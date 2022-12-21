Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security news: Will Social Security recipients get a bonus payment this December?
Some Social Security recipients will receive two payments in December — one on Dec. 1 and the other on Dec. 30, according to AARP. But the Dec. 30 payment is not a bonus payment. It is a workaround to get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients their benefits on days when banks are not closed.
I never filed for Social Security. Can I get back benefits?
Q. I am 92 years old and I never applied for Social Security. Is it retroactive? Also my husband died at the age of 65. Can I apply for his also?— Widow. A. The first question is whether you’re eligible for Social Security benefits. About 96% of workers...
N.J. home owned by the richest man in Colonial America on the market for $234.9K
As Kevin Ciccone sees it, early America businessman Stephen Girard isn’t getting the historical respect he deserves. “Here’s a guy who was the fourth richest American ever, the guy who personally financed the War of 1812,” exclaims Ciccone. “I’m kind of scratching my head that his house hasn’t been preserved, that it ended up on the auction block. How does that happen?”
How do I pay taxes on my I Bond interest?
Q. I bought my first non-paper I Bond earlier this year. I know that I have the option of paying income taxes annually or just once after I redeem it. But if I opt to do it annually. How do I know how much interest income to report?. — Investor.
I need copies of old tax returns. How can I get them?
Q. I’m 82, my brother is 86. We own our home jointly. Since we are not married we have to file the paper form for the ANCHOR benefit. I filed mine, but my brother can’t find his 2019 tax return for the income figure needed. How can we get it?
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0