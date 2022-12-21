Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Lubbock police identify woman killed in Friday night crash at 45th & Q
(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday evening collision in central Lubbock that left a 32-year-old woman dead. Lubbock Police were called to 45th Street and Avenue Q at 11:27 p.m. on December 23rd for reports of a collision with injuries.
everythinglubbock.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle outside Lubbock Whataburger Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in Central Lubbock early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around noon outside the Whataburger restaurant located at corner of 19th Street and Avenue Q. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the pedestrian suffered moderate injuries in...
everythinglubbock.com
3 injured in Central Lubbock crash late Friday evening, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision in Central Lubbock late Friday evening. According to a press release from LPD, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Avenue Q. LPD said...
fox34.com
Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
ktalnews.com
Man in Lubbock calls for ‘real holocaust,’ gets arrested by FBI
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested by the FBI in Lubbock County on Tuesday, according to jail records. Court documents accused Francis Federick Goltz, 51, of making posts on right-wing websites threatening to injure political officials and their children. Court documents stated that Goltz is a Canadian citizen...
Man arrested on murder charge, woman’s body found in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers arrested a man Thursday night for murder related to the finding a woman’s body in Lubbock County Tuesday morning. Isaiah Sanchez, 24, was arrested in Lubbock and charged with the murder of Monica Lumbrera, 40. Previous coverage: Metro Unit called after deadly vehicle collision with pedestrian south of Lubbock Sanchez was […]
Double-fatal fire in Lubbock County Friday morning
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office released a statement Friday morning concerning a deadly fire. Two people lost their lives.
fox34.com
UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
Burglary call turned out instead to be deadly shooting, Lubbock Police said
A burglary-in-progress in the 3900 block of Salem Avenue turned out to be deadly shooting, police in Lubbock, Texas said.
Lubbock man went ‘berserk,’ hit victim with his own vehicle, LPD report said
Johnathan Matthew Jones, 25, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle Wednesday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
6 and counting, emergency calls for water removal Friday in Lubbock
The recent cold weather is a good reason to remember the dangers of frozen pipes.
Woman accused of DWI crash with infant, Lubbock Police report says
Stephanie Ramirez, 33, was arrested on Tuesday and accused of driving while intoxicated and crashing with an infant in the vehicle, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Shooting victim found after car crash identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A huge winter storm is causing thousands of flight delays and cancelations. The Midwest is still dealing with blizzard conditions, while sub-freezing temperatures affect most of the nation. Check the latest forecast for the South Plains:. Shooting victim identified. Police identified a shooting...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock child hurt in pedestrian-vehicle collision Thursday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — Police said a child was seriously hurt when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 4300 block of Justice Avenue. After this story was initially published, LPD provided the following update. Officers were called at 8:41 a.m. for reports of a collision with injuries at 4322...
KCBD
Heavy rescue dispatched to ceiling collapse at south Lubbock apartment complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a south Lubbock apartment complex for reports of a ceiling collapse Friday afternoon. Heavy rescue was dispatched to the Ella Apartments at 12:14 p.m. and were on scene at 12:19 p.m., according to LFR. There were no injuries reported, but LFR...
fox34.com
Police investigating deadly shooting linked to SUV crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that caused a man to crash into a home in west Lubbock early Thursday morning. Officers responded to a burglary call just after 3:15 a.m. near 39th and Salem where they found an SUV had collided with a house. Investigators...
Police identify man killed after shooting, crash in Lubbock Thursday morning
Police are investigating homicide in Central Lubbock after Robert Baigen, 42, was found with a deadly gunshot wound after he crashed his vehicle into a home
Wanted man took dead father’s money, Lubbock arrest warrant said
The Lubbock, Texas man, Daniel Lopez, Jr., 43, who was wanted for Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse was accused of taking money from his dead father’s accounts, according to an arrest warrant.
Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship
Officials released information Wednesday about the arrest of a teacher in the Hale Center, Texas ISD -- Amy Gilly, 46.
KCBD
2 vehicle crash on 98th leaves 2 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on 98th Street near Avenue P that left two people injured. LPD was dispatched at 8:58 p.m. Minor and moderate injuries are reported. It’s not known at this time if either or both of the injured parties...
