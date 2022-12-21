Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBloomington, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsBloomington, IN
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop levelRoger MarshBloomington, IN
Related
247Sports
Juwan Howard's sideline tirade during Michigan's UNC loss goes viral, evokes college basketball media reaction
Howard received a five-game suspension and fine last season after he hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face after a loss to the Badgers. He apologized for his actions in the aftermath. Michigan played multiple close games but has not finished the job against Virginia, Kentucky and now...
247Sports
Daily Delivery: Kansas State basketball will compete in the Big 12 with Jerome Tang’s first team
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State basketball roared into the Christmas break with an 11-1 record and when it returns to action on December 31, it will tip off Big 12 action with a home game against West Virginia. The Wildcats will be able to compete in the Big 12 in Jerome Tang's first season because he went out and reeled in some impact players to go with returning point guard Markquis Nowell, including Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson and hyper-athletic junior college transfer Nae'Quan Tomlin.
247Sports
Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: Kennesaw State
Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 69-55 home win over Kennesaw State. Q – On Tamar Bates' performance the past couple of games…. MIKE WOODSON: Well, I mean, guys are going to have to step up....
247Sports
Austin Booker feels he can maximize his potential at Kansas
Minnesota defensive end transfer Austin Booker announced his commitment to Kansas on Thursday evening. He picked KU over multiple Big 10 programs and is set to enroll in January. The defensive end redshirted in his first season with the Minnesota program in 2021. As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Booker...
247Sports
Former Indiana QB Jack Tuttle breaks down why he committed to Michigan
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced earlier in the week that he will spend his final college season at Michigan and broke down why he chose the Wolverines. We’ve been watching Tuttle since his sophomore year in high school when he prepped at San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills. He was selected to the Elite 11 the summer before his senior year and then combined with former Ohio State and current New Orleans Saints wide out Chris Olave to form one of the nation’s most explosive one-two punches.
247Sports
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new home. Kight announced Friday he is transferring to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He is the second Crimson Tide receiver to commit to play for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in the past two years, joining wide receivers Javon Baker and Christian Leary. UCF, Oregon and TCU have now landed two Alabama transfers apiece this postseason.
247Sports
Outgoing Tennessee D-lineman announces transfer destination
It didn’t take long for one of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers to announce a commitment to a new program. Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, a freshman for the Vols this season who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, announced via social media he had committed to Maryland during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The Terrapins were among the programs involved in his recruitment when he committed to Tennessee in July 2021, and Phillips now appears set to continue his career with them in the Big Ten.
247Sports
Ohio State's running back decision will impact Buckeyes going forward
Ohio State went into the 2022 preseason believing the team had plenty of depth in the running back room. By the end of the regular season, the Buckeyes had to scramble a bit, including moving a linebacker over from defense to play at the position in the biggest game of the year.
247Sports
Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
247Sports
Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal
Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
247Sports
There are signs Ohio State's quarterback recruiting could be shifting
Ohio State landed its quarterback in the 2023 class last week when Lincoln Kienholz flipped his commitment from Washington to the Buckeyes. On the first day of the early signing period, Kienholz signed his letter of intent, marking him as the next in the growing line of highly-ranked quarterbacks under head coach Ryan Day.
Colorado football: Deion Sanders turns to social media in attempt to recruit defensive linemen to Buffaloes
The Early Signing Period kicked off on Wednesday as college football programs across the country fill their needs, and new Colorado football coach Deion Sanders made it clear where the Buffaloes need some help. Sanders took to social media Friday in an effort to plug some holes on the defensive line, tweeting that Colorado could use some defensive tackles who are ready to play to the NFL legend's standards in Boulder.
247Sports
Where Tennessee closed Signing Day in 247Sports Composite team rankings
Early Signing Day was relatively quiet for Tennessee, with local running back DeSean Bishop being the only new addition to the Vols' 2023 recruiting class. But it was enough for Tennessee to finish the day with a top-10 class. After entering the first day of the Early Signing Period with...
247Sports
Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon
UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
247Sports
South Carolina football: Shane Beamer weighs in on Spencer Rattler's recent comments
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler caused a bit of a ruckus when he talked about playing in the Gamecocks' upcoming Gator Bowl appearance. But South Carolina coach Shane Beamer warned against taking his comments too literally. Rattler talked about Beamer bringing him to South Carolina, noting that, "The least I...
247Sports
Signing Day 2022: Four-star Washington CB signee Caleb Presley explains flipping from Oregon commitment
Washington's most significant victory on Signing Day was flipping Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach product Caleb Presley from his commitment to Oregon and keeping him in the Evergreen State. While speaking with 247Sports, Presley said the proximity of the Seattle campus to his family played a key role in the decision. Presley is the No. 217-ranked player nationally, the No. 23 cornerback and the state of Washington's No. 1 player regardless of position.
247Sports
Ohio State excited about 2023 offensive line class
Entering the 2022 season, Ohio State had three starting offensive linemen returning and a fourth who played significant time the year before. This group played nearly all of the meaningful snaps this season, the exception being right tackle Dawand Jones and right guard Matthew Jones each missing a game due to injury.
247Sports
LSU announces addition of seven players via transfer portal
LSU coach Brian Kelly said this week the Tigers would be putting a heavy emphasis on improving two position groups via the transfer portal. On Friday, the program announced the addition of seven new players to the roster for the 2023 season via the portal, with the defensive line and defensive backfield being the primary areas addressed. With the signing of seven players via the portal plus the 25 freshmen signed during the early signing period, the Tigers are now up to 32 new roster additions.
247Sports
CU movin' on up the recruiting rankings, now in the top 25 with transfers included
Within a week after touching back down in Colorado, following his final game as the head coach at Jackson State, Deion Sanders' reputation and savvy has helped the Buffaloes jump into the top 25 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller verbally committed to Colorado on Christmas Eve, propelling Colorado even further up the lists.
247Sports
Bielema, Illini actively searching for DeVito's successor at QB in transfer portal: 'We’ve taken action'
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema hasn’t yet publicly provided a definitive answer on whether Tommy DeVito will be granted an extra year of eligibility. But the Illinois coach on Wednesday made it clear that the Illini are pursuing a transfer quarterback, suggesting they are readying for life after DeVito.
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0