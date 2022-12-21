Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
Richard Wolfe: Much hope for the Senate, House might be hopeless
“When a library is open, no matter its size or shape, Democracy is open, too.” — Bill Moyers Jamestown Township excepted. My wish for this Xmas day is good health and happiness to all. Good health is becoming a precarious thing again and we’ll get to that further along. Happiness, it is said, is...
ABC13 Houston
NY attorney general looking at controversy over congressman-elect's background
New York Rep.-elect George Santos on Thursday said he plans to address a mounting controversy over discrepancies in his biography, including where he claims to have worked and gone to school. "I have my story to tell and it will be told next week," Santos tweeted, addressing the people of...
More migrants dropped outside vice president's home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather late Saturday.
ABC13 Houston
Arizona Gov. Ducey agrees to dismantle makeshift border wall
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has agreed to deconstruct the makeshift border wall his administration has been building out of shipping containers for several months. Court records show the governor and federal officials reached an agreement to "remove all previously installed shipping containers and associated equipment, materials, vehicles, and other objects from the United States' properties in the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, including from lands over which the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation holds an easement on the Cocopah Indian Tribe's West Reservation."
ABC13 Houston
Title 42 actually contributes to increased migration numbers, data suggests
Authorities at the southern border have been arresting, detaining and removing migrants at the border more times in the past year than ever before in U.S. history. Much of that work has been done under the Title 42 public health order, implemented in the early days of COVID-19, which allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants without opportunities to apply for asylum.
Russia Ukraine news – live: Ten killed and 58 injured by Russian shelling in Kherson
At least 10 people have been killed and 58 are injured after Russian shelling in the recently liberated city of Kherson, described by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as an act of “terror”.“This is not a war according to the rules defined,” he wrote in a Telegram post on 24 December. “It is terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure. The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against.”It comes after he warned of a new wave of Russian attacks over Christmas. In his nightly address on Friday, after returning from the...
Comments / 0