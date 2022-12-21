Read full article on original website
CHUMP 2024 MURICA!!!
3d ago
75% died of drugs or alcohol according to the article. It's not homelessness killing the majority. Also, I work 60 hrs a week, because I like food and heat.
6
dave harlan
4d ago
why didn't Newsome invite them into his home. he has a mansion over by the river with a lot of space.
6
Kathleen James
3d ago
I have often taken food and clothing to the homeless in sacramento. I have asked most why they don't go to shelters or housing and most are honest. they have direct deposit assistance and would rather buy drugs and alcohol.I am not demeaning them.just trying to understand what it is they want
2
Family remembers Sherrano Stingley at Sacramento vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is grieving together after the death of 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley. He died one week ago after being arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies earlier this month. The family gathered together for a vigil with Black Lives Matter Sacramento, Friday night. They met on Whisperwillow...
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento Man Dies 10 Days After Sheriff’s Arrest
A 48-year-old Sacramento man died Dec. 16, just 10 days after an encounter with law enforcement left him on life support, his family said. Attorney Mark Merin has filed a civil rights claim on behalf of the family of Sherrano Stingley against former Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones and other unknown personnel for use of excessive force, unreasonable medical care, assault/battery, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The claim is the precursor of a federal civil rights suit which will be filed in 45 days.
'It was devastating': Retiring Commissioner Amanda Ray saddened by death of CHP commander
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the investigation continues into the death of California Highway Patrol captain Julie Harding, the man accused of killing her estranged husband has been extradited to Kentucky. Thomas O’Donnell was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the investigation into Michael Harding’s death. Michael...
Thomas O'Donnell, suspect in killing of CHP captain's husband, extradited from Sacramento to Kentucky
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).SACRAMENTO — The suspected killer of a California Highway Patrol captain's husband has been released from Sacramento County jail and extradited to the Kentucky county where the killing happened.Thomas Francis O'Donnell, 60, was released from the custody of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Thursday, authorities confirmed.O'Donnell, of Napa, is accused of shooting Michael Harding, who was found dead in a home in Burkesville, Kentucky on September 26. He was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport on December 8 and faces a murder charge in connection to Michael's death.Michael was the estranged husband of CHP Capt. Julie Harding who was found dead weeks later in the yard of her Tennessee home. She was working in the Yuba-Sutter area prior to her death. Several law enforcement sources tell CBS13 that O'Donnell was paid to kill Michael. They also believe Julie committed suicide.
The bridges in Sacramento that cross the Sacramento and American Rivers
(KTXL) — The Sacramento and American Rivers have always been major natural landmarks of Sacramento and the bridges that cross these bodies of water have been crucial to connecting the central city to the rest of the city and other communities. The Sacramento River is the longest river in California and provides 31 percent of […]
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
Potential serial rapist arrested in Sacramento, CHP says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man the California Highway Patrol identified as a suspected serial rapist is now in custody. According to a news release from CHP, its Valley Division Investigative Services Unit tracks and investigates sexual assaults, and it found similarities between three cases starting in mid-October. All calls...
Sacramento man among two people killed in head-on crash in Madera County, officials say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men died, including one from Sacramento, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Children’s Blvd. and Avenue 9, about 180 miles southeast of Sacramento. According to CHP officials, the […]
1 killed in Rio Linda house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Christmas Eve house fire left one person dead and multiple displaced, officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department said. Around 6:05 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to a home that caught fire on Belcamp Street in Rio Linda. Firefighters say four people were inside the home including an infant.
'I have zero regrets, nothing but thanks' | CHP Commissioner Amanda ray on her retirement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In November 2020, race battles were being fought outside the State Capitol and Governor Gavin Newsom had just sworn in the first Black woman to lead the largest state law enforcement agency in the nation, the California Highway Patrol. Just a few years later, Commissioner Amanda Ray announced her retirement.
KCRA.com
Anonymous tipsters split $125,000 payout for Stockton serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two anonymous tipsters are splitting a $125,000 reward after helping Stockton police with details that led to the arrest of the man accused of serial killings in Northern California and the Bay Area. This is one of the largest rewards ever given out, according to Stockton...
Fentanyl Crisis: How 10 Northern California counties are addressing the opioid epidemic
Here's a breakdown of the fentanyl crisis in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Solano, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties. "It could really happen to anybody" Hear how fentanyl impacted a Yolo County family. "It really could happen to anybody." This is the message Kristy Lee, a mother...
Sacramento police to have extra officers on duty for the rest of the year to prevent drunken driving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In an attempt to prevent drivers from driving under the influence, the Sacramento Police Department will have extra officers on duty for the rest of the holiday season through New Year’s Day. According to the police department, the extra officers will be looking for drivers who appear to be under the influence […]
Gang member fugitives arrested; one in the Caribbean, Sacramento Sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect it had been searching for was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Detectives were searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers, who both had arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Tagami had arrest warrants for assault […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County Sheriff D’Agostini leaving on high note
Tearful mother Kelley Nalewaja joined many others in thanking El Dorado County’s retiring sheriff by sharing a very personal story at the county Board of Supervisors Dec. 13 meeting. “My son was 19. He was in the midst of addiction,” she recalled of the incident 10 years ago in...
Stockton officers and volunteers bring toys, smiles to neighborhoods touched by violence
STOCKTON, Calif. — For a 23rd year Saturday, the sounds and sights of police sirens brought smiles to some Stockton neighborhoods as police officers, volunteers and Santa delivered toys and gifts to nearly 20 families touched by violent crime. The Stockton Police Department's 23rd Annual Officer Matt Smith Christmas...
Antelope fatal collision involves Sacramento County deputy
(KTXL) — A collision between a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy and a civilian vehicle killed at least one person on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento Station. The collision occurred at the intersection of Watt Avenue and Elverta Road in Antelope just after 2 a.m., according to CHP. The deputy’s vehicle, […]
Man accused of killing Yuba-Sutter CHP commander's estranged husband extradited
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the death investigation of a CHP commander’s estranged husband has been extradited from Sacramento to Kentucky. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to ABC10 that Thomas O’Donnell left Sacramento Thursday. He’s scheduled...
Woman injured in homeless camp fire in Arden area
SACRAMENTO — A woman was hospitalized after suffering burns in a homeless encampment fire in the Arden area, the Sacramento Fire Department said Wednesday night.The fire happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in an area beneath the Arden Way bridge between Evergreen and Harvard streets.Emergency vehicles at the scene impacted traffic on Arden Way.The fire department said there was no threat to any nearby structures.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
CBS News
Sacramento County Superior Court is looking for grand jurors
If you live in Sacramento County and have a desire to hold the powerful accountable, you can apply at the Sacramento County court website. The deadline is Dec. 30.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
Comments / 10