the right amount of our favorite Wisconsin couple.
IGN
Outlander: Season 7 Official Teaser Trailer
Outlander Season 7 will launch summer 2023. STARZ recently announced several returning characters and new additions to the Outlander family, including Charles Vandervaart as “William Ransom,” Izzy Meikle-Small as “Rachel Hunter” and Joey Phillips as “Denzell Hunter,” as well as returning fan-favorites Caitríona Balfe “Claire Fraser,” Sam Heughan “Jamie Fraser,” Sophie Skelton “Brianna MacKenzie,” Richard Rankin “Roger MacKenzie,” John Bell “Young Ian,” David Berry “Lord John Grey,” Caitlin O’Ryan “Lizzie Beardsley” and Paul Gorman “Josiah” and “Keziah Beardsley.”
IGN
Charlie Cox: A Lot is Riding on Daredevil: Born Again
According to Charlie Cox, a lot is riding on his return to the Daredevil cowl. Daredevil: Born Again, which is set to hit Disney+ in 2024, will fully introduce Matt Murdock to the MCU after a few small appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk. The upcoming 18-episode series requires a lot from Cox, keeping him extremely busy. In a new interview with NME, the star explained how the future of his role and character is largely unknown to him at this point.
IGN
Of An Age - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for Of An Age, an upcoming movie starring Elias Anton, Thom Green, and Hattie Hook. Of An Age is set in the summer of 1999 as a 17-year-old Serbian born, Australian amateur ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend’s older brother. The movie is produced by Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings. Stephen Kelliher, Phil Hunt, and Compton Ross serve as executive producers. It is written by Goran Stolevski.
IGN
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 1 Trailer Includes Tom Cruise's Most Wild Stunt Yet and More
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning will be the conclusion to Ethan Hunt's story, and it has been divided into two parts. Part 1 releases in July 2023 and fans can be sure that they will see Tom Cruise entering the most dangerous of situations ever. Every Mission Impossible movie has seen Tom Cruise achieving the impossible through his stunts and skills. It seems that he has taken it to the next level with his latest stunt in the upcoming Mission Impossible movie.
IGN
How to Level Up
Like most JRPGs, you'll need to make sure to level up your character as you progress through the game in order to get through battles. However, Crisis Core tackles leveling up a little bit differently. On this page of IGN's Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion guide, we'll show you how to level up.
IGN
Star Wars: Mark Hamill Comments on The Last Jedi 5th Anniversary, Rian Johnson Explains His Approach for the Movie and More
Mark Hamill, the man that brought everyone's favourite Jedi, Luke Skywalker to life was asked a couple of questions by a fan for the 5th anniversary of The Last Jedi. The fan put forward a very detailed question for the Star Wars actor, to which Hamill replied briefly, to say the least.
IGN
MCU: Harrison Ford Shares Why He Joined Thunderbolts; New Storyboard Art Reveals Iron Man Variant and Galactus
Harrison Ford will soon be joining another movie franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he joins the cast of Marvel's Thunderbolts film replacing the late William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross. It's fair to say that Ford is a man of the franchises. In his illustrious career, the Hollywood star...
Comments / 0