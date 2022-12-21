Read full article on original website
This is going to be the coldest Christmas in over 20 years for Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Temperatures are tumbling across the region, and as a result, this Christmas weekend will be frigid. Our team of meteorologists here at 13News Now took a look at past weather data from the National Weather Service, and they found that the last time it was even slightly close to being this cold for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day specifically was back in 1999.
Emergency management crews in Hampton Roads ready to respond to frigid weather
HAMPTON, Va. — On Thursday, all emergency crews across Hampton Roads are ready to respond to sub-freezing temperatures this holiday weekend. The cold blast mixing in with rain and wind caused emergency management crews to stay alert. Hampton spokesperson Robin McCormick said workers are ready if there are major power outages.
Severe wind causes power outages, shuts down ferry service across Hampton Roads and North Carolina
NORFOLK, Va. — Strong wind gusts are causing power outages and affecting ferry service in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina on Friday. Dominion Energy said about 65,000 customers in total lost power in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina throughout the day Friday. However, as of 10 a.m....
Arctic blast to usher in the holiday weekend; electric, HVAC crews ready to respond
VIRGINIA, USA — From workers with the Virginia Department of Transportation to Dominion Energy, local HVAC technicians and plumbers are all are cautioning everyone to get ready for the freezing temperatures and potential for gusty winds. 13News Now meteorologists are forecasting the coldest Christmas Eve and Christmas in Hampton...
It's a law in Virginia to bring your animals inside if it's too cold or too hot.
VIRGINIA, USA — With winter beginning to ramp up locally and the temperatures expected to be in the freezing range this weekend, it's a good time to think about your furry friends and their needs. In Virginia, there's a law that says you need to bring your pets indoors...
Group at Coastal Edge Surf Shop locations wrap presents for a cause
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — So you've finished your Christmas shopping. That's great! But is everything wrapped?. If not, a donation effort in Hampton Roads could help you out, and raise donations for a good cause. "Santa's Passionate Helpers" are wrapping up gifts for free at Coastal Edge Surf Shop...
A look back at the last time Christmas was THIS cold
NORFOLK, Va. — Our team of meteorologists has been telling you all week that it may not be a white Christmas here in Hampton Roads this year, but the holiday is going to be COLD. Currently, we are expecting a high of 34 degrees and a low of just...
Thousands of toys donated to families who need an extra dose of holiday cheer
NORFOLK, Va. — The MyHelpMyHope Foundation has an annual tradition: gving a holiday blessing to families who need a little extra hope this Christmas through its Operation Wish List program. Volunteers are giving away everything from dolls to bikes to toy trucks. But this is more than just a...
VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon
RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
Virginia starts Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday campaign
NORFOLK, Va. — The holidays can only be merry if they're safe. That's why, for the 21st year running, Virginia's Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign (formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce) is cracking down on drunk driving. In those years, alcohol-related crashes have gone down by 40%, and...
Virginia Natural Gas awards $750K check to Salvation Army
NORFOLK, Va. — The cold temperatures can be brutal for those unable to pay their heat bills, but one Virginia energy company is trying to ease some of the burden. On Wednesday, a spokesperson with Virginia Natural Gas announced a $750,000 check to Salvation Army meant to help some of Hampton Roads' most vulnerable community members.
RULES: 2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show SWEEPSTAKES
1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, WVEC’s Hampton Roads International Auto Show Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is...
York County mom shares settlement impact of disabilities lawsuit against Virginia's mask order
YORK COUNTY, Va. — There is nothing a mom wouldn’t do to keep her kid safe. And York County mom Denille Francis feels she's helped deliver a win for herself and families across Virginia. "How do we do this, how do we keep him safe?" Francis said, speaking...
Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to represent husband of Virginia Beach mass shooting victim
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Just more than a week after former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax helped seal the deal of a settlement between the city of Virginia Beach and the family of Donovon Lynch, Fairfax is now representing the husband of Virginia Beach mass shooting victim, Katherine Nixon.
McClellan wins Democratic nomination for Virginia's 4th District seat
RICHMOND, Va. — State Senator Jennifer McClellan emerged victorious as the Democratic nominee for Virginia's 4th District on Thursday. According to a news release from the Democratic Party of Virginia, the results were done tabulating shortly after 4 a.m. from the Firehouse Primary, which was held on December 20.
Benjamin wins GOP nomination in Virginia 4th District race
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Republicans on Saturday picked Leon Benjamin as their nominee for the Feb. 21 special election to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, the state party said in a news release. Benjamin, a Richmond native, pastor, and Navy...
Virginia Attorney General addresses antisemitism in letter to school leaders
RICHMOND, Va. — A two-page letter from Attorney General Jason Miyares warns Virginia's educators about the prevalence of antisemitism on university grounds. Miyares said "Sadly, anti-Semitic discrimination in American higher education is not merely a shameful legacy. It is happening today. Right now." According to the Anti-Defamation League, over...
Virginia Board of Education publicly criticized in letter of disapproval over history standards
NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday afternoon, the Virginia Commission on Civic Education publicly criticized the Virginia Board of Education and its process in adopting newly-updated history Standards of Learning. In the letter, the commission calls to question the "continued delay, lack of transparency and seemingly political motivations" over a process...
