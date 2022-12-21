ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

‘There is no excuse for this’: Multiple Houston fire trucks sit idle on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages, other issues, HPFFA claims

HOUSTON – Many fire trucks were out of service on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages or mechanical issues, the head of the Houston Professional Fire Firefighters Association said. “As of noon, 17 engines and ladders were out of commission,” said HPFFA President Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton. “I am...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

FIRST ON 2: Another upcoming total closure due to the 59/610 project

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes is the first to inform you of another massive and significant closure that will impact drivers using the US-59/IH-610 interchange. Come Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, the southbound Westheimer entrance ramp from the Galleria area to the southbound mainlanes on IH-610 will...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Dickinson apartments still without hot water ahead of freeze

DICKINSON, Texas – Freezing temperatures will just be adding to the misery for residents at a Dickinson apartment complex. Tenants at Creekside Apartments on Deats Road have been without hot water for several weeks due to a broken boiler. The building standards committee was scheduled to hear from the building inspector Wednesday night to discuss next steps and the abatement plan.
DICKINSON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Millions of Texans expected to travel for the holidays

WALLER COUNTY – AAA Texas says more than 8 million Texans are driving to their holiday destinations starting Friday through New Year’s Day. KPRC2 spoke to people at the Buc-ee’s on Highway 290 in Waller County, and they said, despite the cold weather, they are ready for the holidays.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Parents of firefighter killed in house fire in southeast Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – Two people died in a house fire in southeast Houston early Thursday morning, the fire department said. When firefighters responded to a fire in the 7100 block of Hemlock Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, they observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the one-story residence. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but the the front porch collapsed.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Houston is frozen: These are the best KPRC 2 pics showing off just how cold it really is in Southeast Texas

HOUSTON – It’s cold in Southeast Texas, and boy do y’all know it. Thanks for sharing your videos and photos with us of what you’re finding following the temperature plunge. Here are some of the submissions we noticed from those sent to us on Click2Pins.com. Could you top these? Send them to us at Click2Pins.com. (Just be sure to be safe!)
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston airports see flight delays, cancellations as severe winter weather threatens holiday travel

HOUSTON – Severe winter weather is threatening holiday travel. As of this Thursday, more than 5,544 flights have been cancelled across the United States, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware. At Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, 15 flights have been cancelled and 136 have been delayed. At William P. Hobby Airport, 16 flights were cancelled and 136 were delayed, according to FlightAware.
HOUSTON, TX

