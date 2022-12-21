ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

'There's no words for this,' father says of agonizing search for missing Columbus twin son

By Cole Behrens, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQxYM_0jpYe6qA00

The father of the infant twins inside their mother's car when it was stolen from the Donato's parking lot in Columbus' Short North on Monday is calling for the safe return of his second child after the first was found left outside early Tuesday at a Dayton International Airport parking lot.

Lachez Thomas, 23, told The Dispatch that he and other members of five-month-old Kason and Kyair Thomas' family were searching throughout the day and into Tuesday night in shopping centers and neighborhoods in the Dayton area for signs of Kason, who was still missing after his twin brother, Kyair, was recovered in an airport parking lot .

"It's indescribable — there's no words for this," Thomas said of the anguishing search for his missing son.

Vigil planned Wednesday: For twin who remains missing after brother found

The infant twins were left inside their mother's car while she went inside Donatos Pizza at 920 N. High St. in Columbus' Short North neighborhood around 9:45 p.m. Monday to pick up a Door Dash delivery. When she turned around, police said, the car was gone.

In her 911 call, the twins' mother pleads for the police to locate the person who stole her car with the children inside. As the call progresses, the audio becomes inaudible at times as the mother breaks down crying.

"Someone just stole my car," she told the 911 operator. "My babies are in there."

Fonda Thomas, 44, the paternal grandmother of the twins, said the abduction has left members of the family in a state of shock. She said both of the twins were loved, and lit up the room with their "adorable smiles."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fsgfV_0jpYe6qA00

"I'm so tired — I want to go to sleep — but I don't want to miss a phone call," Fonda Thomas said. "And I feel like if I fall asleep, that's not right. So I just feel like I just want to sit and wait, no matter what."

A statewide Amber Alert was issued around 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, about four hours after the twins were abducted.

Amelia Robinson: Kason Thomas is loved. Columbus begs that he is returned to his family

When asked to explain the delay, Columbus police Deputy Chief Smith Weir said at a press conference that authorities were dealing with a unique circumstance where a license plate number wasn't attached to the request before Ohio State Highway Patrol issued the alert.

Kyair Thomas was found safe early Tuesday morning at a Dayton International Airport parking lot following the statewide Amber Alert. A passerby found the child in a car seat between cars in the airport's economy parking lot. Despite the cold, the child was checked and determined to be medically okay and returned to the family.

On Tuesday, father Lachez Thomas asked the woman suspected of fleeing with his children to deliver Kason to a safe location.

"She should just drop my child off at a fire station, police station, some safe hospital — somewhere safe," Thomas said.

Fonda Thomas said Kyair Thomas needs his twin brother.

"(Kason is) loved; he has a family," Fonda Thomas said. "He's not yours, he does not belong to you. Give him back to us."

Police identify suspect in missing person search

Donato store employees told police that a homeless woman, later identified as 24-year-old Nalah T. Jackson, had been hanging around inside the restaurant and left when the mother came inside, Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant said.

Jackson had early on been identified by police as a "person of interest" in the case, but at a Tuesday afternoon press conference police made clear she was considered the suspect in the abduction of the children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1RyQ_0jpYe6qA00

Multiple law enforcement agencies have joined in the search for the missing children. Officers from the Ohio Highway Patrol, Ohio State University, Grandview and Upper Arlington police department visited more than a dozen addresses formerly associated with Jackson, Bryant said. Three homeless camps were also checked.

Columbus and Dayton police spent Tuesday morning canvassing the area in and around Dayton International Airport after Kyair Thomas was found there.

In a 911 call from the travelers who discovered Kyair Thomas, a baby can be heard crying in the background and the caller says he will take the baby somewhere warm while he waits for police.

Weir said that police are perplexed as to why one child was left there. Linda Hughes, spokesperson for the Dayton International Airport, said it did not appear that Jackson had entered the airport.

Fonda Thomas said that while one child has been safely recovered, she still fears for her other grandchild.

"Yes, we know she dropped one of the kids off safely," She said. "So are we to assume that she won't harm the one that she has? What's her motive?"

Weir also said Tuesday afternoon that authorities are scrutinizing video footage of someone believed to be Jackson that was recovered by Huber Heights police following her visit to a convenience store there where she reportedly asked for money. Police released photos of Jackson from the incident later in the afternoon.

Victim advocacy organization offering free services to family

The Dock Ellis Foundation , a national organization created by the late Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher to assist minority families with missing people, worked with the family to establish a 24-hour telephone line for tips and to help produce and distribute fliers, Jasmine Lee, CEO of the foundation, said.

