ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii winter storm: thunder, hail and power outages

By AUDREY McAVOY
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QMiLG_0jpYdYBo00

HONOLULU — (AP) — A strong winter storm downed trees, knocked out power and flooded soccer fields as it moved across the Hawaiian Islands. Snow fell on the Big Island's tallest peaks.

National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Rozanski said Tuesday that the weather is typical of the kind of storm Hawaii occasionally gets in December and January. He called these storms “infrequent but not unusual.”

The cold front came in from the northwest, delivering thunderstorms, powerful wind gusts and high surf. Some residents reported pea-sized hail, which Rozanski said was to be expected during a storm of this kind.

Honolulu received dozens of calls about downed trees and branches. The county's parks department closed Waipio's soccer fields because they were saturated.

A power outage forced the closure of the Wailuku courthouse. That prompted Hawaii Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald to order the rescheduling of hearings, trials and filing deadlines on Maui.

Talmadge Magno, the director of Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency, said that downed trees and flooding have blocked some roads.

Snow fell on Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, including where a vent was spewing lava only a few weeks ago as Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in 38 years. Winter snow on these mountains is not uncommon at high elevations. Mauna Kea rises to 13,803 feet (4,207 meters), and Mauna Loa is 13,679 feet (4,169 m).

The storm was still battering the Big Island as it moved east on Tuesday. Magno said his agency expects to report the extent of the storm damage to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency on Friday.

The cold front is separate from another storm that started hitting the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday and that's expected to move to the northern Rockies, Plains and Midwest.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Winter storm cancels flights, closes schools in Canada

TORONTO — (AP) — A major winter storm hitting Ontario and Quebec on Friday caused widespread flight cancellations and school closures, and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers on Friday, with an Environment Canada meteorologist warning of a possible once-in-a-decade weather event. Environment Canada predicted...
WGAU

Winter storm continues to pummel US; more than 1.75M without power

A powerful winter storm continued to pummel much of the U.S. on Saturday morning, with blizzards, freezing rain and life-threatening cold for people traveling during the Christmas holiday. More than 175 million people nationwide remain under wind chill alerts Saturday morning, CNN reported. That includes both wind chill warnings and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WGAU

EXPLAINER: Arctic blast sweeps US, causes bomb cyclone

NEW YORK — (AP) — An arctic blast has brought extreme cold, heavy snow and intense wind across much of the U.S. — just in time for the holidays. The weather system, dubbed a "bomb cyclone," is disrupting travel and causing hazardous winter conditions. Where is this winter weather coming from, and what's in store for the coming days?
MARYLAND STATE
WGAU

Water pressure 'fluctuating' in Jackson amid frigid weather

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — The water system in Jackson, Mississippi, which partially collapsed in late August, was experiencing "fluctuating" pressure impacting residents on Saturday amid frigid temperatures, officials said. Some neighborhoods in Jackson had low water pressure and residents said they had no water pressure on Christmas...
JACKSON, MS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
109K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy