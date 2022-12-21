ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

State of emergency declared for winter storm; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 23)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 44; Low: 7. Wind chill could make it feel like 24 below zero. Girls basketball: Henninger and Fayetteville-Manlius were engaged in a close contest Thursday until the shorthanded Lady Knights pulled away for a 50-43 victory. See 57 photos from the high school basketball game. (Mark DiOrio photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

QB LaNorris Sellers flips commitment to South Carolina, signs letter of intent

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football lost the diamond of its 2023 recruiting class Friday morning. Four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers, the No. 5 player in the state of South Carolina according to 247 Sports, signed his letter of intent to play at the University of South Carolina. He had been verbally committed to Syracuse since March after flipping his commitment from Virginia.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Roads could get icy in Central NY today as arctic blast arrives

Syracuse, N.Y. — An blast of arctic air is likely to arrive in Central New York around lunchtime, causing icy roads and treacherous travel. “Temperatures will rapidly plummet and quickly drop into the teens and even some single digits by sunset,” the National Weather Service said. “This will create hazardous road conditions, since any lingering moisture from this morning`s rainfall, combined with falling snow, will result in a flash freeze.”
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy