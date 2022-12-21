Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Jan. 6 House Committee Releases Final Report on Trump Capitol Riot Investigation
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot released its long-awaited final report. The report was issued days after the panel voted to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice Department for investigation and possible prosecution. The panel has begun sharing evidence with the...
NBC Miami
U.S. House Passes $1.7 Trillion Bill Funding Federal Government Through September, Sending It to Biden
The U.S. House passed a bill to fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year, through September. The legislation now goes to President Joe Biden, who has said he is eager to sign it into law. Overall, the legislation provides $772.5 billion for nondefense discretionary programs, and...
Richard Wolfe: Much hope for the Senate, House might be hopeless
“When a library is open, no matter its size or shape, Democracy is open, too.” — Bill Moyers Jamestown Township excepted. My wish for this Xmas day is good health and happiness to all. Good health is becoming a precarious thing again and we’ll get to that further along. Happiness, it is said, is...
NBC Miami
TikTok Banned on Government Devices Under Spending Bill Passed by Congress
Congress passed a large spending package that includes a bill banning TikTok from being used on government devices. The package also includes new filing fees for mergers to raise money for the antitrust agencies and a bill requiring online platforms to deter counterfeits by vetting sellers. Congress failed to pass...
NBC Miami
Here Are 10 Ways to Avoid the Early Withdrawal Penalty for Individual Retirement Accounts
Retirement savers generally can't touch their individual retirement account or 401(k) funds before age 59½ without penalty, generally a 10% levy on early withdrawals. IRA owners can access their money without penalty in some cases. Congress may soon add a few more exceptions as part of Secure 2.0 legislation...
NBC Miami
Ukraine War Live Updates: Zelenskyy's Visit to Washington Hailed a Historic Success; Kyiv's Energy Situation Remains Dire
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington has been hailed as a historic, diplomatic success and it's sure to be one that Kyiv hopes will boost the chances of ongoing financial and military support for Ukraine as the war continues.
NBC Miami
DeSantis ‘Czar' Used Alias, Private Email As Contractor Sought Migrant Flights' Deal
As his former client was seeking the contract to relocate migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “public safety czar” gave Vertol Systems Company CEO James Montgomerie a private “email channel to use,” according to records released Thursday by the governor’s office.
NBC Miami
New Bill Puts Millions at Risk of Losing Medicaid in Spring 2023
In a bid to avoid a government shutdown, congress passed a $1.7 trillion federal government spending bill on Friday — but the bill could mean big changes for some Medicaid recipients. Florida Health Justice attorney, Miriam Harmatz, says some will fall into a coverage gap. "The people who will...
Comments / 0