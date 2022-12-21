ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Jan. 6 House Committee Releases Final Report on Trump Capitol Riot Investigation

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot released its long-awaited final report. The report was issued days after the panel voted to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice Department for investigation and possible prosecution. The panel has begun sharing evidence with the...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Former White House Aide Says Lawyer Tried to Steer Jan. 6 Testimony

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the House January 6th committee that her first attorney, a former ethics counsel in the Trump White House, advised her that she could say she did not recall incidents even if she remembered some details but not others. “If you don’t 100% recall...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

TikTok Banned on Government Devices Under Spending Bill Passed by Congress

Congress passed a large spending package that includes a bill banning TikTok from being used on government devices. The package also includes new filing fees for mergers to raise money for the antitrust agencies and a bill requiring online platforms to deter counterfeits by vetting sellers. Congress failed to pass...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Crumbl Cookies' Franchises in 6 States Violated Child Labor Laws, Feds Say

More than 10 Crumbl Cookies franchises are facing nearly $60,000 in fines for violating child labor laws in six states, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Federal investigators found children as young as 14 years old working more hours than permitted by law and in “hazardous or prohibited” positions for minors, such as operating "potentially dangerous ovens and machinery."
UTAH STATE

