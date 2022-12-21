LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The kitten who was found trapped in a truck tire in Lawrence last month is heading to his forever home, the MSPCA-Angell said Friday. After nearly two months of being cared for by veterinarians at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen, the kitten – now known as “Hubcat” – was adopted by Sarah Maillet of Southern New Hampshire. He’ll have a tuxedo cat brother named Leo DiCatPrio.

LAWRENCE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO