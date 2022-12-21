Read full article on original website
More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023
School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
Mask mandate returns in Passaic School District
Superintendent Sandra Diodonet says the district will monitor COVID-19 activity in the city and lift the mandate when Passaic County is at a moderate or below range.
New Jersey school district restarts COVID-19 mask mandate
A New Jersey school district is once again requiring face masks in all its schools, citing an increase in coronavirus cases.
News 12
Patchogue-Medford HS classes go remote following after-school fights
High school students in the Patchogue-Medford Union Free District learned remotely on Thursday. A letter from the superintendent says the shift to online learning came after a handful of after-school fights on campus on Wednesday. The altercations followed the discovery of bullets on school grounds Friday. Some parents were frustrated...
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
News 12
Police: 3 New Jersey Transit bus drivers attacked in past week
Three New Jersey Transit bus drivers have been attacked over the past week, including two in Jersey City, police say. The latest incident was an attack against a 37-year-old Jersey City bus driver on Wednesday. After the driver told a male and a female that she was just doing her job, police say the pair began to strike her multiple times on the face and the body before eventually fleeing the bus.
Shooting involving teens, NJ Transit driver could spark changes in hiring process
Driver Charles Fieros has been charged after he allegedly shot at a group of teenagers, striking one of them in the abdomen.
Police: Mercerville Elementary School teacher arrested for giving 13-year-old drugs and alcohol
According to an investigation by the Mercer County prosecutor, Jennifer Debiec had been providing vodka, vape pens and THC drops to a 13-year-old boy for 2 1/2 years.
Brutal Attack – Video Shows Assault on NJ Transit Bus Driver
A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a New Jersey Transit bus driver being brutally stomped by a group of teens prior to him drawing a gun and firing at them. The driver, 48-year-old Charles Fieros, is seen on the ground outside his bus as he is kicked...
Popular Warren County Empanada Joint Abruptly Closes
A popular Warren County restaurant known for its Latin comfort food — particularly empanadas — has abruptly and permanently closed its doors after about four years.Empanada Mamasita on E. Washington Avenue in Washington is now listed on its Facebook and Google profiles as permanently closed as of a…
theobserver.com
Nutley dealing with excessive rodent issue
In response to an unprecedented increase in wildlife and rodent activity since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nutley Health and Parks and Recreation departments are employing several strategies for control and prevention, including educating residents on how to prevent further activity by following the township’s recommendations as well as using its resources.
Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
NYPD: Rockland County doctor found dead in NYC park with throat slashed
The victim also suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
News 12
Spray-painted swastikas found at housing complex in Bridgeport
Red spray-painted Swastikas were found at the Success Village housing complex in Bridgeport earlier this week. Police say the incident is currently under investigation. News 12 spoke with Connecticut's chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, which says seeing this hate symbol is never easy, especially during Hanukkah. "It's a very sad...
Swastikas found spray-painted in Success Village community
Bridgeport police say swastikas were spray-painted at a Bridgeport condo complex this week and they are treating this case as a hate crime.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City BOE worker files gender discrimination suit claiming she’s ‘drastically underpaid’
A Jersey City Board of Education worker has filed a gender discrimination lawsuit claiming she is “drastically underpaid” compared to “her younger minority peers.”. Elizabeth Perry, who filed the four-count lawsuit in Hudson County Superior Court on December 5th, was appointed as a Clerk 1 for the district on March 23rd, 2015 at an annual salary of $37,818.
Fallen Yonkers PD Detective Sgt. Frank Gualdino's home mortgage paid off by nonprofit
The department says the CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation visited the family, spent a good amount of time with them and then told them they're one of over 40 families getting some help from the foundation this holiday season.
News 12
Annual Warwick holiday display comes to an end
A Warwick senior citizen who has put on a neighborhood holiday display for decades is saying goodbye to his longtime tradition with a final display this year. Vincent Poloniak, 83, has put on the spectacular Christmas display at 22 Spanktown Road in Warwick for the past 50 years!. He spends...
wrnjradio.com
Police: Hackettstown QuickChek employee scammed by fake corporate caller
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – An employee at a Hackettstown QuickChek was scammed Wednesday into taking more than $2,000 from the store as part of a scam, according to police. On Dec. 21, at around 12:35 p.m., police responded to the Express Mart, located at 321 Mountain Avenue, in...
NYPD increases reward to $10,000 for aid in double homicide case
The NYPD is searching for 30-year-old Jamal Sanders and 34-year-old Steven Santiago in connection to the double homicide
