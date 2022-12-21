Nowadays, Rian Johnson surely knows how to deal with a complex story that revolves around eccentric characters. Writing and directing the surprise 2019 hit "Knives Out," along with its new follow up, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," would challenge any filmmaker who wants to make sure the audience doesn't catch any plot misstep. Johnson also needed to make sure his "Star Wars" entry, "The Last Jedi," lived up to his vision, surely aware of the fan scrutiny it would receive. In his interview with GQ, he explained how the skills that would pay off on these high-profile projects were honed during his work on 2012's "Looper."

