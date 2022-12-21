Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Shenandoah Sentinel
UPDATE: Shenandoah man hit fire dept. vehicle in Hazle, PSP says
HUMBOLDT, Luzerne County – A Shenandoah man was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck a Hazle Township Fire Co. vehicle earlier this month, state police said. State Police at Hazleton released further information on the Dec. 16 crash Saturday. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:30am on...
Two arrested in Hazle Twp. Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested two people after two separate thefts were allegedly committed at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to PSP, on December 17, around 8:07 p.m., troopers were called to Walmart Superstore on Airport Road for a reported retail theft. State troopers say during an investigation […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Mahanoy man arrested in Bucks for theft
NEW BRITAIN, Bucks County – A Mahanoy City man was arrested by police in Bucks County earlier this month for charges stemming from an incident in September. According to the Central Bucks Regional Police, an arrest warrant was issued for John Michael Shala, 44, of Mahanoy City, on Sept. 27.
Property owner charged with stalking tenants
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man who recently won a property in a Sheriff's sale is accused of trespassing on the property and harassing the current tenants. John Magdy Nakhla, 31, was the successful bidder on the home on 300 block of Adams Street on Nov. 4. Since then, police say he has entered the property several times, but he has yet to take the correct, lawful steps to secure the property. ...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
PSP Police Log, 12/22/2022
NORTHERN SCHUYLKILL – The following is a compilation of police incidents in and around the northern Schuylkill area, handled by the Pennsylvania State Police. POTTSVILLE- A Shenandoah woman and a Pottsville man were charged for drug possession after a traffic stop in the city earlier this month. State Police...
Honesdale woman loses $9K in ‘bail scheme’
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Reading man has been charged after he allegedly schemed $9,000 from a Honesdale woman. Wayne County District Attorney, A.G. Howell said on Wednesday, 20-year-old, Christopher Mauricio III, of Reading, was involved in a scheme to steal money from the victim. According to a...
Coroner ID's Lehigh Valley Driver Who Fatally Crashed Into House
Authorities have identified the Lehigh Valley driver who died after crashing into a Northampton County home Thursday night but are still working to figure out exactly how it happened. Gregory Allen Mertz, 63, of Palmerton, was declared dead at the scene of the accident on Riverview Drive/State Route 145 in...
Local man allegedly stealing firewood gives fake name to police
Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of stealing firewood was caught after police were directed to his whereabouts by the owner. Joshua Quadir Lewis, 22, and a second individual were allegedly spotted putting cords of firewood into a trash can near the 600 block of Campbell Street on Dec. 6 just after 7 p.m. The owner came outside and spotted Lewis as he attempted to run away with the trash can and firewood. ...
WGAL
Lancaster County man arrested for wife's 1984 death
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged in the death of his wife, who was last seen alive more than 38 years ago. On Thursday morning, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced that homicide charges had been filed against 67-year-old Jere Bagenstose in his wife's 1984 death.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Valley drivers escape injury in Luzerne crash
HUMBOLDT, Luzerne County – Two drivers from the Ringtown Valley escaped injury when their vehicles collided on Route 924 here last Thursday. State Police at Hazleton said the crash happened around 2:43pm Thursday on Route 924 at North Park Drive. Troopers said a 17-year-old Oneida teen was headed east...
One person dies in Northumberland County fire
DEWART, Pa. — One person died after flames broke out at a home in Northumberland County. The fire started around 11:45 a.m. Friday in a house on Turbot Avenue in the village of Dewart in Delaware Township. Bitter cold and freezing conditions made fighting the flames hard for first...
State police say fire that killed Pa. man who used wheelchair was accidental
DEWART-The house fire that killed a man who used a wheelchair in Northumberland County Friday morning has been ruled accidental. The blaze in the 2600 block of Turbot Avenue in Dewart began on the front porch and spread quickly throughout the single-story house, a state police fire investigator said Saturday.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Borough police seeking alleged spectacle thief
SHENANDOAH – Borough police are seeking a man accused of swiping a Boyer’s Food Markets employee’s glasses. The person in the above security camera photo allegedly took the employee’s eyeglasses, which police say are valued at $400 and needed for the employee to see. Anyone with...
Wayne County restaurant destroyed by fire
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Flames broke out at Kay's restaurant in Lake Ariel around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials haven't released much information, but crews from both Wayne and Lackawanna counties were called to help out. No word yet on what started the fire in Wayne County. See news...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Fire Chief, Report: One Person Killed in Dewart Fire
Saturday 8am: The Northumberland County Coroner is out with information on Friday’s fatal fire:. James F. Kelley, Northumberland County Coroner, releases the name of the victim of yesterday’s fire on Turbot Avenue in Delaware Township. The victim has been identified as Joseph P. Terpolilli, age 68. He died as a result of Carbon Monoxide Toxicity due to a house fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Kelley at 02:30 p.m. He was then transported to the morgue at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital. Assisting Kelley at the scene was Chief Deputy Coroner James R. Gotlob.
Main Line Media News
Pottstown home invasion robbery lands Carbon County man in prison
NORRISTOWN — A Carbon County man is headed to prison for his participation in a home invasion robbery with two others in Pottstown during which three victims were threatened at gunpoint or restrained with tape while the home was ransacked. Devon Malcom Williams, 33, of the 400 block of...
Deadly fire in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person was found dead after a fire in Monroe County. The fire started after 11 a.m. Friday in a home on Beehler Road in Pocono Township, near Bartonsville. Firefighters from Pocono and Stroud Townships, along with other first responders, showed up. The Monroe County...
Jail pandemic employment fraud investigation ends with inmates sentenced
Harrisburg, Pa. — Five inmates in Pa. correctional facilities filed false claims for unemployment assistance during the pandemic, ending with a slew of charges for the fraud. Jeovanny Shultz, age 28, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer; Andrew Marszalek, age 24, of New Cumberland; Nicholas Baggio, age 32, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy; Alexis Figueroa, age 32, of Philadelphia; and Oscar Martinez, age 30, an inmate at State Correctional Institution at Rockview all entered guilty pleas for fraud...
Man recorded ex-girlfriend while hiding nearby
Williamsport, Pa. — A local man could be seen peeking around a corner holding a phone recording his ex-girlfriend as she shopped and worked in Lycoming County. Brandon Allen Leslie Sweat followed the accuser as she walked to work on December 7, police said. The 25-year-old Sweat stayed in the parking lot and could be seen peeking into the window of the business. Later in the night, Sweat’s former girlfriend...
Pa. teen accused of threatening family members with a knife: report
A 15-year-old is being charged by state police after he chased family members with a knife and barricaded himself in the basement, threatening troopers thereafter, according to WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred on Dec. 6 when troopers responded to a home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, where it was reported that...
