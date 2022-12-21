AREA ROUNDUP: Mantas pour on points, pull away at LaBelle

Mantas pour on points,

pull away at LaBelleAfter a slow first half, Lemon Bay’s boys basketball team came alive with a pair of 20-point quarters to knock off previously unbeaten LaBelle, 60-49, on Tuesday.

The Mantas saw an early lead disappear during the second quarter against Class 4A’s 12th-ranked team, mustering just four points in the period to trail 25-20 at halftime.

Freshman sharpshooter Henry Ye heated up after the break, scoring 10 of his team-high 18 points in the third quarter as Lemon Bay pulled even with the Cowboys, 40-40, entering the fourth.

At that point, it was Lucas Newcomb’s turn with the hot hand, scoring nine of his 17 points down the stretch as Lemon Bay pulled away. The Mantas (6-2) will now return home and play host to the Champion Holiday Shootout on Thursday and Friday, where they will play Parrish Community and Riverdale in the 8 p.m. game each night.

LaBelle (6-1) will also be in the field, playing Imagine on Thursday and Parrish on Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALLLemon Bay 63, Ida Baker 30: The Mantas (6-5) raced out to a 47-14 lead in the first half, cruising to an easy victory.

Junior Taylor Orris scored a game-high 25 points. Sophomore Maya Collins tacked on 20.

Lemon Bay will return to action next week at a holiday tournament.

Imagine 56, Babcock 27: The Sharks took control early, leading by eight points by the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for Imagine (3-5) and kept the first-year Trailblazers (0-5) winless.