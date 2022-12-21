ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddler found wandering in Lafayette hotel, covered in feces

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YehQO_0jpYd6nx00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A toddler was found alone Tuesday wandering around a Lafayette hotel.

It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. Pinhook Road.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers responded to the hotel for a welfare check on a 4-year-old girl who was wandering the halls.



She said when officers entered the hotel, they located the child who was wearing only a t-shirt.

The child’s body was covered with bumps and her bottom covered in dried feces, Green said.

Officers placed the child in a cruiser so she could warm up while they looked for her parent(s).

Police searched the hotel knocking on doors but were unable to locate anyone who knew the child, Green said.

She said more than two hours passed and while police were still on scene, the child’s mother arrived and told officers she left the girl in the care of a friend, but that the friend had to leave for an appointment.

Green said the mother could not name the friend, give a description of the friend or give police an address for the friend.

Cheyenne Johnson, 28, of Lafayette was taken into custody and charged with one count of child desertion.

When DCFS responded, the child was released to a relative’s care, Green said.

