Read full article on original website
Related
wibqam.com
People using warming center in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A number of warming centers have opened in the Wabash Valley to give people shelter from the extreme cold. We checked in with Reach Services’ warming center at their Pathways Day Center. It’s open 24 hours through Monday, Dec. 26. It’s located at...
wibqam.com
Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn,...
wibqam.com
Vigo County under travel advisory through Saturday
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With wintry weather hitting the area, the Vigo County Commissioners have declared a travel advisory for the county. What is beginning as rain is expected to transition into a wintry mix before changing over to snowfall as the cold air moves in Thursday evening.
wibqam.com
Crypto mining facility close to powering up in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The new cryptocurrency mining facility is a short time away from powering up in Sullivan County. As we’ve previously reported, the facility will be next to the Merom Generating Station, and is financed by Ketucky-based crypto pioneers “About Bit”. The company...
wibqam.com
Paris, Ill. man dies from hypothermia
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris, Illinois man died of hypothermia earlier this week. According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, first responders were called out to N. Austin Street in Paris around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive person. Once on scene, Paris Police...
Comments / 0