Texas Residents Are Protecting Their Pipes With What Fast Food Cup?
Everything is bigger in Texas, even the cold it seems sometimes doesn't it? With the upcoming cold that is on the way, Texans everywhere are preparing their homes to deal with the freezing temperatures. Of course, many things are being done to prep the insides of homes. Faucets left dripping,...
Texas Plans Charging Stations For EVs Every 50 Miles Starting With Interstates
Texas is going to make it easier for us to purchase electric vehicles by putting charging stations every 50 miles beginning with interstates that are in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has $408 million in federal funds from the Biden Administration and the state of Texas wants to build enough charging stations to support over a million electric vehicles.
New Top Airbnb Host in Texas for 2022 Has a Fantastic Yurt Rental
Texas is a big, beautiful state, there is so much to do and explore. To help make that easier there are tons of vacation rentals all across Texas offering different amenities and a wide variety of prices. But recently Airbnb released their list of the Top Airbnb Hosts for 2022 and the person who claimed the top spot has an exciting Yurt rental in Dripping Springs, Texas that would make anyone want to sign up to spend a weekend there.
If You Drive In Texas, You May Be Breaking One of These Laws
There are many things you can and can't do while driving in Texas and, I'm pretty sure, you don't know them all. If you have a Texas driver license then you had to learn the Texas laws regarding driving to get it. At least the basics anyway. You're not required to become a full on attorney though so, many things on the books aren't exactly common knowledge.
Texans Can Ring In And Celebrate 2023 By Shooting Off Fireworks
And just like that, it's fireworks season in East Texas!. Driving along Hwy. 110 from Tyler to Whitehouse Monday night I noticed a fireworks stand that was all lit up, but the fold-up doors were still closed, however, all of that changed today, December 20th, when it became legal once again for firework stands to open and sell us those small explosives that we love to see light up the East Texas sky.
Time To Put Up And Square Up: Is Mutual Combat Allowed In Texas?
We've had those moments in life where someone is getting on our nerves. Sometimes, it even gets heated to an unexpected point. The thought that might cross your mind could even be "man, this person might need a reality check!" It could over the mutual want of one item. There's...
8 Items You Should Take Out Of Your Car Before The Texas Freeze!
The TEXAS freeze is on its way. Temps across the Lone Star State are going to drop below freezing. Houston will have a low of 18 degrees. Dallas will see a low of 12 degrees. Midland will see a low of 12 degrees. And, while we know to have our FAUCETS dripping and of course, to bring in our PETS, you may not know that there are things that you should TAKE OUT OF YOUR CAR during a freeze. According to click2 Houston.com....these items should NOT be left in your vehicle.
Fighting in Texas Will Net You an Assault Charge Unless You Fight This Way
I am not a fighter. That doesn't mean that a disagreement or a situation wouldn't warrant a fight but I certainly would not seek one out. There are those that just want nothing more than to get into some form of fisticuffs anytime they are out in public. This behavior will easily lead to an assault charge and possibly some jail time. But what if I told you that if you have a beef with someone and the only resolution is to throw hands, it can be done without any charges being filed. Oh yes and its a Texas law. Let's take a look at the facts.
Warm Holidays: Have You Ever Tried Dr. Pepper Like This In Texas?
Ah Dr. Pepper. I think it's a requirement to love the drink in the state of Texas isn't it? Especially for us in Central Texas, as it was invented in Waco after all. Dr. Pepper over the years has had different variations and flavors. We even have our favorite mixes of other beverages with it to make a tasty concoction. But there's one way many of us probably don't drink sodas: warm.
Texas Troopers Encourage Drivers to Not Break These Laws During the Holidays
My buddy Sergeant Marc Couch is the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Public Information Officer (PIO) right here in West Texas. Sgt. Couch asked me to remind anyone driving anywhere in the Lone Star State this holiday season, to drive safely and please obey all the laws. While law...
How To Report Dogs Left in the Cold in Texas
We have all seen those heart-rendering commercials on television, asking for donations to save animals at risk. The images are graphic and horrendous. Animal cruelty can occur anywhere. Arctic cold is here. Boxer puppy dog wearing blue scarf and gilet clothing with fur sitting on snow. Winter in downtown city...
Just In Time Texas! Here Are The Top 3 Best Last Minute Gifts For Christmas
Texas if you’re anything like me when it comes to the holidays you procrastinate when it’s time to buy presents. I don’t know why every year I tell myself I’m going to buy Christmas presents early, and every year I wait till the last minute. The benefits of my years of procrastination are now that I know exactly what are the top three last-minute items to give someone for Christmas. Last-minute items don’t always mean that you’re being inconsiderate, you might just be a procrastinator like myself so here are the top three best last-minute gifts to give someone.
Videos Showing Off Homes of Your Favorite Sport Superstars in Texas
There is a reason that shows such as MTV Cribs have been so successful in the past, we want to see what our favorite athletes' homes look like on the inside and outside. These superstars are making millions and millions of dollars so they can essentially get whatever kind of house they want and have it customized to their liking. Recently I found a new YouTube channel (Sports Mansions) that showed off the homes of some of our favorite athletes in the state of Texas.
Yummy! Here Is Delicious A Texas Style Chicken Chili You Must Have
The weather is getting slightly colder than usual down here in Texas, and when that happens we prepare correctly. We make sure we got the fluffiest coats, the fireplaces are lit, and most importantly we open up those Dutch oven pots and make our Texas-style chicken chili. YUMMY YUMMY IN...
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
FDA Warns Texas Horse Owners Against Feeding Recalled Product
Large amounts of Manzanilla Feeds’ Top of the Rockies Alfalfa cubes have been recalled due to declining neurological health symptoms and even death. There have been 98 horses reported to show these symptoms, with at least 45 of them dying or being put down. These horses were located in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas. The symptoms related to the recalled alfalfa cubes look similar to botulism and horse owners are suggested to keep a close eye on their animals to see if they develop any symptoms.
How About a Car That Runs on Air And Water?
Many Texans are still shell-shocked from the record-high gasoline prices of last summer. Even though prices have come down, we live under the constant threat that they could go sky-high again at a moment's notice. That is why Car And Driver says Electric vehicles or EVs are the future. Not...
Chris Pratt Gets Stung in Eye by Bee, Blames Viral ‘Bee Lady’ Texas Bee Works
Chris Pratt may be used to defeating monsters and keeping track of dinosaurs, but the actor was no match for some bees. Taking to Instagram, he joked how Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson is to blame for him getting stung by the buzzing insects. WARNING: Quote contains graphic language. "She goes...
Third Largest Meth Bust in Border Patrol History Just Happened in Texas
It's hard to look at this as a good thing knowing that there is likely so much more making it across our border and onto our streets, but we'll chock this up as a win any day. The third largest meth bust in U.S. Border Patrol history recently happened between the cities of Nuevo Laredo and Corpus Christi, TX.
How Many Texans Treat Their Pets Like ‘Little Humans’ at Christmas Time?
Do you treat your pet like a little person? If so, know you are in the vast majority of pet owners here in Texas. According to a study conducted by Oodle Life, 85% of Texans admit to giving their pets special treatment during the holidays. I’m damn sure guilty of...
