Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MaineTed RiversMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Proposed Gender Identity Policy At Maine School Called A Distraction From Education By ParentsThe Maine WriterOxford, ME
Related
Gardens Aglo in Boothbay, Maine Named One of the Country’s Best Light Displays
USA TODAY named the top 10 Botanical Garden Holiday Lights displays in the country, and little ol' Maine made the list. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow came in as the third-best light display in the entire country. They've only been around for eight years, and for the last five years have been nominated for this award.
Iconic Maine Landmark Receives Noticeable Damaged From Storm
For most of us, the first thing we did after waking up this morning, was take stock of how the storm affected our property. Even though the storm had pretty much left Central Maine by late evening on Friday, it was definitely a lot easier to see any damage in the daylight.
Historic Central Maine Home Destroyed By Christmas Eve Fire
According to a post on the KJ website, a Christmas Eve morning blaze destroyed an historic home in Gardiner. The fire at the Laura E. Richards House. located at 3 Dennis Street in Gardiner, was reported at about 7 AM on Saturday morning. According to Gardiner Fire Chief Rick Sieberg,...
WGME
Fort Preble at Spring Point crumbles in storm
An early Maine fort, Fort Preble, part of the Southern Maine Community College campus, collapsed during the strong Dec. 23 storm. Fort Preble dates from 1807, when it was built to enforce the Embargo Act, preventing merchants from trading with the British and the French. It lies near the Spring Point lighthouse in South Portland.
Final Performance of ‘Elf’ in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Ended with an Onstage Proposal
I was so thrilled to catch the final performance of the Ogunquit Playhouse's rendition of Elf the Musical last night at the Portsmouth Music Hall. I was smiling from the minute the curtain went up until Buddy took his final bow. It was a delight from start to finish. The...
Dover, New Hampshire, Getting New Brewery to Add to Your Beer Trip Adventure
If I have learned anything from being a member of the New Hampshire Brewed Facebook Group, it is that our fine state has no shortage of breweries. It has encouraged me to broaden my beer horizons. I used to only partake in fruity beers that taste like juice. (think: a...
Rescued Kittens Sent to Maine Are Looking for Forever Homes for Christmas
Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
New England Police Department Put on an Amazing Christmas Light Show With Their Vehicles
You've no doubt seen Christmas light displays set to music, but have you ever seen a town's police, fire, and public works departments get together to put on a light show set to music with their emergency lights?. The Stow, Massachusettes Police Department posted an amazing video on their Facebook...
BrickUniverse, the LEGO Fan Festival, Returning to Maine at the Portland Expo
LEGO has been around for almost 90 years and children across generations have loved the building blocks that snap together. I remember having a LEGO set as a kid in the 70s before they became the complex set with thousands of pieces that they are today. I wasn't even able to put together a simple house, so it never really resonated with me.
Multiple crews respond to a fire at a historic house in Gardiner on Christmas Eve
GARDINER, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Gardiner on the morning of Christmas Eve. Captain Joshua Johnson with the Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine six crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire at 3 Dennis Street around 7 a.m. He said two people were in the house at the time of the fire, but they both got out. Johnson said they're now at the hospital.
It Wouldn’t Be Christmas With This Portland, Maine Police Officer’s Beautiful Singing
It's become an annual holiday tradition with the Portland Police Department. For the sixth straight year, Portland Police Officer Jeremy Turner has taken some time to sing a Christmas song to share on the Department's Facebook page and they have been nothing but spectacular. Each year, Officer Turner demonstrates his...
Northeast costal flooding from Christmas blizzard could reach 3 feet by Friday's high tide
Heavy rain from a powerful winter storm moving across the country could lead to some coastal flooding concerns along much of the Northeast and New England coasts Friday, especially where snowmelt adds to the water falling from the sky.
Traveling for Christmas? Here's what to expect in Maine ahead of the storm
PORTLAND, Maine — The holiday rush is on, and this year, the forecast is not in our favor. The busiest holiday travel days are the Wednesday and Friday before Christmas. Approximately 3,000 people will come through TSA each day before Christmas at the Portland International Jetport. Paul Bradbury, the...
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
lcnme.com
Alna Store’s New Owners Ready for Grand Opening
Concluding seven months of renovations, the new owners of The Alna Store are ready for the three-day grand opening weekend, running from Thursday, Dec. 22 through Saturday, Dec. 24. Newcastle residents and husband-and-wife team Brain Haskins and Jasper Ludwig took over as owners of the store last May. They immediately...
lcnme.com
High Water Temporarily Closes Damariscotta Parking Lot
A high tide and heavy rain combined to cause Damariscotta officials to temporarily close the municipal parking lot Friday morning, Dec. 23. Damariscotta responders blocked off the municipal lot shortly before high tide at 10:31 a.m. and reopened the lot around noon. Damariscotta Police are asking pedestrians and motorists to use extreme caution in the area, especcially around the public restrooms as there is still a lot of water reported.
WMTW
Travel impacts in Maine have already started ahead of the storm
PORTLAND, Maine — A powerful storm is headed for Maine Thursday night and Friday, but the storm was already causing problems Thursday morning for people traveling. The Portland International Jetport said at 8 a.m. Thursday that due to weather conditions in other parts of the country, one flight on Thursday had already been canceled and six more on Friday. That total was expected to rise.
WMTW
Multiple rescues reported in Rumford flooding
RUMFORD, Maine — The Rumford Fire Department rescued multiple stranded people during road flooding Saturday morning. According to a post by the department, Routes 2 and 232 were both closed and impassible with standing water on the roadways. The department is asking the public to obey the road closures and not travel through flooded streets.
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?
The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0