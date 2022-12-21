Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBloomington, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsBloomington, IN
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop levelRoger MarshBloomington, IN
Related
The Peegs Podcast: The Morning After Kennesaw State
It wasn't pretty, but the Hoosiers managed to pull off a 14-point win over Kennesaw State, and we break down IU's grind-it-out victory over a scrappy Owls club.
Looking back at NC State's pivotal last month on the recruiting trail
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The month of December has been an eventful one for NC State with new commits, a few decommits and a National Signing Day that led to 17 new additions to the program. But the ride to get there has been a chaotic one that started back in late November with one linebacker flip and is still going on in the transfer portal and potentially some late signings.
Former Indiana QB Jack Tuttle breaks down why he committed to Michigan
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced earlier in the week that he will spend his final college season at Michigan and broke down why he chose the Wolverines. We’ve been watching Tuttle since his sophomore year in high school when he prepped at San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills. He was selected to the Elite 11 the summer before his senior year and then combined with former Ohio State and current New Orleans Saints wide out Chris Olave to form one of the nation’s most explosive one-two punches.
UNC Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Coming? Who's Going?
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Dec. 5, most college programs nationwide have experienced significant personnel turnover. That's certainly been the case for North Carolina footbal. And more movement is expected before the Portal window closes on Jan. 18. We're tracking it all here, profiling those entering and departing the UNC program during this 45-day period.
Wake Forest vs. Missouri Gasparilla Bowl Highlights
Wake Forest vs. Missouri: Wake Forest ended their 2022 season on a high note with a 27-17 win over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl. On the Demon Deacons' opening drive of the game, Sam Hartman threw a touchdown pass to become the ACC career passing touchdown leader. Hartman finished the game with three touchdown passes and 110 touchdown passes in his career. He completed 23 of 36 passes for 280 yards. Wide Receiver A.T. Perry caught 11 passes for 116 yards. Taylor Morin caught three passes for 30 yards and a touchdown. For Missouri, quarterback Brady Cook threw for 215 yards and a touchdown, while also running for 28 yards.
TDD Podcast Episode 159: A Wake In Winston Salem
Following a convincing streak of wins to end the fall semester, the Blue Devils and head coach Jon Scheyer began an extended period of down time in the schedule beginning in early December. Over the course of three weeks Duke would play just, a total reversal from the first month...
Duke will practice for Military Bowl this morning
Duke Football will conduct a practice in Virginia this morning in preparation for the Military Bowl on Wednesday afternoon. The program arrived in Washington, DC on Friday and went out to a team dinner at Fogo De Chao, according to multiple posts on social media from players and coaches. A welcome Reception for the Blue Devils will be held at the team hotel later today. The Blue Devils are looking for their ninth win on the year after finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record.
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0