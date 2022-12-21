ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Comments / 10

CHUMP 2024 MURICA!!!
3d ago

75% died of drugs or alcohol according to the article. It's not homelessness killing the majority. Also, I work 60 hrs a week, because I like food and heat.

Reply
6
dave harlan
4d ago

why didn't Newsome invite them into his home. he has a mansion over by the river with a lot of space.

Reply
6
Kathleen James
3d ago

I have often taken food and clothing to the homeless in sacramento. I have asked most why they don't go to shelters or housing and most are honest. they have direct deposit assistance and would rather buy drugs and alcohol.I am not demeaning them.just trying to understand what it is they want

Reply
2
Related
ABC10

Family remembers Sherrano Stingley at Sacramento vigil

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is grieving together after the death of 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley. He died one week ago after being arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies earlier this month. The family gathered together for a vigil with Black Lives Matter Sacramento, Friday night. They met on Whisperwillow...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Sacramento Man Dies 10 Days After Sheriff’s Arrest

A 48-year-old Sacramento man died Dec. 16, just 10 days after an encounter with law enforcement left him on life support, his family said. Attorney Mark Merin has filed a civil rights claim on behalf of the family of Sherrano Stingley against former Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones and other unknown personnel for use of excessive force, unreasonable medical care, assault/battery, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The claim is the precursor of a federal civil rights suit which will be filed in 45 days.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thomas O'Donnell, suspect in killing of CHP captain's husband, extradited from Sacramento to Kentucky

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).SACRAMENTO — The suspected killer of a California Highway Patrol captain's husband has been released from Sacramento County jail and extradited to the Kentucky county where the killing happened.Thomas Francis O'Donnell, 60, was released from the custody of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Thursday, authorities confirmed.O'Donnell, of Napa, is accused of shooting Michael Harding, who was found dead in a home in Burkesville, Kentucky on September 26. He was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport on December 8 and faces a murder charge in connection to Michael's death.Michael was the estranged husband of CHP Capt. Julie Harding who was found dead weeks later in the yard of her Tennessee home. She was working in the Yuba-Sutter area prior to her death.    Several law enforcement sources tell CBS13 that O'Donnell was paid to kill Michael. They also believe Julie committed suicide.  
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members

SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
RENO, NV
ABC10

Potential serial rapist arrested in Sacramento, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man the California Highway Patrol identified as a suspected serial rapist is now in custody. According to a news release from CHP, its Valley Division Investigative Services Unit tracks and investigates sexual assaults, and it found similarities between three cases starting in mid-October. All calls...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 killed in Rio Linda house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Christmas Eve house fire left one person dead and multiple displaced, officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department said. Around 6:05 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to a home that caught fire on Belcamp Street in Rio Linda. Firefighters say four people were inside the home including an infant.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Gang member fugitives arrested; one in the Caribbean, Sacramento Sheriff says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect it had been searching for was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands.  Detectives were searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers, who both had arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office said.  According to the sheriff’s office, Tagami had arrest warrants for assault […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County Sheriff D’Agostini leaving on high note

Tearful mother Kelley Nalewaja joined many others in thanking El Dorado County’s retiring sheriff by sharing a very personal story at the county Board of Supervisors Dec. 13 meeting. “My son was 19. He was in the midst of addiction,” she recalled of the incident 10 years ago in...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Antelope fatal collision involves Sacramento County deputy

(KTXL) — A collision between a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy and a civilian vehicle killed at least one person on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento Station. The collision occurred at the intersection of Watt Avenue and Elverta Road in Antelope just after 2 a.m., according to CHP. The deputy’s vehicle, […]
ANTELOPE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman injured in homeless camp fire in Arden area

SACRAMENTO — A woman was hospitalized after suffering burns in a homeless encampment fire in the Arden area, the Sacramento Fire Department said Wednesday night.The fire happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in an area beneath the Arden Way bridge between Evergreen and Harvard streets.Emergency vehicles at the scene impacted traffic on Arden Way.The fire department said there was no threat to any nearby structures.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy