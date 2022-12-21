ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

N.J. home owned by the richest man in Colonial America on the market for $234.9K

As Kevin Ciccone sees it, early America businessman Stephen Girard isn’t getting the historical respect he deserves. “Here’s a guy who was the fourth richest American ever, the guy who personally financed the War of 1812,” exclaims Ciccone. “I’m kind of scratching my head that his house hasn’t been preserved, that it ended up on the auction block. How does that happen?”
How do I pay taxes on my I Bond interest?

Q. I bought my first non-paper I Bond earlier this year. I know that I have the option of paying income taxes annually or just once after I redeem it. But if I opt to do it annually. How do I know how much interest income to report?. — Investor.
