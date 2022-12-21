ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Elon Musk will step down as Twitter CEO once he finds ‘someone foolish enough to take the job’

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1Bp7_0jpYbHDR00

Elon Musk announced Tuesday that he’ll step down as Twitter’s CEO as soon he finds “someone foolish enough” to replace him at the social media giant.

Musk revealed his intention after he polled Twitter users on Sunday about whether or not he should continue to lead the platform he bought for $44 billion in October.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted to his 122 m i llion followers. “After that, I will just run the software and servers teams.”

The billionaire took over as CEO of Twitter after ousting the former CEO Parag Agrawal shortly after he acquired the company.

At the time, he reportedly planned to remain CEO in the interim while looking to hire a full-time replacement — eventually stepping aside.

When he first created the poll, Musk said he would abide by the results, which eventually showed 57% of users wanted him to step down as CEO. More than 17 million votes were cast.

Musk has previously noted how finding a new Twitter CEO will be a tall order. He quipped to Twitter followers on Sunday that such a replacement “must like pain a lot” to run a company that he said has been “in the fast lane to bankruptcy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xxT2X_0jpYbHDR00
Elon Musk announced his plan to resign days after putting out a poll asking users whether he should.
Twitter/@elonmusk

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” he tweeted.

Sunday’s poll was the not the first of it’s of kind. Musk has previously allowed users to determine actions taken by the company through other Twitter polls he’s pushed out on his own account, including whether to reinstate former President Donald Trump after he was banned following the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on the US Capitol.

Trump, a 2024 presidential candidate, was allowed back on the site, though he has said he has no plans to return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26BpjY_0jpYbHDR00
Elon Musk announced he will step down but will need to find a replacement first.
ZUMAPRESS.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mDovq_0jpYbHDR00
Musk’s new ownership of the social media platform has caused a lot of backlash during his brief reign.
AFP via Getty Images

Musk’s tenure as head of the company has been filled with controversy. He’s laid off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, suspended journalists’ accounts and reportedly even skipped paying rent of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.

His leadership has also led to the release of internal docs dubbed the “Twitter Files” that have provided an inside look at the company’s actions before he took over, including Twitter’s censoring of The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

Musk also heads both electric car manufacturer Tesla and spacecraft company SpaceX.

Tesla stock has taken a hit this year to the frustration of investors.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

'This Is A F—ing Nightmare!' Donald Trump's Team Scrambling After Former President's Controversial Dinner With White Nationalist Nick Fuentes

A member of Donald Trump's team is calling the former president's dinner with Kanye West and renowned white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes a "f—ing nightmare" as they scramble to run damage control for his 2024 campaign.The source, who served as a longtime advisor to the embattled politician, chose to remain anonymous to avoid angering him or being thought of as "disloyal," but still noted that they believed the meeting could easily spell disaster for Trump's immediate future in politics. "If people are looking at [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis to run against Trump, here’s another reason why," they...
FLORIDA STATE
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
126K+
Followers
69K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy