Winchester, MA

nerej.com

Legacy Place opens multiple new stores - more to come in 2023

Dedham, MA There is so much new coming soon to Legacy Place. Heading into the holiday season, the property announced several new additions to its lineup of retail and restaurants, opening between November 2022 and 2023. Arriving in time for the holidays were modern furniture and décor retailer, All-Modern, wellness brand, Restore Hyper Wellness, pioneering bookseller Barnes & Noble, and Pop516, a new holiday pop up featuring unique décor and fashion accessories. Rowan, an innovative and trendy ear-piercing studio that offers safe ear piercings for all will debut its first Massachusetts location in early 2023. Fine dining restaurant, The Capital Grille, known for dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, a world-class wine list and personalized service, and plant-forward fast casual restaurant, Life Alive Organic Café, will also open at Legacy Place in 2023.
DEDHAM, MA
Boston Globe

Take a look back at the restaurants we lost in 2022

This year was marked by closures for many local spots. While it may seem that 2022 brought a loosening of restrictions around the pandemic and a new sense of freedom, for many restaurants, this has not been an easy year. Although we saw changes such as the lifting of the indoor mask and proof-of-vaccine mandates for businesses, the Boston Globe reported that eateries struggled with high food and labor costs. During 2022, we continued to see local restaurants having to shut down.
BOSTON, MA
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Spots in Boston – (With Cheesy Photos)

È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Boston that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Read on fellow pizza traveler and...
BOSTON, MA
nerej.com

Atlantic Capital finalizes sale of former Sears at Pheasant Ln. Mall

Nashua, NH Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the sale of the former Sears parcel at the Pheasant Lane Mall, a 12.25 acre site and one of the main anchor to the property. Justin Smith, head of capital markets, Sam Koonce, associate, and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing seller securing the buyer. Details of the sale were not disclosed.
NASHUA, NH
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: Before and After

Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
WARWICK, RI
CBS Boston

To Do List: Patriot Place Winter Break, Salem Frozen Fire Festival, reindeer quest

By Jordyn Jagolinzer WBZ-TVBOSTON -- The holidays are here and school is out -- and if you're looking to stay busy with the kids, WBZ-TV has you covered all week!WINTER BREAK AT PATRIOT PLACEPatriot Place is hosting family-friendly activities each day for the end of the year. From a pajama party and magic show, to a mini "Amazing Race" competition and the return of the Dino Adventures reptile show, there's something for everyone all week long in Foxboro. The events kick off Monday at 10 a.m. with some gift card giveaways.    https://www.patriot-place.com/school-break/When: December 26 - January 2Where: Patriot Place, FoxboroCost:...
SALEM, MA
Boston Globe

The holiday family drama is REAL 🙄

Plus: Brace for blackouts. 🤔 Maybe it’s just me, but have you ever wondered where you can actually get good Boston cream pie in the Boston area (that isn’t in Dunkin’ doughnut form)? Well, Boston.com answered my prayers and released this extensive list of the best places to get the local classics.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Rock stars: Stone art comes to life in New England

NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheY-V Art Museum in Acton is a sculpture park, gallery and performance space located on an old quarry. There is a new sculpture trail in the woods. Dan Snow has worked with dry stone for more than 50 years. His creations range from practical to pure poetry.
ACTON, MA
Boston Globe

10 classic Boston dishes, and 5 places to find each one

Plus, what readers had to say about each dish. With a rich colonial history, international influences (North End, we’re talking to you), and a seaside locale, Boston certainly has a seat at the big-name dining table. Through the years, the city has morphed its simple local flavor into globally recognized and universally loved classic dishes.
BOSTON, MA
Eater

Boston’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022

To wrap up the year, Eater Boston polled both local journalists and readers of this site to get their thoughts on the past year in dining: the good, the bad, and the most exciting things still to come in 2023. The results have been collected in the following series of posts. (Check out the full archive here.)
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Merrimack Valley brothers have dueling Christmas light shows at home

ANDOVER - One show is 13 songs, 23 minutes long, magnified onto a North Andover home via a projector. The other is 9 songs, Trans-Siberian Orchestra-themed, and includes 4,000 string lights across an Andover home. What do these two holiday home light shows have in common? They bring dozens of spectators every week - oh, and they're run by two brothers. "This is my fourth year doing the Christmas show," older brother Bill Cleary of Andover explained. He starts putting up string lights in August, even renting a lift to reach the tallest parts of his house.By Christmas time, it's...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years

NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Boston

These New England communities were red-hot on Zillow in 2022

A New Hampshire town landed in the top three. There’s no place like Kansas. There’s no place like Kansas. At least that’s what Zillow searchers are saying. Prairie Village, Kan., a Kansas City suburb with about 22,000 residents and upscale shopping, topped Zillow’s list of the most popular markets for searchers in 2022.
WINDHAM, NH
NECN

Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON, MA

