Georgia State

The Independent

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
ABC13 Houston

Arizona Gov. Ducey agrees to dismantle makeshift border wall

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has agreed to deconstruct the makeshift border wall his administration has been building out of shipping containers for several months. Court records show the governor and federal officials reached an agreement to "remove all previously installed shipping containers and associated equipment, materials, vehicles, and other objects from the United States' properties in the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, including from lands over which the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation holds an easement on the Cocopah Indian Tribe's West Reservation."
ABC13 Houston

Title 42 actually contributes to increased migration numbers, data suggests

Authorities at the southern border have been arresting, detaining and removing migrants at the border more times in the past year than ever before in U.S. history. Much of that work has been done under the Title 42 public health order, implemented in the early days of COVID-19, which allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants without opportunities to apply for asylum.
The Independent

Russia Ukraine news – live: Ten killed and 58 injured by Russian shelling in Kherson

At least 10 people have been killed and 58 are injured after Russian shelling in the recently liberated city of Kherson, described by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as an act of “terror”.“This is not a war according to the rules defined,” he wrote in a Telegram post on 24 December. “It is terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure. The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against.”It comes after he warned of a new wave of Russian attacks over Christmas. In his nightly address on Friday, after returning from the...

