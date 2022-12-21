Elon Musk will step down as Twitter CEO once he finds ‘someone foolish enough to take the job’

Elon Musk announced Tuesday that he’ll step down as Twitter’s CEO as soon he finds “someone foolish enough” to replace him at the social media giant.

Musk revealed his intention after he polled Twitter users on Sunday about whether or not he should continue to lead the platform he bought for $44 billion in October.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted to his 122 m i llion followers. “After that, I will just run the software and servers teams.”

The billionaire took over as CEO of Twitter after ousting the former CEO Parag Agrawal shortly after he acquired the company.

At the time, he reportedly planned to remain CEO in the interim while looking to hire a full-time replacement — eventually stepping aside.

When he first created the poll, Musk said he would abide by the results, which eventually showed 57% of users wanted him to step down as CEO. More than 17 million votes were cast.

Musk has previously noted how finding a new Twitter CEO will be a tall order. He quipped to Twitter followers on Sunday that such a replacement “must like pain a lot” to run a company that he said has been “in the fast lane to bankruptcy.”

Elon Musk announced his plan to resign days after putting out a poll asking users whether he should. Twitter/@elonmusk

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” he tweeted.

Sunday’s poll was the not the first of it’s of kind. Musk has previously allowed users to determine actions taken by the company through other Twitter polls he’s pushed out on his own account, including whether to reinstate former President Donald Trump after he was banned following the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on the US Capitol.

Trump, a 2024 presidential candidate, was allowed back on the site, though he has said he has no plans to return.

Elon Musk announced he will step down but will need to find a replacement first. ZUMAPRESS.com

Musk’s new ownership of the social media platform has caused a lot of backlash during his brief reign. AFP via Getty Images

Musk’s tenure as head of the company has been filled with controversy. He’s laid off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, suspended journalists’ accounts and reportedly even skipped paying rent of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.

His leadership has also led to the release of internal docs dubbed the “Twitter Files” that have provided an inside look at the company’s actions before he took over, including Twitter’s censoring of The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

Musk also heads both electric car manufacturer Tesla and spacecraft company SpaceX.

Tesla stock has taken a hit this year to the frustration of investors.

With Post wires