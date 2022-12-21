Read full article on original website
Ezra Miller From Childhood To The Flash
Until recently, Ezra Miller (who uses they/them pronouns) was best known for their role as Barry Allen aka The Flash in the DC Universe, but they are perhaps currently better known for their erratic behavior, leading to negative press, general concern for their well-being, and legal woes. Before the recent controversies and allegations (via Vulture), Miller was highly regarded for their dramatic acting skills and held up as a queer icon because of their outspoken representation of the LGBTQIA+ community in the entertainment industry. Miller has also delighted fans with their irreverent red-carpet style and intrigued us with their free-spirited persona.
Our Heads Are Spinning Over This Look At Leonardo DiCaprio As Spider-Man
For many webheads out there, it's hard to envision anyone else donning the Spider-Man mask other than Tobey Maguire. The actor portrayed the iconic Marvel superhero and his secret identity of Peter Parker in the character's first major live-action movie, released in 2002 and directed by Sam Raimi, and would reprise the role in the film's two sequels, cementing Spider-Man in the minds of many fans. Even after the beloved live-action portrayals of the character from Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, many fans still consider Maguire's performance the one that all other Spideys should aspire to reach.
Rian Johnson's Exhaustive Writing Approach To Looper Landed Him In Uncharted Territory
Nowadays, Rian Johnson surely knows how to deal with a complex story that revolves around eccentric characters. Writing and directing the surprise 2019 hit "Knives Out," along with its new follow up, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," would challenge any filmmaker who wants to make sure the audience doesn't catch any plot misstep. Johnson also needed to make sure his "Star Wars" entry, "The Last Jedi," lived up to his vision, surely aware of the fan scrutiny it would receive. In his interview with GQ, he explained how the skills that would pay off on these high-profile projects were honed during his work on 2012's "Looper."
Now That Avatar: The Way Of Water Is Out, What Do Those Future Titles Mean?
After fifteen years of waiting, James Cameron has finally brought audiences back to the land of Pandora. Shaping up to be one of the biggest films of the year, "Avatar: The Way of Water" continues Cameron's most ambitious and visually groundbreaking cinematic project, setting the stage for a bevy of sequels that could see as many as five future installments. Yes, that means Cameron has plans for "Avatar" 6 and 7.
James Cameron Doesn't Care If 3D Cinema Catches On In Mainstream Hollywood
When it comes to 3D cinema, James Cameron is the king of the world. The director of such iconic films as "Aliens," the first two "Terminator" movies, "True Lies," and "Titanic" has always been on the cutting edge of film technology that has seen a ripple effect throughout the industry. From his groundbreaking use of computer-generated imagery (via The Guardian) to the development of underwater filming techniques (via SyFy), Cameron's never-ending passion for innovation is all too infectious.
House Of The Dragon Star Emma D'Arcy Struggled To Film Rhaenyra's Episode 10 Birth Scene
"House of the Dragon" is no stranger to traumatic births. In the very first episode of the HBO series, Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) succumbs to complications of a bloody rudimentary C-section. That's not to mention the visceral, mesmerizing introduction viewers have to Emma D'Arcy, who graphically portrays a birth in their first few minutes as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Perhaps it's not a surprise, then, that the series continues this motif in Episode 10, with Rhaenyra enduring yet another birth — though this time a particularly tragic and disturbing one.
This Is How Westworld Should Have Ended
The cancellation of "Westworld" was just one swipe in David Zaslav's HBO cost-cutting frenzy, but the inconclusive ending left viewers hanging with far too many unanswered questions. The show's neverending plot twists and multiple timelines finally came together in a twisted ball of yarn right near where they started, with the familiar park intro music playing Caleb Nichols (Aaron Paul) and Maeve Millay (Thandiwe Newton) off of the welcome train and into a setting that was a pretty close knockoff of the original park.
