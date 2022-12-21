Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Coach TV: Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson Kennesaw State postgame
Watch and listen to what IU head coach Mike Woodson had to say following Indiana's win over Kennesaw State.
The Peegs Podcast: The Morning After Kennesaw State
It wasn't pretty, but the Hoosiers managed to pull off a 14-point win over Kennesaw State, and we break down IU's grind-it-out victory over a scrappy Owls club.
Recap: Tamar Bates' 19 points helps No. 18 Indiana hold off Kennesaw State, 69-55
A chilly night in Bloomington seemingly manifested into No. 18 Indiana's (10-3) narrow win over Kennesaw State, 69-55, on Friday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The two teams were tied 27-27 at halftime, but a strong final eight minutes allowed the Hoosiers to enter their 12-day holiday break on a high note.
UNC Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Coming? Who's Going?
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Dec. 5, most college programs nationwide have experienced significant personnel turnover. That's certainly been the case for North Carolina footbal. And more movement is expected before the Portal window closes on Jan. 18. We're tracking it all here, profiling those entering and departing the UNC program during this 45-day period.
Former Indiana QB Jack Tuttle breaks down why he committed to Michigan
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced earlier in the week that he will spend his final college season at Michigan and broke down why he chose the Wolverines. We’ve been watching Tuttle since his sophomore year in high school when he prepped at San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills. He was selected to the Elite 11 the summer before his senior year and then combined with former Ohio State and current New Orleans Saints wide out Chris Olave to form one of the nation’s most explosive one-two punches.
TDD Podcast Episode 159: A Wake In Winston Salem
Following a convincing streak of wins to end the fall semester, the Blue Devils and head coach Jon Scheyer began an extended period of down time in the schedule beginning in early December. Over the course of three weeks Duke would play just, a total reversal from the first month...
Four-star DL views Tennessee as 'one of my top options' after offer
A highly ranked Class of 2024 defensive lineman from North Carolina says he's planning to visit Tennessee again after getting his first SEC offer last week from the Vols.
Wake Forest Football coach Dave Clawson post-Gasparilla Bowl press conference Q&A
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson chatted with the media following a Demon Deacon 27-17 victory over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl. Here's the bulk of that press conference in.
Duke will practice for Military Bowl this morning
Duke Football will conduct a practice in Virginia this morning in preparation for the Military Bowl on Wednesday afternoon. The program arrived in Washington, DC on Friday and went out to a team dinner at Fogo De Chao, according to multiple posts on social media from players and coaches. A welcome Reception for the Blue Devils will be held at the team hotel later today. The Blue Devils are looking for their ninth win on the year after finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record.
Wake Forest vs. Missouri Gasparilla Bowl Highlights
Wake Forest vs. Missouri: Wake Forest ended their 2022 season on a high note with a 27-17 win over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl. On the Demon Deacons' opening drive of the game, Sam Hartman threw a touchdown pass to become the ACC career passing touchdown leader. Hartman finished the game with three touchdown passes and 110 touchdown passes in his career. He completed 23 of 36 passes for 280 yards. Wide Receiver A.T. Perry caught 11 passes for 116 yards. Taylor Morin caught three passes for 30 yards and a touchdown. For Missouri, quarterback Brady Cook threw for 215 yards and a touchdown, while also running for 28 yards.
Mack Brown Breaks Down UNC's 2023 Class
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with the media shortly after noon on Wednesday to discuss the Tar Heels' 2023 signing class and what this group of 20 will add to the program. “We had absolutely no drama, the 20 that we thought we're gonna...
