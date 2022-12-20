ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

PIX11

Man’s face slashed after argument in Manhattan: NYPD

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was slashed in the face after an argument Friday, according to police. An unknown man got into an argument with the victim, 34, inside a building on West 48th Street around 5 p.m. Police said the argument got physical when the man slashed the male victim on the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry

A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Cops hunt for gunman in brazen afternoon slaying in NYC

A brazen gunman gunned down a man in Queens and cops are reaching out to the public in hopes of tracking down the killer. The suspect peppered Elgin Reynolds, 40, with gunfire after approaching the victim on 165th Street, near Jamaica Avenue at about 12:15 p.m. Friday, police said. Reynolds tried to “evade” his attacker, but the gunman shot him in the leg, torso and face, cops said. Medics rushed the Harlem man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The suspect ran northbound on 165th Street toward 89th Avenue where he stepped into a white sedan, authorities said. The NYPD on Saturday released surveillance photos and a video clip of the suspect, described as 40-45 years old, standing between 6 foot and 6 foot 2, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, green pants, brown boots and a black “du-rag,” cops said.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Doctor stabbed to death in Harlem park

A pediatrician was found with his throat fatally slashed in a Harlem park Friday, police sources told The Post. The 60-year-old doctor, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park in Manhattan around 2:15 a.m., sources said. The physician — who has worked in hospitals including at an emergency room in New Jersey — was found with multiple stabs and slash wounds, and his throat was cut, sources said. EMS pronounced the victim dead on the scene shortly before 3 a.m. This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

NY Family Dog Wakes Sleeping Parents, Kids in Time to Escape Xmas Eve Fire: Police

A dog is being credited with saving a New York family of four when their home caught fire overnight. Police officials said the fire started around 2 a.m. Christmas Eve at the home on Barry Lane in Bardonia. The family's dog scratched on a bedroom door, waking everyone up just in time to escape, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family.
BARDONIA, NY
PIX11

Man found stabbed to death at Harlem park: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was found stabbed to death at Marcus Garvey Park in East Harlem Friday, police said. The 60-year-old victim was discovered inside the park with multiple stab wounds on his body around 2:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man randomly punched walking down street in Manhattan: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A 72-year-old man was randomly punched while walking down the street in Manhattan, police said. The victim was walking on the sidewalk on the Upper East Side near Third Avenue and East 81st Street when a stranger punched him in the chest unprovoked, according to the NYPD. The incident […]
MANHATTAN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Wakefield: Search for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Wakefield. It was reported to police that Saniyah Roberts of 4426 Edson Avenue, Bronx, NY was last seen on Friday, Dec. 23, at around 7 a.m., leaving her home. She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, has a medium build, brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffer coat with SpongeBob characters on it, red Uggs, and was carrying a red, Spray Grounds purse.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD makes arrest in robbery and drugging spree in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in a violent robbery spree in Manhattan that police say involved a group drugging their victims.A man is now being charged with murder in connection with the case.CBS2 spoke with one of the victim's families on Thursday."We've been left in the dark," Lakpa Sherpa said.For months, the Sherpa family has been trying to piece together how 28-year-old Nurbu Sherpa died."He was a kid who was full of life," Lakpa Sherpa said.His uncle said Nurbu Sherpa went out on St. Patricks Day and was found early on March 18 lying on East 7th...
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Suspect cuffed for fatally shooting man in Chelsea: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was arrested for fatally shooting another man in Chelsea last month. Osvaldo Marrero, 34, was arrested in connection to the shooting of 44-year-old Anthony Holley. Authorities say that at 9:34...
MANHATTAN, NY