The organization is hoping to work with law enforcement to share information and tips about where Kason might be. Lee said the Thomas twins' family was focused Tuesday on getting Kason home, but also caring for Kyair.

“They still have a child out there missing, but they have a child that they need to take care of,” Lee said.

Megan Bocook, who is working with the family as a victim advocate, said at a press conference called Tuesday evening that the organization was focusing on a social media push for tips and supporting the family with the goal of getting Kason "back home with mom and dad."

Bocook, herself the mother of three young children, urged people to be kind to the mother of the twins.

"She's a person, too," Bocook said. "They are going through a lot."

Dispatch reporter Monroe Trombly contributed to this report

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 'There's no words for this,' father says of agonizing search for missing Columbus twin son

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
93.1 WZAK

Indy Twins That Found Missing Ohio Twin Tells Their Story

God moves in mysterious ways, just like miracles. An Ohio mother went to pickup a Doordash order at a Columbus Pizza shop, just before 10:00pm on Monday, leaving her twin 5 month year old’s in a car seat while she ran inside to grab the order. When the woman turned around, that quick her black Honda Accord, was gone, along with her twin babies. One of the babies was found some hours later in a car seat in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport. But his twin brother was still missing as well as the person of interest has been named Nalah Jackson.
COLUMBUS, OH
erienewsnow.com

Police found missing kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat

Two Indianapolis police officers had spent the day searching in vain for a missing baby in a stolen vehicle when they stopped to eat and gather their wits. A woman suspected of stealing the 2010 black Honda Accord had been taken into custody earlier that day, on December 22, but the vehicle was still missing. More urgently, baby Kason Thomass, who was in the car with his twin Kyair Thomass when it was stolen three days earlier in Columbus, Ohio, had yet to be found.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ABC News

Airman surprises parents for Christmas in emotional reunion

An Air Force member who had been stationed overseas pulled off a big surprise for his parents this week and ABC News Columbus affiliate WSYX was there to capture the emotional reunion. Senior Airman Jaylen Spotts told WSYX he had been posted in Aviano, Italy, for the last three years...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Grandma's message as search goes on for grandson

The grandmother of a missing twin infant at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert is on a mission to bring him home. Ohio Amber Alert: Grandma’s message as search goes …. The grandmother of a missing twin infant at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert is on a mission to bring him home.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

When will my street in Columbus be plowed?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Roads in and around Columbus are still slippery and icy on the morning of Christmas Eve as frigid temperatures stick around for the holiday weekend. Currently, Franklin County is under a Level 2 snow emergency with motorists recommended to use “extreme caution” while driving and those who only feel it necessary […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Friday filed a new charge against Nalah Jackson — accused of abducting two five-month-old twins in Columbus — stacked onto the other charges she already faces. Jackson, 24, received a felony battery by bodily waste against a public safety officer charge for spitting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
texasbreaking.com

Ohio Twin Babies Abducted: One Found, One Remains Missing

The 24-year-old homeless Nalah Tamiko Jackson kidnapped the twin infants Kyair and Kason Thomass on Monday while their mother was purchasing food in Columbus. Jackson is being asked to safely deliver Kason after Kyair was found earlier on Tuesday at the Dayton airport. Kyair was Found. Around 1:35 a.m., a...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24

This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

List: Warming stations in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of churches, community centers and lodges throughout central Ohio are serving as warming stations as a winter storm is traveling across the Midwest. Community health workers on site recommend calling to confirm hours of operation before arriving. Find a local warming station below. Franklin County Broad Street United Methodist […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect arrested, but no sign of missing infant

The suspect in an Ohio Amber Alert has been found, but the search isn't over, Columbus police confirmed Thursday. Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect arrested, but no sign of …. The suspect in an Ohio Amber Alert has been found, but the search isn't over, Columbus police confirmed Thursday. Winter storm...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Three Arrested in Columbus with Three Million in Fentanyl

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant today announced the arrests of three drug traffickers after a sizeable fentanyl seizure. The Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force, formed under the AG’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and led by the Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio murder suspect arrested 18 months later

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred nearly 18 months ago. At 9:42 p.m. on June 26, 2021, CPD responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of East Rich Street in the Franklin Park neighborhood. Officers found 25-year-old Dontae Crowder […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton

Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both five months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Road conditions remain poor across central Ohio

Latest central Ohio weather forecast for Christmas Eve 2022. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Road conditions remain slick in central Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy