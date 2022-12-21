Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Poll results: Who are the MVPs of Section III fall sports?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 fall All-CNY teams have been announced and the nominees for MVP in each sport have been named. We gave readers the chance to vote for which athletes, and the results for each sport are in. The reader vote was purely for fun and was...
CBA/J-D knocks off Oswego in Division II boys hockey (33 photos)
Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt built a lead after two periods and fended off a late Oswego comeback to grab a 3-2 victory in Division II boys hockey action Thursday. “It wasn’t our best effort, but they did well,” CBA/J-D coach Mike McKie said. “I’m happy with the win.”...
Henninger jumps out early, knocks off Fayetteville-Manlius in girls basketball (57 photos)
Henninger and Fayetteville-Manlius were engaged in a solid contest Thursday evening. The teams kept in close contact with each other, but it was the Black Knights who pulled away for a 50-43 victory.
High school roundup: Third-quarter run lifts Skaneateles boys basketball past ITC
A solid third-quarter effort helped Skaneateles to top Institute of Technology Central, 56-51, on Thursday in an OHSL contest. The Eagles kept the Lakers off-balance with a 14-7 run in the first quarter. Skaneateles had a 15-13 second quarter, which cut the deficit to 27-22.
Watch: LaNorris Sellers makes signing day decision. Will QB pick Syracuse or South Carolina?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s top verbal commit of its 2023 recruiting class, quarterback LaNorris Sellers, is signing his letter of intent. SU signed most of its class Wednesday during Early National Signing Day, adding 20 players between the high school, junior college and transfer ranks. Sellers, though,...
Devaughn Cooper will play Pinstripe Bowl, pursue NFL career after
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football wide receiver Devaughn Cooper will play one final game in an Orange uniform. Cooper will play in the Pinstripe Bowl and then pursue an NFL career, he shared via Twitter on Saturday. Having played seven seasons of college football dating back to 2016, Cooper...
Revenge game? Syracuse alum will be Bills’ No. 4 DE vs. former team in Week 16
With Boogie Basham ruled out due to a calf injury, former Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan will serve as the team’s No. 4 defensive end on Saturday against the Chicago Bears. Jonathan was elevated to the roster for tomorrow’s game along with wide receiver Cole Beasley. The...
State of emergency declared for winter storm; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 44; Low: 7. Wind chill could make it feel like 24 below zero. Girls basketball: Henninger and Fayetteville-Manlius were engaged in a close contest Thursday until the shorthanded Lady Knights pulled away for a 50-43 victory. See 57 photos from the high school basketball game. (Mark DiOrio photo)
QB LaNorris Sellers flips commitment to South Carolina, signs letter of intent
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football lost the diamond of its 2023 recruiting class Friday morning. Four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers, the No. 5 player in the state of South Carolina according to 247 Sports, signed his letter of intent to play at the University of South Carolina. He had been verbally committed to Syracuse since March after flipping his commitment from Virginia.
Man shot in the leg near Vincent Apartments in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg near the Vincent Apartment in Syracuse Friday evening. Around 5:53 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Matson Avenue for reports of a person with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police...
Teen walking dog near Syracuse’s Westcott Street hit in head with gun, robbed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen walking a dog near Westcott Street in Syracuse was robbed at gun point Thursday night, according to Syracuse police. The teen was hit in the head with the gun, police said in a news release Friday. He was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.
I-81 project opponents: NY planners have to ‘redo everything’ to account for Micron; Not so fast, state says
Syracuse, NY — A group opposed to replacing Interstate 81 in Syracuse with a community grid told a judge Thursday that the state has to “redo everything” to account for the planned arrival of semiconductor manufacturer Micron to the northern suburbs. “They gotta crunch out the numbers....
Wind chill temperatures in Onondaga County hit double digits below zero, could continue
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Although Onondaga County avoided the heavy snowfall that is pummeling parts of Oswego County and the Buffalo area, the strong winds and freezing temperatures are taking their toll. Around 5:30 a.m., parts of Onondaga saw wind chill temperatures of 26 degrees below zero, according to The National...
Will SU’s offense change under Jason Beck? New OC, QB Garrett Shrader say not really
Syracuse, N.Y. — Garrett Shrader and his Syracuse football teammates didn’t believe the news at first. While hanging out the night of Dec. 9, one of SU’s team managers read players the reports that offensive coordinator Robert Anae was leaving for N.C. State.
A look back at some of the most interesting people of 2022 (Letter from the Editor)
As we get ready to celebrate the holidays and wrap up another year, I wanted to thank you for continuing to support local journalism. The people of our community are central to the work we do every day. Your willingness to share your stories with us is what helps hold the powerful accountable, inspires others and often is the impetus for positive change.
See who had the coldest wind chill temperatures across CNY (Chart)
Bitter cold wind chill temperatures are affecting much of Central New York. In a news conference Saturday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul said that the wind chill temperatures are below zero across the entire state. Here in CNY, most of the region is experiencing wind chill temperatures double digits below zero....
Bundle up, Santa: This will be the coldest Christmas Eve in CNY in more than 30 years
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Today is likely to be the coldest Christmas Eve in Central New York in more than three decades. The National Weather Service says today’s average temperature in Syracuse will be just 9.5 degrees. The last time the average temperature was lower than that on Dec. 24 was in 1989, when it was just 3 degrees.
House of the Week: Contractor designed this Onondaga Hill home to have ‘zero emissions’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Being a contractor, Derm Delay knows a thing or two about what people want when they build their dream house. Teaming up with architect Robert Eggleston, Delay got a chance to build his own starting in January 2020, just before the COVID pandemic began.
Winter storm slams Upstate NY: Dangerous wind chills, thousands with no power, feet of snow, more to come
Strong winds, heavy snowfall and swaths of power outages wreaked havoc on much of Upstate New York Friday and the storm will continue to slam the region on Christmas Eve. Overnight many counties saw wind chill temperatures just under 30 below zero, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, more than 76,000 customers were without power.
Roads could get icy in Central NY today as arctic blast arrives
Syracuse, N.Y. — An blast of arctic air is likely to arrive in Central New York around lunchtime, causing icy roads and treacherous travel. “Temperatures will rapidly plummet and quickly drop into the teens and even some single digits by sunset,” the National Weather Service said. “This will create hazardous road conditions, since any lingering moisture from this morning`s rainfall, combined with falling snow, will result in a flash freeze.”
