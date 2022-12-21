ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023

School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
CAMDEN, NJ
News 12

Patchogue-Medford HS classes go remote following after-school fights

High school students in the Patchogue-Medford Union Free District learned remotely on Thursday. A letter from the superintendent says the shift to online learning came after a handful of after-school fights on campus on Wednesday. The altercations followed the discovery of bullets on school grounds Friday. Some parents were frustrated...
PATCHOGUE, NY
News 12

Police: 3 New Jersey Transit bus drivers attacked in past week

Three New Jersey Transit bus drivers have been attacked over the past week, including two in Jersey City, police say. The latest incident was an attack against a 37-year-old Jersey City bus driver on Wednesday. After the driver told a male and a female that she was just doing her job, police say the pair began to strike her multiple times on the face and the body before eventually fleeing the bus.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Warren County Empanada Joint Abruptly Closes

A popular Warren County restaurant known for its Latin comfort food — particularly empanadas — has abruptly and permanently closed its doors after about four years.Empanada Mamasita on E. Washington Avenue in Washington is now listed on its Facebook and Google profiles as permanently closed as of a…
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley dealing with excessive rodent issue

In response to an unprecedented increase in wildlife and rodent activity since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nutley Health and Parks and Recreation departments are employing several strategies for control and prevention, including educating residents on how to prevent further activity by following the township’s recommendations as well as using its resources.
NUTLEY, NJ
PIX11

Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

Spray-painted swastikas found at housing complex in Bridgeport

Red spray-painted Swastikas were found at the Success Village housing complex in Bridgeport earlier this week. Police say the incident is currently under investigation. News 12 spoke with Connecticut's chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, which says seeing this hate symbol is never easy, especially during Hanukkah. "It's a very sad...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City BOE worker files gender discrimination suit claiming she’s ‘drastically underpaid’

A Jersey City Board of Education worker has filed a gender discrimination lawsuit claiming she is “drastically underpaid” compared to “her younger minority peers.”. Elizabeth Perry, who filed the four-count lawsuit in Hudson County Superior Court on December 5th, was appointed as a Clerk 1 for the district on March 23rd, 2015 at an annual salary of $37,818.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

Annual Warwick holiday display comes to an end

A Warwick senior citizen who has put on a neighborhood holiday display for decades is saying goodbye to his longtime tradition with a final display this year. Vincent Poloniak, 83, has put on the spectacular Christmas display at 22 Spanktown Road in Warwick for the past 50 years!. He spends...
WARWICK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy