thatoregonlife.com
Winter Storm Weather Affecting Much Of Oregon, Multiple Road Closures
The temperatures have dropped and precipitation came in the form of mostly freezing rain for many Oregonians over the evening. The National Weather Service issued a storm warning in effect until 4 PM Friday. Elevations 2,000 feet and below could see an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice, with higher elevations seeing slightly less.
mynews4.com
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
KTVL
Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
kptv.com
Ice Storm Through At Least Part of Saturday
Good morning! It’s a very cold and icy morning across a large portion of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Snow, ice pellets, sleet & freezing rain have been turning roads & other surfaces icy/snowy overnight, and that should continue for many of us today. Our wind direction (and speed) will dictate who begins to thaw out first, and who stays iced over longest. The main source of cold air is pouring through the Gorge and across the metro area. Obviously that cold air reached all valley locations and parts of the Coast, but things will begin to change today the farther away you live from the Gorge. As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., most of the central Oregon Coast is climbing above freezing. That trend will continue to the north, so you folks along the northern Oregon & southern Washington Coast should begin to thaw out later this morning. Between the late morning & afternoon, a southerly wind should spread across the southern Willamette Valley, beginning the warm up there. It’s possible the south wind could reach the central Willamette Valley late this afternoon, but it may not be enough to thaw conditions out. Temps should gradually warm up late today (close to Salem), hopefully above freezing so ice starts to melt. Any showers should start to switch over to rain (as opposed to freezing rain). Points to the north won’t be as lucky.
kqennewsradio.com
REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM
While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
Oregon ice storm: This is where forecasters say the storm will hit, and where it won’t
By now many of us are battening down the hatches for the wind, snow and ice storm that forecasters say is about to strike the Portland area. The National Weather Service expects temperatures in the mid-teens, a wind chill factor of zero and freezing rain that will make streets and sidewalks super slick.
KTVZ
Bitter cold hits High Desert, falls on the rise; OSU-Cascades closed; other closures, delays reported
Weeks before the numbing single-digit cold hit Central Oregon on Thursday, places like St. Charles and Mosaic Medical already were seeing a big uptick in injuries from falls on icy sidewalks and parking lots. But others are still enjoying the groomed ice at places like The Pavilion, NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield reports.
kptv.com
Roads ice over as winter storm hits Oregon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A few highways remain closed Friday afternoon with extreme winter conditions including Interstate 84 and Highway 101, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT warned drivers that all open state highways are still dangerous with ice, crashes and fallen trees from the coast to the...
KTVZ
Central Oregon’s other icy dangers form on our waterways
Central Oregonians have gotten very familiar in recent weeks with the tricky navigation of slick, icy sidewalks and parking lots. But there's another danger to be aware of -- venturing out onto the ice-covered rivers, lakes, ponds and other waterways. NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield talked with Bend Fire officials about both dangers and how to avoid them.
Ice storm knocks power out across OR, WA for second day
Local power companies are reporting outages that are leaving thousands of Oregonians and hundreds of Washingtonians with lost power.
Channel 6000
Freezing rain dominates Friday: Here’s how it shakes out
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We could be dealing with frozen roads in Portland and the Columbia River Gorge through at least Saturday morning. Here’s what you need to know to get you through Friday. The Wind Chill Advisory ends at 6 a.m. Friday. We’ll have the bitter, cold...
5 things NOT to do at home during the arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
How to prepare for possible power outages during Oregon’s ice storm
Power companies are warning customers to prepare for possible power outages due to freezing rain, ice and frigid temperatures expected in Oregon starting Thursday. The impending storm will put the Portland metro area, coastal areas from Astoria to Lincoln City, the Willamette Valley and Hood River at increased risk of power outages beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday, Pacific Power said in a statement.
kbnd.com
Central Oregon Braces for Wind & Cold Temps
BEND, OR -- Central Oregon in for another blast of winter weather, starting tonight. With temperatures predicted to dip into the single digits in some areas, ODOT’s Kasey Davey urges drivers to take appropriate precautions. “For folks who are driving on the road, expect anything that looks just wet...
kptv.com
Thawing begins today for much of the metro
A slow thawing is beginning on this Christmas Eve morning. Temperatures further south in the Willamette Valley have climbed to just above freezing around Salem and Eugene. A few spots of the metro have climbed to freezing, but no one is above that point yet. Winds indicate that some areas are beginning to switch to a southeasterly wind. As the south wind arrives later today, a warm up could happen dramatically. However, the east wind is going to keep many in the east metro still very cold today. Starting to the south and west, temperatures should begin to climb above freezing after sunrise today and eventually much warmer. That will start a nice thaw in these areas. The east metro though is likely to stay locked in the freezing until this evening. We also have another wet system arriving later this morning. That is likely to bring more ice to the eastern part of the metro that is still below freezing. Another 1/2″ of ice is possible and that ice continues into the gorge today as well. Temperatures should be warming for everyone after about 3pm or so and roads will likely be improving for all through tonight.
Freezing Rain Forecast for Oregon as Arctic Blast Threatens Holiday Travel
Oregon will be hit by "freezing rain" ahead of Christmas, which could cause widespread travel disruption.
Elko Daily Free Press
Winter storm hits Pacific Northwest amid extreme cold
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freezing rain, ice pellets and snow began falling on parts of the Pacific Northwest late Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said, as a winter storm bolstered by strong winds arrived on the heels of a cold front that plunged temperatures below zero (minus 18 Celsius) with wind chill in some areas.
Icy weather continues across the region, causing crashes and closures
Icy weather continues to hold its grip on the Portland metro area causing power outages, fallen trees and crashes.
kqennewsradio.com
DENSE FOG ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. SATURDAY
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Saturday for most of southwestern Oregon including central Douglas County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dense fog with visibility of a quarter of a mile or less is expected. This will result in hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Cold weather shelters fill up as ice storm hits Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Even before the expected ice storm arrived in the Portland metro area Thursday night, a bitter cold start to Thursday forced a lot of vulnerable people to spend the night in severe weather shelters. At the Salvation Army severe weather shelter in Hillsboro, people were seen...
