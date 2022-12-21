ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaylen Brown Addresses Scuffle With Naz Reid After Celtics Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves weren’t able to extend the Boston Celtics’ losing streak, nor could they contain a dominant Jaylen Brown performance in crunch time. In the second quarter of action, Brown finished a layup off the glass in traffic. Naz Reid fouled him in the process, which lead to a fired-up Brown and Boston crowd. Instantly, the two went chest-to-chest and exchanged words before being separated with no further confrontation. The officials also issued a technical foul to a disgruntled Reid, who continued to chat.
BOSTON, MA
How Knicks’ RJ Barrett broke out of brutal shooting slump before eruption

Friday night was the apex, an evening when almost every shot RJ Barrett tossed up went in.  He took 20 shots and made 14 of them. He hit all six of his 3-point attempts. He finished the night with an incredibly efficient 44 points.  But that offensive outburst didn’t come out of nowhere. It had been building for weeks for Barrett. The brutal first month of the season, when opponents left the Knicks’ young wing wide open from beyond the arc and he struggled to finish off his drives in the paint, seems like an ancient memory now.  “Scored 40, it’s hard to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
How Mookie Betts Reacted After Justin Turner’s Red Sox Deal

Mookie Betts offered his best wishes after the departure of now-former teammate Justin Turner, who signed with the Boston Red Sox for two years. In Boston, Betts played his first six big-league seasons before being packaged in a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. Since then, Betts and Turner have been teammates for the last three years. Yet, with that chapter coming to a close, Betts made sure to offer kind words along with a slight piece of advice for the 38-year-old.
BOSTON, MA
NFL Suspends Jets’ Miles Austin For Violating Gambling Policy

New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin found himself in hot water. On Friday, the NFL issued a minimum one-year suspension to Austin for violating the league’s gambling policy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Austin will appeal the suspension and the details regarding his gambling role are vague. However, according to Austin’s lawyer, Bill Deni, he didn’t place wagers on NFL games as a coach.
NEW YORK STATE
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

