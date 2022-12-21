Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
‘Refrain’ due to ‘strain’: City officials in surrounding Houston areas ask residents to stop dripping faucets
HOUSTON – There has already been confusion on whether “to drip or not to drip” during this week’s “big chill,” but that may no longer be an issue because several local officials are asking people in the surrounding Houston areas to stop dripping their faucets as it can cause more harm than good at this time.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Houston shows off its wrapping skills ahead of Christmas -- er, the Texas freeze
HOUSTON – Houston residents are working on wrapping gifts that shouldn’t be opened until AFTER this Christmas: their pipes. KPRC 2 asked viewers to share photos of their pipes all wrapped up ahead of the winter freeze that’s slated to coincide with Christmas. Here are some of...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Houston is frozen: These are the best KPRC 2 pics showing off just how cold it really is in Southeast Texas
HOUSTON – It’s cold in Southeast Texas, and boy do y’all know it. Thanks for sharing your videos and photos with us of what you’re finding following the temperature plunge. Here are some of the submissions we noticed from those sent to us on Click2Pins.com. Could you top these? Send them to us at Click2Pins.com. (Just be sure to be safe!)
Click2Houston.com
Texas shelters prepare for twin emergencies: arctic cold and an increase in migrants
HOUSTON — With freezing temperatures expected across much of the state Thursday and Friday, Texas cities are turning their attention to their unhoused communities — the people most at risk from the single-digit temperatures. The impending freeze is not expected to bring conditions as severe as the 2021...
Click2Houston.com
Millions of Texans expected to travel for the holidays
WALLER COUNTY – AAA Texas says more than 8 million Texans are driving to their holiday destinations starting Friday through New Year’s Day. KPRC2 spoke to people at the Buc-ee’s on Highway 290 in Waller County, and they said, despite the cold weather, they are ready for the holidays.
Click2Houston.com
BLOG: KPRC 2′s team following arctic blast moving through Houston. Here’s what’s happening in your area
HOUSTON – With an arctic blast headed to the Houston area this afternoon into Friday morning, Houstonians are preparing for temperatures to his below freezing for the next 36 to 44 hours. Our KPRC 2 team is keeping you prepared with coverage from all over the Houston area. I-10...
Click2Houston.com
Houston organization helps pet owners protect their animals ahead of Texas freeze
HOUSTON – While the state of Texas outlaws housing pets outside during extreme weather, animal advocates said Wednesday a large number of them will remain outside, as temperatures plunge, prompting a need to provide warmth. “For whatever reason those pets can’t be brought inside, it’s so important to provide...
Click2Houston.com
‘There is no excuse for this’: Multiple Houston fire trucks sit idle on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages, other issues, HPFFA claims
HOUSTON – Many fire trucks were out of service on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages or mechanical issues, the head of the Houston Professional Fire Firefighters Association said. “As of noon, 17 engines and ladders were out of commission,” said HPFFA President Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton. “I am...
Click2Houston.com
Embracing the Icy Temps Ice Skating at Discovery Green
Houston – Embrace the icy temps and try ice skating at Discovery Green. The ice rink is open most days until 11PM. You will need to pre-purchase tickets online. You can do that by clicking this LINK HERE. They have fun events on all weekend and ticket sales support...
Click2Houston.com
Boil water notices issued for several Houston-area neighborhoods due to low water pressure
HOUSTON – A boil water notice has been issued Friday for several Houston-area communities due to low water pressure, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Here are the communities impacted by boil water orders:. Flamingo Lakes community in Montgomery County: The Flamingo Lakes community’s pressure tank froze...
Click2Houston.com
Dickinson apartments still without hot water ahead of freeze
DICKINSON, Texas – Freezing temperatures will just be adding to the misery for residents at a Dickinson apartment complex. Tenants at Creekside Apartments on Deats Road have been without hot water for several weeks due to a broken boiler. The building standards committee was scheduled to hear from the building inspector Wednesday night to discuss next steps and the abatement plan.
Click2Houston.com
FIRST ON 2: Another upcoming total closure due to the 59/610 project
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes is the first to inform you of another massive and significant closure that will impact drivers using the US-59/IH-610 interchange. Come Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, the southbound Westheimer entrance ramp from the Galleria area to the southbound mainlanes on IH-610 will...
Click2Houston.com
CenterPoint, Entergy crews working to restore power throughout Washington Corridor after METRO bus hits power pole
HOUSTON – CenterPoint Energy crews have been working throughout the night and through the frigid cold to turn on the lights for customers along the Washington Corridor in Houston. Dorian Elliott told KPRC 2 he has been without electricity since 8:30 p.m. Thursday. “I just moved in about a...
Click2Houston.com
Christmas Miracles: Paralyzing injury devastates family in more than one way
HOUSTON – Each year, the Spencer Solves It Team at KPRC 2 brings Christmas joy to families who are in need around the Houston area. After a detailed search this year, we’ve found five families deserving of a little help this year for Christmas Miracles Week. This year...
Click2Houston.com
Christmas Miracles: Family gets help after father is murdered
HOUSTON – Every year, KPRC 2′s Spencer Solves It Team brings Christmas cheer to families in need around the Houston area with Christmas Miracles Week. After a detailed search this year, we’ve found five families deserving of a little help this year. Just days before Christmas, Abiella...
Click2Houston.com
Parents of firefighter killed in house fire in southeast Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON – Two people died in a house fire in southeast Houston early Thursday morning, the fire department said. When firefighters responded to a fire in the 7100 block of Hemlock Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, they observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the one-story residence. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but the the front porch collapsed.
Click2Houston.com
Christmas Miracles: The Spencer Solves It Team helps spread Christmas joy by gifting 5 families with gift cards, bikes and more
HOUSTON – Many families in the Greater Houston area may not be able to give their children a gift come Christmas Day. Each year, the KPRC 2 Spencer Solves It Team tries to help Santa bring joy to some of those families during Christmas Miracles Week. We started the...
Click2Houston.com
Driver dies after vehicle hits tree, splits in half in southwest Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A man is dead after his vehicle struck a tree and split in half in southwest Houston Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD responded to reports of a major crash in the 7000 block of S. Gessner around 2:45 a.m. Officers said when they...
Click2Houston.com
Free gas for Christmas?⛽ Bar 5015, Almeda Hospitality Group to give away free gas this Friday
HOUSTON – Need to fill up your tank before hitting the road for the holidays?. Bar 5015 and Almeda Hospitality Group are spreading Christmas joy to the Houston community with a free gas giveaway Friday. That’s right-- In the spirit of giving back, they will be providing the first...
Click2Houston.com
Man who’s worked at 15 Houston area daycares arrested, charged for indecency with child, deputies say; more victims possible
HOUSTON – Investigators are looking for more possible victims of a man they believe could have possibly harmed multiple children at daycares he’s worked at across the Houston area over the past several years. Dennis Michiel McDaniel, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with indecency with a child.
