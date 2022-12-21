Read full article on original website
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensOcean City, MD
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva PeninsulaKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – December 23, 2022
Shantytown Village was developed by Daniel Trimper IV and opened in 1976 next to the Route 50 Bridge in West Ocean City. It was designed to resemble a New England fishing village and was modeled on photos taken by Trimper during a visit to Nantucket Island. It was a popular...
oceancity.com
New Councilman Will Savage on His Vision for Ocean City
A hard-working and energetic eight-year-old boy carries in luggage and helps with housekeeping at the family business, Ocean City’s Majestic Hotel, along 7th St. and the bustling Boardwalk. After a long day, the 80s kid enjoys the perks of resort living, munching on Thrasher’s fries and riding his bike down the boards into the sunset. That once young boy, Will Savage, now 42, is taking his local pride to City Hall as a Councilman.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
The Dispatch
Berlin Plans NYE Ball Drops, Music
BERLIN – The town will resume its tradition of ringing in the new year with a ball drop on Dec. 31. Berlin will host two New Year’s Eve events, a kids ball drop and a midnight ball drop, to celebrate the arrival of 2023. “Come on out and...
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby field
A Delaware witness at Viola reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering over a nearby field at about 11:20 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Areas of Eastern Shore, Outer Banks flooded amid high winds; bitter cold expected
MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a coastal flood warning, several spots on the Eastern Shore and the Outer Banks were underwater just a day before Christmas Eve. Residents in Onancock tell 10 On Your Side that some docks and yards are underwater as the area continues to be hit by strong gusts of wind. N.C. […]
Ever since I was a kid, I always thought it would be so cool to have a bakery in town. I dreamed of buying fresh baguettes and pastries straight from the source instead of visiting Walmart. A few years ago, John Del Vecchio made that dream a reality for everyone.
shoredailynews.com
Floods slam Eastern Shore Bayside Friday
Water driven by strong winds caused flooding that was more severe than expected at high tide Friday. There were reports of major flooding in low lying areas. Many residents of bayside communities were unable to go home or were stranded in their homes and unable to get out due to flooded roads. A report from Saxis was that water covered the causeway up to the tops of the guard rails. The National Weather service posted flood warnings until 7 pm Friday night. Flooding was reported at Deep Creek, Chesconessex, Saxis, Sanford, East Point and Broadway road, Harborton and along the other bayside creeks. A coffin surfaced in Saxis and floated down the street.
Ocean City Today
New right whale protection rules could strain Ocean City anglers
Extended speed limits may affect White Marlin Open, etc. If local anglers’ fears are realized, the latest federal efforts to save endangered right whales off the East Coast could throw a wrench in one of Ocean City’s most lucrative and booming industries. Billed as the “White Marlin Capital...
Cape Gazette
DelDOT looking to ease the stress of Route 1 cycling
Biking in the Cape Region can either be visually and physically rewarding or one of the most terrifying experiences of a person’s life. Bike Delaware’s James Wilson said the stretch of Coastal Highway from Five Points to the Forgotten Mile sees nearly two dozen biking-related accidents every year. The Delaware Department of Transportation is aware of the hazardous conditions along Route 1 and has been surveying the public for solutions. The goal is to improve safety, provide better access to businesses and reduce traffic.
Cape Gazette
41 homes planned near Camp Arrowhead Road
The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for Suncrest, a new cluster subdivision near Camp Arrowhead Road, during its Dec. 15 meeting. WV3 LLC has proposed building 41 single-family home lots on an 18-acre parcel along the south side of Waterview Road, 500 feet east of the Camp Arrowhead Road intersection.
Four No-Frills Restaurants in Worcester County That Prove Simple is Always Better
Looks aren't everything, and at these Delmarva restaurants, that statement couldn't be more true. These places may not look fancy, but what they lack in decor, they make up for in the quality of their food. Here are four of my favorite no-frills restaurants where simplicity is the secret ingredient.
Cape Gazette
Christmas Dinner in Ocean City Maryland
Touch of Italy, Ocean City, Maryland will be open Christmas Day and has a wonderful Dinner Special from 2pm - 8pm 12/25/2023. located at 6600 Coastal Highway, Ocean City Md. Call: 410-524-5252 For Reservations or go to: www.touchofitaly.com.
Cute Christmas Date Ideas for Couples in Worcester County, Md
Is there anything more romantic and cozy than the winter holiday season? Pretty lighting, soft sweaters, and warm, candle-lit rooms make this time of year perfect for snuggling with your sweetheart. Couples in Worcester County can enjoy these holiday dates and make some unforgettable memories before the New Year.
2 dogs dead, home destroyed, in major house fire on Eastern Shore
Two dogs died in a fire, and a third is missing, after improperly-stored ash from a wood stove caused a fire in Dorchester County yesterday afternoon.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
Cape Gazette
PRICE DECREASED! Home in Ridings of Rehoboth - only minutes to downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park
This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch home located on a premium home site where no homes can be built behind it, featuring all on one floor living, open floor plan, hardwood floors, granite counters, first floor primary suite with a luxury bath with seated shower, walk-in closets, sunroom, laundry room, mud room, screened porch, and lawn irrigation with its own well. All of this is in the community of The Ridings at Rehoboth where you can enjoy the community center, exercise room, pool, and just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and the beaches in downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park.
Rehoboth’s Dru Tevis wins Food Network’s baking title
Ultimately, it was the choice between a mountain in Switzerland or a hammock in the Caribbean. The countries were cake themes in the Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship” finale on Monday, Dec. 19. The ombre blue mountain cake belonged to Dru Tevis, director of the pastry program for Rehoboth Beach, Delaware-based SoDel Concepts, who had consistently wowed the judges during the eight-week program. ... Read More
The Dispatch
MDTA Rolls Out Bay Bridge Lane Closure System
BERLIN – Holiday travelers crossing the Bay Bridge this weekend will likely notice a new innovation along the westbound approach to the span in the form of an automated gated lane closure system. It’s not unusual for one or both spans of the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial Bridge...
WMDT.com
Milford “tent city” residents clearing out as land is set for development
MILFORD, Del. – If you turn down East Masten Circle in Milford, and follow a trail into the woods, you’ll find a tent city. About 40 to 50 homeless individuals stay there at any given time. As those staying at the camp prepare for plummeting temperatures, they’re now...
