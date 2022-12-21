ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston police warning of phone scam

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are warning the public after an elderly man was scammed out of $9,500. The 93-year-old man told police he was called by someone who said they were a lawyer and that his nephew had been in a car crash and needed the money for bail.
Westford police warning of aggressive coyote

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Westford are warning the public after reports of people being confronted by and bitten by an aggressive coyote. The incidents occurred in the area of North Main and West streets and Groton Road toward the Groton town line. One report indicated the coyote was trying to gain access to caged animals in the area.
Police issue warning after card skimmers found in Boston stores

BOSTON (WHDH) - Credit card skimming devices were found on point-of-sale card readers at 7-Elevel stores on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston and Cambridge Street in Allston on Tuesday, officials said. This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch 250, can be readily identified due to the extended keypad area...
Last-minute shoppers flock to stores before Christmas

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Last-minute shoppers crowded into stores at a shopping plaza in Woburn on Christmas Eve. Many stores will be closed Sunday in observance of Christmas Day, others will have limited hours. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or check online,. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
Driver charged with hitting, dragging woman with car in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arraigned on criminal charges Friday in connection with a pedestrian crash in Boston that left a woman hospitalized. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck and dragged by a vehicle on Causeway street found the woman injured, according to police. The woman...
Drunk driver crashes into home in Stow, displacing a family of five

STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A drunk driver crashed into a multi-family home on Hastings Road in Stow Thursday night, according to police. The SUV did serious damage to the front of the home and inspectors determined that it is structurally unsound, leaving a family of five without a home. Police...
Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester late Friday night that left a man dead. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road around 11 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The...
Investigation underway after person stabbed, run over in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed and then run over by a vehicle in Mattapan on Friday night. Officers responding to the incident on Manchester Street could be seen lining the roadway with crime scene tape and collecting evidence. The victim was hospitalized...
AG: Takedown of ‘major South Shore drug trafficking organization’ nets 11 arrests, seizure of fentanyl and other drugs

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “drug trafficking organization” that allegedly peddled narcotics through Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties was the target of a major takedown operation, according to officials. The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrest and arraignment of 11 people in connection with...
Kitten found trapped in truck tire in Lawrence finds forever home

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The kitten who was found trapped in a truck tire in Lawrence last month is heading to his forever home, the MSPCA-Angell said Friday. After nearly two months of being cared for by veterinarians at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen, the kitten – now known as “Hubcat” – was adopted by Sarah Maillet of Southern New Hampshire. He’ll have a tuxedo cat brother named Leo DiCatPrio.
More than 60,000 in the dark as crews scramble to restore power

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60,000 people were without power Friday night as utility crews fanned out across Massachusetts to restore power before a bitter blast of cold air arrives. Many families were worried that their power wouldn’t be restored in time for Christmas. At Merrimack College...
Christmas Eve celebration at Pine Street Inn in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - There was singing and kind words over a meal at a Christmas Eve celebration at the Pine Street Inn in Boston, a homeless shelter where some 1,000 holiday meals will be served to city residents. “It’s horrible to be homeless anytime, but this time of the year...
Woman arraigned in stabbing of pregnant woman in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arraigned on criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a pregnant woman hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the...
Fire breaks out at multi-family home in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at a multi-family home on Vine Street in Everett Thursday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof. As of 8 a.m., the flames were extinguished and crews were monitoring hot spots. Officials...
Boston braces for storm with increased staffing, emergency preparations

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city leaders are bracing for Friday’s storm with increased staffing and other emergency preparations. The storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and harsh winds to the area throughout the day on Friday, and officials are expecting wind gusts upwards of 60 miles per hour and localized flooding, particularly in the Seaport area.
Worcester man indicted in Paxton homicide case

PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A grand jury has handed down a murder indictment in the case of a Worcester man found dead in Paxton. Christopher Fuller, 30, was indicted on one count of murder on Wednesday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, months after the body of 29-year-old Ernest A. Appiah was discovered in March 2022.
