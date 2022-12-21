Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Water system in New Iberia asking customers to conserve
LAWCO in New Iberia is requesting that customers in the City of New Iberia, Village of Loreauville and Iberia Parish service area conserve water as much as possible during this freeze event.
theadvocate.com
Even with planned upgrades, Lafayette behind in 'hypercompetitive' sports tourism arms race
Participation in youth soccer in Lafayette, for whatever reason, in recent years has been double the national average. That’s according to Michael Ritch, who has been the director of the Cajun Rush/Lafayette Youth Soccer Association for the last 15 years. It has spilled into Broussard, Youngsville and now Carencro, and there will likely be another spike in interest that usually comes in World Cup years.
Firefighters clear scene after relief valve malfunction
Traffic was blocked and backed up for a while on Ridge Road and Johnston Street early Thursday afternoon.
LAWCO issues critical water conservation request
Louisiana Water Company (LAWCO) is urging customers in the City of New Iberia, Village of Loreauville, and Iberia Parish service areas to conserve water as much as possible during this freeze event.
Community left without power for 20 hours
Some communities, have been without power since 7 p.m. last night, according to Entergy officials there are outages statewide due to winter weather and high winds.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge neighborhoods experiencing power outages as severe cold weather moves in
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Power outages in the Greater Baton Rouge area have been reported early Friday morning. 8:11 a.m. – Over 170 outages have been reported in the area by Lockhart Road in Baton Rouge. Power is estimated to be restored by 10 a.m. Friday. 8...
Woman claims to lose over 25K with a contractor for housework never finished
Lucille LeJeune, 73, of Eunice tells she lost $25,600 when contracting Aucoin Nails It Construction, LLC to complete work on her home.
Opelousas Mayor issues tips ahead of cold weather
Mayor Alsandor released the following: The City of Opelousas will experience extremely cold temperatures in the area the next few days.
LUS customers may experience low water pressure
Some LUS customers may experience lower than normal water pressure due to freezing weather conditions affecting the water system. LUS is requesting customers check for water leaks
Homeless living in old Coburn’s building leads to fire
Lafayette firefighters are at the scene of a commercial fire.
New Iberia home burns
New Iberia Fire Department is on the scene of a residential fire that took place Friday evening on Mixon Street.
Port Barre Police Department Arrest The Christmas Grinch [WATCH]
Watch as the Port Barre Police Department takes down the Christmas Grinch and then put into their famous pink slammer. The Grinch took Santa's toys and it wasn't long before he was taken down and put into the back of a police cruiser. The video ends with the Christmas Grinch...
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, LA – A 28-year-old Louisiana woman allegedly shot at family members and other victims and fled in a stolen truck before stealing another vehicle and being arrested on December 22. The woman was charged with armed robbery and other offenses. One victim sustained minor injuries.
LUS: How to protect your utilities from the cold
At Lafayette Utility Systems, News 10 spoke to director Jeffery Stewart about protecting your utilities during times of freezing weather.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge announces trash, recycling pickup schedule for holidays
BATON ROUGE – There will be no curbside garbage and recycling services on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, the city-parish said. The North Landfill will also be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Trash-collection services will resume after the holiday weekend, but the city-parish warned of possible delays...
theadvocate.com
How to protect your pipes and what to do if they freeze in Lafayette
Time is running short to prepare your home for the below-freezing temperatures expected in Lafayette and Acadiana starting Thursday night. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout Acadiana and Louisiana Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday night.
theadvocate.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
Crowley police unit totaled in crash
A Crowley police unit was involved in an crash Tuesday morning in Rayne that left the vehicle totaled.
Developing Lafayette
Lafayette, LA
1K+
Followers
637
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT
Developing Lafayette was formed out of curiosity, plain and simple. If it had not been for the question, "What's being built right there?", this site wouldn't exist.https://developinglafayette.com/
Comments / 0