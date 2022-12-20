Read full article on original website
Man shot, another critical after slugging in separate Manhattan attacks
A man was shot in the leg and another was critically injured in separate attacks in Manhattan overnight, police said.
Man’s face slashed after argument in Manhattan: NYPD
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was slashed in the face after an argument Friday, according to police. An unknown man got into an argument with the victim, 34, inside a building on West 48th Street around 5 p.m. Police said the argument got physical when the man slashed the male victim on the […]
NEW PICS: East Village slasher at large after bar regular killed
Police on Saturday released images of the man they say fatally slashed another man in the neck outside an East Village bar this week.
Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry
A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
Cops hunt for gunman in brazen afternoon slaying in NYC
A brazen gunman gunned down a man in Queens and cops are reaching out to the public in hopes of tracking down the killer. The suspect peppered Elgin Reynolds, 40, with gunfire after approaching the victim on 165th Street, near Jamaica Avenue at about 12:15 p.m. Friday, police said. Reynolds tried to “evade” his attacker, but the gunman shot him in the leg, torso and face, cops said. Medics rushed the Harlem man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The suspect ran northbound on 165th Street toward 89th Avenue where he stepped into a white sedan, authorities said. The NYPD on Saturday released surveillance photos and a video clip of the suspect, described as 40-45 years old, standing between 6 foot and 6 foot 2, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, green pants, brown boots and a black “du-rag,” cops said.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
NYPD: Rockland County doctor found dead in NYC park with throat slashed
The victim also suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
Man with bat and pit bull goes on rampage in Harlem restaurant, chokes woman, stabs 2 staff
Police are searching for a man who attacked the staff of a Harlem restaurant with a baseball bat, a pit bull and a sharp object on Friday. The man entered Teddy’s Bar and Grill on 2nd Avenue near East 112th Street around 11:30 p.m.
Doctor ID'd after found with throat slashed in Harlem park
A man was found dead with a slashed throat in a Harlem park on Friday morning, police said. The victim, said to be in his 60s, was discovered unresponsive in Marcus Garvey Park.
Trio assaults Brooklyn store worker, robs him of $30 sunglasses
The NYPD released photos of three suspects who assaulted then robbed a worker at a Brooklyn store earlier this month, authorities said.
Doctor stabbed to death in Harlem park
A pediatrician was found with his throat fatally slashed in a Harlem park Friday, police sources told The Post. The 60-year-old doctor, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park in Manhattan around 2:15 a.m., sources said. The physician — who has worked in hospitals including at an emergency room in New Jersey — was found with multiple stabs and slash wounds, and his throat was cut, sources said. EMS pronounced the victim dead on the scene shortly before 3 a.m. This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
NBC New York
NY Family Dog Wakes Sleeping Parents, Kids in Time to Escape Xmas Eve Fire: Police
A dog is being credited with saving a New York family of four when their home caught fire overnight. Police officials said the fire started around 2 a.m. Christmas Eve at the home on Barry Lane in Bardonia. The family's dog scratched on a bedroom door, waking everyone up just in time to escape, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family.
Man found stabbed to death at Harlem park: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was found stabbed to death at Marcus Garvey Park in East Harlem Friday, police said. The 60-year-old victim was discovered inside the park with multiple stab wounds on his body around 2:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have […]
Man randomly punched walking down street in Manhattan: NYPD
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A 72-year-old man was randomly punched while walking down the street in Manhattan, police said. The victim was walking on the sidewalk on the Upper East Side near Third Avenue and East 81st Street when a stranger punched him in the chest unprovoked, according to the NYPD. The incident […]
Multiple children dead in Staten Island house fire, others critically injured: NYPD
GRYMES HILL, Staten Island (PIX11) — Two young children were killed and two more suffered life-threatening injuries in a Staten Island house fire Friday morning, officials said. A 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and a boy, 6, died at an area hospital after the blaze broke out in a three-story private home […]
Man, 34, slashed in face near Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
A man was slashed in the face down the block from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree Friday evening, police said.
NYPD officer is run over by stolen Honda in Brooklyn; boys, 15 and 16, arrested
The suspects, ages 15 and 16, were arrested following the confrontation at E. 29th Street and Foster Avenue in East Flatbush around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
norwoodnews.org
Wakefield: Search for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Wakefield. It was reported to police that Saniyah Roberts of 4426 Edson Avenue, Bronx, NY was last seen on Friday, Dec. 23, at around 7 a.m., leaving her home. She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, has a medium build, brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffer coat with SpongeBob characters on it, red Uggs, and was carrying a red, Spray Grounds purse.
NYPD makes arrest in robbery and drugging spree in Manhattan
NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in a violent robbery spree in Manhattan that police say involved a group drugging their victims.A man is now being charged with murder in connection with the case.CBS2 spoke with one of the victim's families on Thursday."We've been left in the dark," Lakpa Sherpa said.For months, the Sherpa family has been trying to piece together how 28-year-old Nurbu Sherpa died."He was a kid who was full of life," Lakpa Sherpa said.His uncle said Nurbu Sherpa went out on St. Patricks Day and was found early on March 18 lying on East 7th...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Suspect cuffed for fatally shooting man in Chelsea: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was arrested for fatally shooting another man in Chelsea last month. Osvaldo Marrero, 34, was arrested in connection to the shooting of 44-year-old Anthony Holley. Authorities say that at 9:34...
