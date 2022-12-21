Read full article on original website
Homeless advocates say dozens died on DC streets this year
Eradicating homelessness in the city is a challenging goal that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has said she’s trying to tackle. And back in the spring, she even touted a survey showing the number of homeless people in D.C. is down to its lowest amount in more than a decade.
3rd case brought by DeSantis’ election police dismissed
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A third case of a defendant who was arrested by an elections police unit created by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has been thrown out. Terry Hubbard, 63, was among 20 people arrested last August on criminal charges of illegal...
Arctic chill continues into Christmas Day for DC area
Christmas Eve was one of the coldest ones the District has ever experienced, and the arctic chill will continue into Christmas Day on Sunday. “With this massive Arctic air mass now fully entrenched across much of the nation, the Washington Capital Region will not feel temperatures above freezing before Monday at the earliest,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Clay Anderson said.
Judge rejects Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in Arizona governor’s race, claims of intentional election misconduct
PHOENIX (AP) — Judge rejects Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in Arizona governor’s race, claims of intentional election misconduct. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Md. man accused of killing gas station clerk arraigned for murder of pregnant woman
A Silver Spring, Maryland, man who police said killed a gas station clerk in White Oak earlier this month is now charged in the killing of a pregnant woman after her body was found in his apartment, according to charging documents released Friday. Torrey Damien Moore, 31, was charged with...
Prince George’s Co. police investigating multiple crashes with driver and pedestrian fatalities
The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating three recent car crashes with either driver or pedestrian fatalities. Prince George’s County police responded to a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred in Suitland at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road. A sedan driving west on Silver Hill Road struck the pedestrian; it is not known why the pedestrian was on the roadway.
Frigid weather doesn’t stop Santas surfing off Florida coast
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For the surfing Santas off Florida’s central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures on Saturday morning plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state.
