Jaylen Brown Addresses Scuffle With Naz Reid After Celtics Win
The Minnesota Timberwolves weren’t able to extend the Boston Celtics’ losing streak, nor could they contain a dominant Jaylen Brown performance in crunch time. In the second quarter of action, Brown finished a layup off the glass in traffic. Naz Reid fouled him in the process, which lead to a fired-up Brown and Boston crowd. Instantly, the two went chest-to-chest and exchanged words before being separated with no further confrontation. The officials also issued a technical foul to a disgruntled Reid, who continued to chat.
How to Watch Grizzlies-Warriors Game On Christmas Day
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-11) and Golden State Warriors (15-18) will play each other on Christmas Day in San Francisco. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
How Knicks’ RJ Barrett broke out of brutal shooting slump before eruption
Friday night was the apex, an evening when almost every shot RJ Barrett tossed up went in. He took 20 shots and made 14 of them. He hit all six of his 3-point attempts. He finished the night with an incredibly efficient 44 points. But that offensive outburst didn’t come out of nowhere. It had been building for weeks for Barrett. The brutal first month of the season, when opponents left the Knicks’ young wing wide open from beyond the arc and he struggled to finish off his drives in the paint, seems like an ancient memory now. “Scored 40, it’s hard to...
Why NBA Executive Said Ex-Celtic Jae Crowder ‘Turned Off’ Teams
Last season Jae Crowder provided serviceable depth for an NBA Finals-contending Phoenix Suns team. Fast forward to the start of the 2022-23 season and the 10-year veteran has yet to take the floor. And one anonymous NBA executive provided some possible clarity for why this may be the case. After...
How Mookie Betts Reacted After Justin Turner’s Red Sox Deal
Mookie Betts offered his best wishes after the departure of now-former teammate Justin Turner, who signed with the Boston Red Sox for two years. In Boston, Betts played his first six big-league seasons before being packaged in a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. Since then, Betts and Turner have been teammates for the last three years. Yet, with that chapter coming to a close, Betts made sure to offer kind words along with a slight piece of advice for the 38-year-old.
Lakers News: Why Lakers Twitter Blames Nike For Latest L.A. Loss To Hornets
Is the shoemaker at fault for a late-game snafu?
How Celtics’ Brad Stevens Plans To Approach 2023 NBA Trade Deadline
The Celtics aren’t without flaws. Sure, you probably knew this. But Boston’s recent skid is evidence that even the NBA’s best teams aren’t infallible and therefore need to be open-minded as the season progresses. So, are the C’s willing to add to their roster before the...
NFL Suspends Jets’ Miles Austin For Violating Gambling Policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin found himself in hot water. On Friday, the NFL issued a minimum one-year suspension to Austin for violating the league’s gambling policy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Austin will appeal the suspension and the details regarding his gambling role are vague. However, according to Austin’s lawyer, Bill Deni, he didn’t place wagers on NFL games as a coach.
