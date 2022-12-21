Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Burlington MassachusettsAditya_24Burlington, MA
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
nerej.com
Legacy Place opens multiple new stores - more to come in 2023
Dedham, MA There is so much new coming soon to Legacy Place. Heading into the holiday season, the property announced several new additions to its lineup of retail and restaurants, opening between November 2022 and 2023. Arriving in time for the holidays were modern furniture and décor retailer, All-Modern, wellness brand, Restore Hyper Wellness, pioneering bookseller Barnes & Noble, and Pop516, a new holiday pop up featuring unique décor and fashion accessories. Rowan, an innovative and trendy ear-piercing studio that offers safe ear piercings for all will debut its first Massachusetts location in early 2023. Fine dining restaurant, The Capital Grille, known for dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, a world-class wine list and personalized service, and plant-forward fast casual restaurant, Life Alive Organic Café, will also open at Legacy Place in 2023.
Boston Globe
Take a look back at the restaurants we lost in 2022
This year was marked by closures for many local spots. While it may seem that 2022 brought a loosening of restrictions around the pandemic and a new sense of freedom, for many restaurants, this has not been an easy year. Although we saw changes such as the lifting of the indoor mask and proof-of-vaccine mandates for businesses, the Boston Globe reported that eateries struggled with high food and labor costs. During 2022, we continued to see local restaurants having to shut down.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Boston – (With Cheesy Photos)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Boston that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Read on fellow pizza traveler and...
nerej.com
Atlantic Capital finalizes sale of former Sears at Pheasant Ln. Mall
Nashua, NH Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the sale of the former Sears parcel at the Pheasant Lane Mall, a 12.25 acre site and one of the main anchor to the property. Justin Smith, head of capital markets, Sam Koonce, associate, and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing seller securing the buyer. Details of the sale were not disclosed.
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Before and After
Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
To Do List: Patriot Place Winter Break, Salem Frozen Fire Festival, reindeer quest
By Jordyn Jagolinzer WBZ-TVBOSTON -- The holidays are here and school is out -- and if you're looking to stay busy with the kids, WBZ-TV has you covered all week!WINTER BREAK AT PATRIOT PLACEPatriot Place is hosting family-friendly activities each day for the end of the year. From a pajama party and magic show, to a mini "Amazing Race" competition and the return of the Dino Adventures reptile show, there's something for everyone all week long in Foxboro. The events kick off Monday at 10 a.m. with some gift card giveaways. https://www.patriot-place.com/school-break/When: December 26 - January 2Where: Patriot Place, FoxboroCost:...
New Large Scale Developments Proposed for the D and E Streets Neighborhood of South Boston including flying taxis…
Recently, the Mass. Convention Center Authority put out a request for proposals to develop three lots, making up more than six acres on D and E streets next to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in South Boston. The lease would be for 99 years. Two local developers have submitted...
worcestermag.com
Adoption Option: Playful Tenley seeks a new home for the holidays
Meet Tenley! This sweet girl is active and affectionate. Tenley loves to play but she also knows how to relax. One of her favorite activities is playing in the yard with her human friends at the shelter. She is hoping to find a home with an active person or family...
Boston Globe
The holiday family drama is REAL 🙄
Plus: Brace for blackouts. 🤔 Maybe it’s just me, but have you ever wondered where you can actually get good Boston cream pie in the Boston area (that isn’t in Dunkin’ doughnut form)? Well, Boston.com answered my prayers and released this extensive list of the best places to get the local classics.
WCVB
Rock stars: Stone art comes to life in New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheY-V Art Museum in Acton is a sculpture park, gallery and performance space located on an old quarry. There is a new sculpture trail in the woods. Dan Snow has worked with dry stone for more than 50 years. His creations range from practical to pure poetry.
Boston Globe
10 classic Boston dishes, and 5 places to find each one
Plus, what readers had to say about each dish. With a rich colonial history, international influences (North End, we’re talking to you), and a seaside locale, Boston certainly has a seat at the big-name dining table. Through the years, the city has morphed its simple local flavor into globally recognized and universally loved classic dishes.
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Eater
Boston’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022
To wrap up the year, Eater Boston polled both local journalists and readers of this site to get their thoughts on the past year in dining: the good, the bad, and the most exciting things still to come in 2023. The results have been collected in the following series of posts. (Check out the full archive here.)
Merrimack Valley brothers have dueling Christmas light shows at home
ANDOVER - One show is 13 songs, 23 minutes long, magnified onto a North Andover home via a projector. The other is 9 songs, Trans-Siberian Orchestra-themed, and includes 4,000 string lights across an Andover home. What do these two holiday home light shows have in common? They bring dozens of spectators every week - oh, and they're run by two brothers. "This is my fourth year doing the Christmas show," older brother Bill Cleary of Andover explained. He starts putting up string lights in August, even renting a lift to reach the tallest parts of his house.By Christmas time, it's...
What are these vacant lots, buildings in Warwick turning into?
There are a number of new plans on the table for new homes and businesses in the city, specifically along Post Road and Jefferson Boulevard.
communityadvocate.com
Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years
NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
An Open Letter to Market Basket’s Boss About Those Orange Stickers
I am issuing my second appeal to you, the CEO of Market Basket, to ditch the little round orange stickers that workers affix to everything too large or too heavy to fit in a brown Market Basket paper bag. I asked you nicely in an article dated November 5, 2021...
These New England communities were red-hot on Zillow in 2022
A New Hampshire town landed in the top three. There’s no place like Kansas. There’s no place like Kansas. At least that’s what Zillow searchers are saying. Prairie Village, Kan., a Kansas City suburb with about 22,000 residents and upscale shopping, topped Zillow’s list of the most popular markets for searchers in 2022.
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
